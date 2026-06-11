Get ready to return to the world of Rocky and Grace. Project Hail Mary — the biggest sci-fi movie hit of 2026 — is coming to streaming. As of this time next week, fans will finally be able to watch Project Hail Mary without having to purchase the entire movie. The streaming date for the film has been locked in, but the place Project Hail Mary is streaming might surprise you.

Here’s what to know about the streaming date, streaming service, and future Blu-ray release for Project Hail Mary. Plus, some speculation about how this movie might mean that one burgeoning streaming service might suddenly become a much bigger deal.

Project Hail Mary Streaming Date

The debut of Project Hail Mary in New York City on March 18, 2026. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although the film is currently available for purchase as a VOD, Project Hail Mary will be streaming on June 18, 2026. The film hit theaters back on March 20, 2026, and has, to date, taken in $680 million at the worldwide box office. Will streaming numbers be comparable? That all depends. Do you have MGM+?

Project Hail Mary Will Stream Exclusively On MGM+

Project Hail Mary is coming to streaming, and could be changing everyone’s minds in the process. Amazon MGM

Produced by Amazon MGM, Project Hail Mary will not be streaming “for free” on Prime Video as many expected, but instead, on June 18, will stream “exclusively on MGM+, according to an official press release sent to press on June 10. This is an interesting move for the parent company of Amazon MGM, and could signal that MGM+ — which is already a pretty solid streamer — might become the home of even more premium content.

Right now, MGM+ has several original shows with huge followings, including The Godfather of Harlem, Robin Hood, and FROM. This July, MGM+ will also get the new crime drama, The Westies, starring J.K. Simmons.

Project Hail Mary is easily the biggest hit for Amazon MGM in recent memory. This fact seems to suggest that Amazon MGM is very confident that fans will rewatch the film on MGM+, even if, at this point, it's still a fairly underrated streaming service. But all of that could change in the next few years.

Could we get Masters of the Universe directly on MGM+ in a few months? Future James Bond movies? Right now, with this big swing with Project Hail Mary, it appears that Amazon MGM is hinting that MGM+ could be the streaming platform of the future.

Project Hail Mary Blu-ray Release Date

As of this writing, there is no physical Blu-ray release for Project Hail Mary. That said, the film is expected to arrive on Blu-ray and 4K on August 11, 2026.