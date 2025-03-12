Making a sequel is often thankless work. The excitement and anticipation for a beloved story to continue and evolve can often overwhelm, leading said sequel to feel like a disappointment. It was a tall task for Paddington, as the 2014 film received critical acclaim and box office success, particularly in its native United Kingdom. Thankfully, making a captivating sequel was no trouble for one universally adored British bear. 2017’s Paddington 2 manages the tricky feat of improving upon the original in every way, delivering an instant classic, and the best family film of the 21st century.

Now a permanent fixture in the Brown family, Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is excited to celebrate his Aunt Lucy's (voiced by Imelda Staunton) 100th birthday. He’s found the perfect gift for her at a local antique shop: a striking pop-up book of London. Paddington works tirelessly around the city, including cleaning windows and cutting hair to earn money for the book. One fateful evening, Paddington witnesses someone breaking into the antique shop, and after an unsuccessful chase, Paddington himself gets accused of stealing the book and is sentenced to prison.

Director Paul King, best known for helming the surreal British comedy series The Mighty Boosh, brings a delightful dash of absurdity to Paddington 2, particularly in its wondrous comic set pieces (an early barbershop scene is a real highlight). The film builds on the visual wonder of the first, reveling in bright pastel colors that look particularly vivid in 4K. London has never looked more welcoming. The cast is outstanding, including top-tier British talent, including Ben Whishaw, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent, with new additions Brendan Gleeson and Hugh Grant elevating the proceedings even higher.

Much of Paddington 2 follows two threads — Paddington’s experience in prison, and the Brown family’s quest to clear the bear’s name and find out who’s responsible for the crime. That likely sounds like the premise for a harrowing drama, but Paddington 2 is an immeasurably upbeat celebration of community. You have never seen prison scenes like the ones in Paddington 2. Watching Paddington win over a grumpy lot of prisoners, including the hard-edged Knuckles McGuinty (Brendan Gleeson) is heartwarming. Sure, the fact that a prison could be a place of such happiness is absurd, but that’s the special kind of magic that Paddington 2 has. It can make the most nonsensical of situations feel entirely plausible. And though there’s plenty of kindness, there’s much treachery and hijinks afoot.

The man responsible for such evil is none other than Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant), a once-popular actor who believes the pop-up book contains a treasure map that can solve his financial woes. Paddington sets the blueprint for its campy villain with Nicole Kidman’s evil taxidermist, but Paddington 2 ups the ante, really giving Grant the space to have the time of his life. His performance is this stuff of brilliance, balancing out the film’s sweetness with a giddy sense of malice that ups the stakes considerably.

Paddington 2 kicked off Hugh Grant’s villain era. StudioCanal

Through all its expertly choreographed chaos, this is a film that never loses sight of what Paddington has stood for since his original 1958 appearance. The ethos of Paddington Bear is one of unflappable optimism in the face of great division. The creator of Paddington, author Michael Bond, was inspired by Jewish refugee children seeking a new life in Britain, as well as London children who had to evacuate to the countryside. Bond was struck by the kindness of strangers to embrace children in need, and the lovable British bear was born. The importance of kindness and the embracing of refugees remains alive and well in the Paddington films.

There’s no ambiguity that Paddington is an immigrant to London, traveling all the way from Darkest Peru in the first film. It also doesn’t shy away from those in the neighborhood who are deeply suspicious of Paddington simply because he’s different. The film makes it clear just how much Paddington means to his community, and how he’s all but woven into the fabric of his neighborhood; it’s also evident how much they suffer without his presence. The message of Paddington 2 is clear: Diversity is humanity’s greatest strength, and things are better when we embrace the unknown. From beginning to incredibly sweet end, Paddington 2 is the perfect family experience, full of loveable characters, a dastardly villain who gets his comeuppance, and a relentless drive to make the world a better place. There’s nothing else quite like it, and thanks to a new 4K release, its never looked better.