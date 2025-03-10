When Outbreak was released 30 years ago, Wolfgang Petersen's tense, often terrifying (if conventionally melodramatic) film seemed like the sci-fi movie it was. Surely a global outbreak of something as devastating as the movie's mutant Ebola-like virus couldn't really happen, could it? Three decades later, Outbreak seems prophetic, not just in its scenario of a rogue virus escaping from Africa and making its way into the U.S., but also in the reactions of government, business, and people alike to such a catastrophe. Outbreak is something of a mirror on society that, three decades later, is worth taking a deep look into.

The film opens in 1967, when a virus (christened Motaba) is discovered in the Congo, leading U.S. Army officers McClintock (Donald Sutherland) and Ford (Morgan Freeman) to promptly destroy the area in which it was found — along with the camp and soldiers that have been compromised by it. Nearly 30 years later, a new outbreak of Motaba occurs in Zaire, with Army epidemiologist Sam Daniels (Dustin Hoffman) concerned that the virus could spread around the globe.

Daniels’ fears are confirmed when a monkey infected with the virus is smuggled into the U.S. and winds up running loose in the town of Cedar Creek, California. Daniels and his team (which includes Rene Russo, Kevin Spacey, and Cuba Gooding Jr.) rush to the town to contain the infection and work on developing a cure, but it soon becomes clear that the military — in the form of now-generals McClintock and Ford — may have other plans for both Cedar Creek and the virus.

Outbreak submits to certain generic Hollywood tropes: Hoffman and Russo’s characters, for example, were once married, so we get the usual bickering before a life-threatening situation makes them realize they really do love each other. Donald Sutherland does everything but twirl his mustache as the villainous McClintock. And the speed at which the story progresses — the rate at which the infection occurs, and especially the implausibly quick creation of a vaccine — could only happen in an action movie from the ‘90s. What provided the release of Outbreak with some genuinely creepy verisimilitude was that a real-life outbreak of Ebola — a grisly and often-fatal infection — was occurring in Zaire at the time.

Although not quite as realistic and frightening as its direct descendant, Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion (2011), Outbreak remains an unsettling experience, especially watching it now in 2025. For one thing, Motaba mutates into an airborne, flu-like virus, just like COVID; and Ebola, despite being mostly restricted to nations on the African continent, did manage to find its way briefly to the U.S. in 2014 (there were a total of 11 cases, of which two were fatal). A massive epidemic of the latter virus also occurred in West Africa between 2013 and 2016, with more than 11,000 deaths reported.

Outbreak was typical of the cheesiness of ‘90s disaster flicks, but is still chillingly prescient. Peter Sorel/Warner Bros/Punch Prods/Kopelson/Kobal/Shutterstock

But that’s ancient history compared to now: there is currently an Ebola outbreak in Uganda that has led to two deaths so far. Even more unnerving, a mysterious new respiratory ailment in Congo, surfacing in two separate villages more than 100 miles from each other, has erupted in over 400 cases and led to 53 deaths as we write this, with doctors unable to identify the new pathogen. And let’s not forget the H5 bird flu, which has been raging through poultry (and a few dozen humans and cows) in the U.S. for some time now. Yes, it’s raised the price of eggs and led to nationwide shortages, but it could very well be lights out if this particular strain evolves into something that can be passed between humans.

All this is occurring as the current U.S. administration has gutted foreign medical aid, with funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in question. Granted, the first Trump administration’s efforts in 2020 to discredit and downplay the danger of COVID, accompanied by support for untested “cures” and a pushback against efforts to contain the disease, are not quite as extreme as General McClintock’s efforts to conceal the existence of Motaba completely — by bombing Cedar Creek off the map — in Outbreak. But the government’s opaque response five years ago — especially in its trans-national communications and actions — is eerily reminiscent of the obstacles Sam Daniels faces as he sprints to curtail the movie’s potential epidemic. At least we don’t have plans yet (like McClintock) to weaponize any of these new bugs — as far as we know, anyway.

Outbreak may have been an accidentally timely, if standard, Hollywood action potboiler back in 1995. But now, with new viruses erupting around the world and ignorance and amorality on the rise in both the official and public response to these threats, it may not be too long before Wolfgang Petersen’s sci-fi thriller becomes a documentary — or at least a helpful instrument on what not to do.