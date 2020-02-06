Here's exactly when you can watch Locke & Key

It's been a long time coming for Locke & Key fans who've been waiting to see the cult-fave comic make the jump to the screen. After nearly a decade, two stalled TV pilots and a scuppered movie trilogy, Netflix's take on the mystery house horror romp comes to the streaming service this week. If you're looking to dive into the mind-bending fun ASAP, we've got you covered.

Locke & Key follows three siblings – Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode Locke – as they transition to life in small-town Massachusetts after the sudden death of their father. His passing prompts them to move into his family's ancestral home: Key House, a cavernous Victorian manse full of musty furniture and cabinets of curiosity. Among the more interesting relics strewn about the place are a set of supernatural keys that grant users the ability to do some pretty wild stuff, like go spelunking around inside someone's mind, perusing their memories like shelves in a shop.

Tyler and Kinsey in Locke & Key. Netflix

All ten episodes of Locke & Key comes to Netflix February 7 . The platform generally uploads new content on Friday mornings at 3 a.m. Eastern , or midnight on the West Coast. If you're a night owl, you might be able to get an episode or two before packing it in on Thursday night. Episodes generally run about 45 minutes in length.

Early reviews of the show have praised its immersive world-building and ambience, and its accessibility to those who haven't read the comics. Others, however, were a little disappointed by the toned-down body horror that featured so strongly in the comics. Locke & Key's currently sitting at a solid 76 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Bode makes a new friend after the family moves to Key House. IDW Comics

If a mashup of Harry Potter and Stranger Things sounds right up your alley, give Locke & Key a look. While the pacing of the first couple episodes feels jarringly rapid-fire – seriously, no one is going to wild house parties on a Monday their first week at a new school – it liberates the show from the origin story preliminaries we've all seen a million times.

It also manages to explore some weighty topics, like bereavement, alcoholism, and PTSD in a thought-provoking way that strikes the right balance between being too flippant or a massive downer. It may not be quite as witty as it often likes to think it is, but it's still eminently watchable.