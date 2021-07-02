Behold! 8 things you (probably) didn’t know about Kylo Ren

Let the Past Die
The Star Wars bad boy to rule them all has a few secrets. Don’t let the (recent) past die!
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fans generally have mixed feelings about the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but everyone agrees on the excellence of Adam Driver’s portrayal of Kylo Ren/Ben Solo.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
But there’s plenty even the most die-hard fans don’t know about Han and Leia’s only child. So we dug into the deepest recesses of Star Wars lore to bring you eight amazing facts about Kylo Ren.