Jurassic World Dominion release date, cast, trailer, and plot for the dinosaur epic

Almost three decades after their first deadly run-in at Jurassic Park, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum will once again face dinosaurs stalking the skies, land, and sea.

Jurassic World Dominion will be the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise and marks the return of the iconic OG trio from the Steven Spielberg classic that started the prehistoric clone hype back in 1993, generating nearly $5 billion since.

Dern, Neill, and Goldblum will be attempting to mitigate the modern-day threat to humanity caused by callous dino resurrection and evolution, along with Jurassic World’s Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, in the 146-minute summer blockbuster. No pressure.

Cue the memorable score: Here’s everything you have to know before Jurassic World Dominion claws its way to theaters.

What is the Jurassic World Dominion release date?

Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment

Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World arc of the prehistoric monsters franchise, stomps into theaters globally on June 10, 2022 . The last Jurassic World flick, Fallen Kingdom, debuted in 2018.

Jurassic World Dominion brings back director Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the inaugural installment of the sequel trilogy. The screenplay is written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock) and is adapted from a story co-written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly (Kong: Skull Island), based on characters created by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton. Trevorrow and Connolly have collaborated in the past, writing the story for the first Jurassic World and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker together.

Jurassic World Dominion is executive produced by Spielberg, Trevorrow, and Alexandra Derbyshire.

What is the Jurassic World Dominion plot?

Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar, a fictitious island 120 miles west of Costa Rica, was the site of the adventurous tourist park, Jurassic World, the “successful” iteration of Jurassic Park. Once teeming with beauty and brontosauruses, Isla Nublar was destroyed in Jurassic World 2 and is now a volcanic, barren wasteland.

The once-contained dinosaurs have fled the island and gone on to live, thrive, and hunt all over the world, taking over the planet as the dominant species. Meanwhile, humans have been left to wonder where their place is among these bloodthirsty alphas and gigantic creatures, a problem humans started and must solve, once and for all.

Who is in the Jurassic World Dominion cast?

Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment

Two generations of Jurassic Park heroes will collide for the first (and supposedly last) time in theaters this June. Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing will join forces with Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

The highly anticipated cinematic team-up of khaki-wearing dino crisis interventionists, both vets of the franchise and new faces, will also include:

BD Wong (Jurassic Park) as Dr. Henry Wu

Omar Sy (Lupin) as Barry Sembène

Isabella Sermon (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Maisie Lockwood

Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Franklin Webb

Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81) as Ramsay Cole

Scott Haze (Child of God) as Rainn Delacourt

Dichen Lachman (Severance) as Soyona Santos

Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) as Dr. Zia Rodriguez

Campbell Scott (Big Night) as Lewis Dodgson

DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall) as Kayla Watts

Is there a Jurassic World Dominion trailer?

The second Jurassic World Dominion trailer debuted on April 28, 2022. The summer blockbuster promises an epic conclusion to the Jurassic Park era, and from the looks of the teaser below, no shortage of money was spared on CGI predators.

Will there be a Jurassic World 4?

Hollywood has a difficult time of pulling the plug on stories that have generated big bucks. Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed successful franchises such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, The Witcher, and Avatar, among countless others, get reboots, prequels, sequels, reimagined narratives, and television shows.

If a story has a loyal fanbase, then executives, directors, producers, and writers appear to have no shortage of ideas.

Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment

Jurassic World Dominion will be the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. It will also be the final movie— for now.

"I really do think it's the end, yeah," said Jurassic World lead Pratt on the Today show on May 5, 2022. "You got the legacy cast back — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum — plus the cast of Jurassic World, all our storylines converging in a way that is very much a finale."

Jurassic World Dominion may mark the conclusion of that trilogy, but based on the franchise’s history at the box office, it seems unlikely that Universal Pictures will let go of its scaly, large-fanged cash cows.

And fans won’t have enough time to mourn the big-screen dinos, anyway. They will be reunited with the reptilian behemoths six weeks after Dominion on July 21, when Season 5 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous drops on Netflix.