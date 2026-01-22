It’ll only be a little more than a year between Invincible Season 3 and its upcoming fourth season, which will be a huge relief to fans used to long waits for the acclaimed Prime Video animated series. But with the show inching towards its biggest event yet, The Viltrumite War, it feels more urgent than ever to return to Mark Grayson and his adventures. Now, finally, we have an official release date for Invincible Season 4: March 18.

The announcement comes with a new trailer that teases the lead-up to the Viltrumite War, where Mark and his allies must defend the Earth from the world-conquering supervillains that are Mark’s progenitors. The show adapts the famously bloody comic book arc that fans have been anticipating for ages, and it’s not pulling any punches. Watch the gory, action-packed trailer below.

The season picks up after the terrific Season 3, which saw Invincible and his allies ward off one extraterrestrial — and extradimensional — invasion after the other. That included an army of Invincible variants from other universes (take that, Marvel), then Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the latest Viltrumite attempting to conquer Earth. And while the battle with Conquest took Invincible and Eve to the brink of death, they’ve got an even worse threat coming in Season 4.

Per the official synopsis, “While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever.”

But the trailer teases something even better: Mark’s redeemed father, Omni-Man, who turned against his fellow Viltrumites after growing to care for Mark and his Thraxan son, Oliver. Returning to Earth with Allen (Seth Rogen), he and Mark strike an uneasy alliance, as Invincible and the Coalition of Planets need all the help they can get if they want to stop the Viltrumites once and for all. We also get a glimpse of new characters Dinosaurus and Universa, voiced by Matthew Rhys and Danai Gurira, as well as Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown), in a storyline creator Robert Kirkman wrote exclusively for the show.

It all looks to be building to a big, brutal climax. Will Mark and his dad finally mend their relationship? Will the Viltrumites’ reign of terror be stopped? We’ll find out soon.

Invincible Season 4 premieres on Prime Video March 18.