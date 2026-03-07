There are films that underperform at the box office that go on to have critical revivals, but they rarely start franchises. Even if audiences who missed The Shawshank Redemption upon its theatrical release eventually caught up with it on home video, it wasn’t the first entry in an expanded universe that included sequels, spin-offs, and merchandising. The 1986 film Highlander is the rare cult film that was almost immediately resurrected as a legitimate multimedia property with a strong cultural impact; even those who’ve never seen the 1986 fantasy action film could recognize the phrase “there can be only one” or hum the tune to Queen’s “Princes of the Universe.”

On March 7, 1986, the original Highlander was released. It wasn’t widely loved at the time, but it became an immortal cult classic anyway. Today, the franchise is getting ready to make a huge comeback with Henry Cavill in a new reboot, and when you revisit the original film, you can see why.

The ‘80s saw many attempts to revitalize fantasy cinema, with the hopes that a hit sword-and-sorcery film could renew interest in the genre in the same way that Star Wars inspired a new era of science fiction. The few successes, such as The Princess Bride and The Neverending Story, were based on preexisting material and courted an audience of all ages. Comparatively, Highlander was an original concept from screenwriter Gregory Wilden, who was inspired by the grounded medieval combat in Ridley Scott’s The Duellists; 20th Century Fox hired director Russell Mulcahy off the success of his Australian exploitation horror film Razorback.

Since it didn’t have an epic opening crawl in the vein of George Lucas’ blockbuster trilogy, Highlander forced its audience to pay close attention to catch up on its admittedly confusing story. While the opening action sequence takes place in Madison Square Garden in 1985, it’s quickly revealed that the warrior Connor MacLeod has been cursed with immortality after the demise of his one true love in the 16th century.

Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, filming Highlander. Studio Canal/Shutterstock

Highlander may have had a broader appeal if Kurt Russell, the original choice to play Connor, had starred in the film, but his last-minute exit forced Fox to hire Christopher Lambert, who at the time couldn’t speak English. Sean Connery, who played Connor’s mentor, Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, was the film’s biggest name, but it was released before he earned his comeback with an Oscar-winning role in The Untouchables and a part playing Harrison Ford’s father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Highlander had a strange conceit that made it a bit too operatic for hardcore action buffs, too steeped in modernity for fantasy purists, far too violent for children, and a bit too silly for the film critics who met it with disdain; while its strange amalgamation of influences may have been the perfect recipe for a future cult favorite, Highlander asked a lot of casual audiences who were expecting a more straightforward epic. Despite a hefty budget of $19 million, Highlander was beaten in its opening weekend by Pretty in Pink and received scathing reviews, with Walter Goodman of the New York Times quipping that “the dialogue does sound a little like a commercial for a car rental outfit.”

Despite not being a hit, Highlander was certainly marketed at one, as its release was promoted with a video game tie-in, collectibles, and a novelization that delved deeper into the lore within Widen’s screenplay. When Highlander was released on VHS by Cannon Films, the low-budget studio behind many ‘80s B-movies, it reached an audience that was charmed by what were initially dismissed as faults. In their eyes, Lambert’s performance wasn’t wooden, but reflective of a confused man out of time, and the melodramatic origin for Connor fit with the style of Scottish mythology. Even a skeptic could admit that the swordplay was more grounded and well-choreographed than most contemporary action films, and BAFTA-nominated cinematographer Gerry Fisher added an ethereal sense of beauty to what could have been dismissed as schlock. Thanks to its seemingly permanent residency on HBO, Highlander finally found an audience willing to meet it on its own terms.

Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod in Highlander. Studio Canal/Shutterstock

The involvement of Queen certainly didn’t hurt, as the band was more popular than ever thanks to their appearance at the Live Aid concert a year earlier. The narrative of the film had turned around so quickly that Widen wasn’t even able to return to write the sequel because he was busy with other projects. Although Mulcahy, Lambert, and Connery all returned for Highlander II: The Quickening, described by Roger Ebert as “a movie almost awesome in its badness,” it didn’t impact the franchise’s long-term viability due to a popular television series that began airing on first-run syndication in 1992.

Highlander never reached a point of cultural ubiquity, but it never completely disappeared either. An animated series helped repurpose the franchise as being more family-friendly in 1994, and a string of books began fleshing out the supporting characters, ensuring that Highalnder could exist without Connor. Two additional theatrical sequels bombed at the box office, but a cinematic audience wasn’t needed by the 21st century because a new generation of fans had picked up the comics, web shows, and audio dramas.

Whether Highlander holds up is up for debate; is it a genuine classic, a camp favorite, or just a first step into a larger universe? The long-gestating rumors of a reboot finally materialized when John Wick director Chad Stahelski signed on to direct a new version with Henry Cavill, which could either defy the franchise’s legacy or land with a thud. The phenomenon of the original Highlander may be what Freddie Mercury would describe as “only one sweet moment,” because “who wants to live forever?”

Highlander streams on Tubi, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel.