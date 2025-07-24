Five Nights at Freddy’s was a surprise hit in 2023, proving that the beloved video game series could leap to the big screen — albeit with a goofy premise (dream theory!) and a more family-friendly approach than the indie games were known for. So it’s no surprise that a sequel was quickly greenlit, bringing back the vengeful animatronics for another go-around. Except this time, they’re not just trapped at Freddy’s anymore.

In the upcoming Blumhouse sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the supernatural animatronics get unleashed on the rest of the world. And they’re out for blood.

The trailer starts with a bit of deception: a group led by Mckenna Grace breaks into Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, regaling each other with stories of its haunted animatronics, before they’re attacked by said animatronics. It’s a scene that makes it seem like Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will take the anthology route, following a new group of people terrorized by Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. However, the trailer quickly returns to Mike and Abby’s life in the aftermath of the first movie’s attack. Abby is still yearning for her animatronic friends, and when Freddy Fazbear seemingly contacts her through a toy, she sneaks out to reunite with them. Instead, it seems like she accidentally unleashes them on the world.

The animatronics are now loose in the real world, which kind of breaks the first film’s story — wasn’t it revealed that they’re not so malicious after all? It seems like there’s something more sinister at play in the sequel, which the official synopsis hints at:

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

There’s one more tidbit in one of the trailer’s final shots: Mike looks at a Freddy mask, wondering if he can use it against the animatronics. It’s an homage to the games where the mask can ward them off, something we get a sneak peek at in the jump scare that follows.

It’s a fun Easter egg, and one that shows that the movies, though they’ve become their own entity, aren’t forgetting about their beloved source material. Go ahead and start guessing what other Easter eggs and callbacks will appear in the movie itself before it arrives in December.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 opens in theaters on December 5.