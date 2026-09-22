45 Years Later, The Most Important Star Trek Artifact Has Returned

The Enterprise has risen. In 1964, model maker Richard C. Datin constructed the first physical incarnation of the most famous fictional starship of all time. Designed by artist Matt Jefferies, the aesthetic of the Enterprise, overseen by Gene Roddenberry, was a blend of science fiction art from the previous decade and theoretical aerospace concepts of the time.

But before Datin built it, the Enterprise that launched Star Trek 60 years ago simply didn’t exist. This model was 33 inches long and was the first version of the Enterprise ever put to film. In fact, this is the Enterprise that was filmed for the opening credits of the series, which became one of the most enduring opening titles in any TV show, ever. “The Enterprise has always been the first character of Star Trek,” Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, tells Inverse. “This isn’t something I want sitting on my shelf. It deserves to be preserved and shared.”

Although presumed lost for 45 years, this 3-foot-long Enterprise has returned. And, as Inverse can exclusively reveal, from now until 2027, you can see the first Starship Enterprise on display at the MIT Museum.

The return of the original Enterprise

A detail of the saucer section of the original Enterprise. Heritage Auctions/The Roddenberry Foundation/MIT Museum

While the 11-foot Starship Enterprise is probably the more famous physical model — and has been on display at the Smithsonian on-and-off for the past several decades — the first, smaller model was assumed lost for a very long time.

“Fans found the model, which is actually kind of perfect,” Rod Roddenberry tells Inverse. “It suddenly showed up on eBay in 2023. People in the Trek community immediately started looking at the details and saying, ‘Wait a minute, this could be the one.’ I put out a message asking to be connected with whoever had it, and from there Heritage Auctions and an incredible group of Trek experts helped authenticate it.”

Roddenberry, who heads the Roddenberry Foundation, also makes it clear that though this model has been restored somewhat, this fragile Enterprise, made of wood and plexiglass, wasn’t made to look brand new.

“There was some fairly significant damage, so we worked with a renowned Hollywood model designer and maker, Lou Zutavern, to thoroughly clean her, repair what was needed, and stabilize her condition,” Roddenberry explains. “But we were very careful not to erase her age or the signs of wear that are part of her story. It was important that we preserve her authenticity, so that she can continue her journey and inspire people once again.”

The Enterprise’s new home at the MIT Museum

A detail of the aft Enterprise model. Heritage Auctions/The Roddenberry Foundation/MIT Museum

As of September 30, 2026, this classic, first Enterprise will be on display at the MIT Museum, debuting at MIT Future Fest, a five-day event exploring the intersections of science, technology, art, and design. During Future Fest, admission to the MIT Museum will be free, meaning anyone can see the original Enterprise model during that time. That said, the Enterprise will remain at the MIT Museum until March 2027.

“The original Starship Enterprise model, even if diminutive in stature in comparison with the Bayeux Tapestry at only 33 inches in length, is meaningful for millions of people around the world,” Michael John Gorman, director of the MIT Museum, tells Inverse. “At a moment when we are flooded with the fake, with the AI-generated and the derivative, and when the dystopian has become the everyday, I believe people crave more than ever a connection with meaningful and authentic objects connected with powerful stories and hopeful futures.”

To celebrate the return of the Enterprise and Future Fest, Rod Roddenberry will be part of a panel called The Next 250 Years, which will also include science and technology luminaries and experts, including John Werner of Link Ventures, Rodney Brooks, founder of iRobot, Daniela Rus of MIT CSAIL, former NASA astronaut Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of Android Rich Miner, Katie Rae of Engine Ventures, Rumman Chowdhury of Humane Intelligence, and Martin Camacho of Suno.

“My father collaborated with a lot of space and technology agencies to envision this world that, today, doesn’t feel so far-fetched anymore,” Roddenberry says. “The harder challenge is still the human one: learning to think critically, stay curious, understand people who are different from us, and imagine something better than what we have now. To me, that’s where Star Trek is as relevant as it’s ever been — and I’m excited for the next generation to see the model and hopefully carry the torch forward.”

More details about MIT Future Fest and the MIT Museum are available here.