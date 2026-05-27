Exclusive: Fuze Clip Reveals What Happens When A Diamond Heist Goes Wrong

If you slept on the recent star-studded crime thriller, Fuze, there’s good news. Now is the time to watch the explosive movie at home. Directed by David MacKenzie, best known for Hell or High Water and the underrated thriller Relay, the new film Fuze combines a crime thriller with an incredible cast with super-high stakes.

As of May 26, 2026, Fuze is available for digital purchase on platforms like YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, and elsewhere. And, to give you a sense of what this movie is all about, Inverse has an exclusive clip from the film, courtesy of Saban Films and Sony. Check it out below.

Fuze: Exclusive Clip

The movie centers on various heists and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Worthington, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Theo James. In this scene, Karalis (James), the key bank robber of the film, realizes his uncut diamonds are, in fact, not entirely real.

This one scene, full of tension and dread, is just one example of the pulse-pounding nature of Fuze. If you’re looking for a movie with a hugely talented cast and a bit of that Guy Ritchie-meets-The Accountant flavor, then Fuze is the movie you need to see ASAP.

Here’s the official synopsis: Set in contemporary London, Fuze unfolds after an unexploded World War II bomb is unearthed at a busy construction site, forcing a massive citywide evacuation. Amid the escalating tension and chaos, a daring criminal operation is set in motion—one that uses the evacuation as cover for a meticulously planned heist. As authorities race against time to contain the crisis, alliances blur and moral boundaries are crossed, the film deftly propels audiences through a series of calculated twists delivering a wildly entertaining ride

Fuze Blu-ray release details

Fuze is out now on digital, but will hit Blu-ray on July 7, 2026.