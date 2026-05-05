The latest trailer for Evil Dead Burn debuted today, and it’s graphic enough that we can’t embed it here on Inverse, only link to it (you have to verify your age to watch it on YouTube). That’s thanks to a handful of shockingly gory images, including a woman losing her fingers as they’re slammed in a car door and that same woman pulling the headrest of a car seat out of her neck, as well as a dishwasher full of knives that you know are going to go into someone’s back (and maybe all the way through to their front).

It also includes shots that match the setting and imagery of the film’s teaser trailer, a single unbroken take of continuous horror action that was unveiled last month.

The full-length trailer also reveals an interesting deviation from the series’ formula. Although it appears that our as-yet-unnamed heroine, played by Swiss actress Souheila Yacoub, unwittingly conjures up the Deadites by reading aloud from the Necronomicon (another name for the Book of the Dead referenced in the trailer) in classic Evil Dead style, the voiceover also refers to the family’s belief that “the Devil would return” if one were to do just that.

Normally, the characters in Evil Dead movies have no idea who they’re calling to or why; they just find a weird book, read aloud from it, and face the ensuing mayhem. By contrast, even if our protagonist is unaware of their schemes, the in-laws in Evil Dead Burn appear to be Satanists who believe that conjuring the Deadites is a way for “the whole family” to “be reunited,” no matter the infernal cost, after their son (and Yacoub’s husband) is tragically killed.

The film’s official poster was also released today, showing Yacoub screaming as she’s grabbed by a monster while her husband’s family looks on.

It doesn’t look like she’s having a good time. Studiocanal

Or maybe Yacoub’s character calls the Deadites on purpose, as a way to get back at her deceased husband’s family, either for his death or for something that happened while he was still alive? The film’s official synopsis seems to imply that this is a family conspiracy, à la the Ready or Not movies or even Ari Aster’s Hereditary, but it’s vague enough that it leaves room for surprises. The full synopsis is as follows:

“EVIL DEAD BURN unleashes the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.”

French director Sébastien Vaniček takes over for Lee Cronin in the seventh installment in the series, which began all the way back in 1981 with Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead. Raimi and his longtime collaborator Rob Tapert are both credited as producers on this latest movie, part of a multi-film arc that’s already been plotted out by series creator Sam Raimi and his brother (and occasional co-writer) Ivan Raimi. Next up is 2028’s Evil Dead Wrath, written and directed by Last Stop in Yuma County breakout Francis Galluppi. By the looks of it, he’ll have a lot to do if he wants to one-up what promises to be this summer’s gnarliest horror flick.

Evil Dead Burn hits theaters on July 10.