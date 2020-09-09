The Spice
And what they reveal.
The most famous science fiction novel of all time is about to become a movie (again). And this time, it looks pretty good. Here's a breakdown of the best moments in the new Dune trailer, and what they mean.
Paul and Chani are destined to be together. Even before Dune begins, young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) has dreams of a mysterious woman. We later learn this is a Fremen woman named Chani (Zendaya.) Once these two get together, their romance will change the universe, literally.