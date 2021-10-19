Dune: HBO Max release date, time, cost, and how to watch the stunning sci-fi epic

Dune is the biggest sci-fi epic of the year.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and many others, Dune follows the journey of Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who is gifted with prophetic visions. His family relocates to the dangerous planet Arrakis, where they oversee spice harvesting. Spice is a valuable resource, and it doesn’t take long for Paul and his family to come under threat.

Critics insist Dune must be experienced on the biggest screen possible but, if that option’s not available to you, it’s debuting simultaneously on HBO Max. Here’s how to stream Dune: Part One from the comfort of your home.

When is Dune’s HBO Max release date?

Timothée Chalamet plays Paul, who is at the center of Dune’s sci-fi adventure. Warner Bros.

Dune officially premieres in theaters, including on IMAX screens, and on the streaming service HBO Max on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Major film releases usually have showings the evening before their official release date. That is the case for Dune, which will have in-theater showtimes the night before. HBO Max will also release Dune early; it will premiere Thursday, October 21.

What is Dune’s HBO Max release time?

Dune arrives on HBO Max at the same time that it hits U.S. theaters — and the same time regardless of where you are in the country. Dune will begin streaming on HBO Max on October 21 at 3 p.m. Pacific/6 p.m. Eastern.

How much does Dune on HBO Max cost?

Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother and member of the Bene Gesserit, in Dune. Warner Bros.

Many streaming services charge an extra fee to access new major releases. However, Dune will be available only to subscribers of HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan, at no additional cost.

If you are not already a subscriber or have HBO Max with ads, you will not be able to see Dune — unless you purchase or upgrade to HBO Max’s Ad-Free subscription for $14.99/month.

How long is Dune on HBO Max?

Dune: Part One is 155 minutes long, or 2 hours and 35 minutes. (You can pause the movie on HBO Max any time you want.)

Where else can I watch Dune?

Again, Dune will also open in theaters, including IMAX, in the U.S. and internationally. It is a wide release, so the film will likely be playing at a theater near you. Tickets for Dune’s opening weekend showings are now on sale.

Does Dune have a trailer?

Yes, Dune: Part One has a trailer; you can watch it below.

Does Dune have a sequel?

While Dune is technically titled Dune: Part One, Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed that its sequel will be made.

If Part One performs well at the box office and clocks in many streaming views, Part Two will likely be announced. However, until then, the future of Dune hangs in the balance.