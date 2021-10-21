Dune is changing the sci-fi game. A mesmerizing and thought-provoking epic, director Denis Villeneuve builds to a crescendo in Dune: Part One that is sure to leave audiences wanting more. So much so, you may feel compelled to stick around after it ends with hopes of seeing a post-credits scene or two.

Does Villeneuve nestle an extra moment in Dune: Part One’s credits? Lucky for you, we’ve seen the movie and can confirm whether the film has any additional scenes during the credits. Read on to find out, and don’t worry, this article is entirely spoiler-free .

Does Dune have a post-credits scene?

Oscar Isaac plays Duke Leto in Dune: Part One. Warner Bros.

Short answer: No. If you’re at the theater or watching Dune at home on HBO Max, you don’t need to stay and watch the credits. (However, it’s still not a bad idea to stick around and see all the talented people who brought Dune to life.)

Long answer: Thanks to Marvel Studios, we have become accustomed to expecting extra scenes in the credits of mainstream blockbusters. Even non-superhero movies, like The Green Knight, have taken cues from Marvel to delight fans with a post-credits scene or two that either teases a sequel or operates as a clever footnote.

Dune: Part One, however, chooses not to attach anything to its ending. A contemplative work of science fiction, it makes sense that Villeneuve didn’t want to take any power away from the movie’s final moments by distracting the audience with new scenes minutes later.

Does Dune have a sequel?

Zendaya plays Chani in Dune: Part One. Warner Bros.

Now, this is the question! Dune: Part One is literally made to have a sequel, but at the time of writing this, Warner Bros. has not confirmed Part Two is happening.

Villeneuve told Inverse that he is still waiting for the green light from Warner Bros. to get started on the sequel. It is bold to include “Part One” in Dune’s official title, and it shows confidence that the studio will eventually announce a sequel.

However, if Dune: Part One underperforms at the box office and on HBO Max, there is a chance we won’t get a sequel. We’ll simply have to wait and see.