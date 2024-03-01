Why Doesn't Dune 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene? Denis Villeneuve Has a Good Reason

Although Dune: Part Two ends the story told in the 1965 novel Dune, the new film does leave a few elements from that book unrevealed, as well as providing a few specific teases from future books, which may, or may not, translate into a third movie.

But, Dune: Part Two does not go full Marvel, and does not contain a post-credits scene of any kind. From a certain fan point-of-view, this could seen as a missed opportunity. Because one aspect of the future was teased toward the end of the film, why not go all the way and drop a post-credits scene revealing the resurrection of a certain beloved swordsman? In an interview with Inverse, director Denis Villeneuve gave a clear answer as to why Dune: Part Two needed to stand on its own, which includes not going too far in teasing certain future events.

Spoilers for Dune: Part Two ahead.

Does Dune 2 have a post-credits scene?

Josh Brolin as Gurney and Javier Bardem as Stilgar in Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros/Legendary

Dune: Part Two does not have a post-credits scene, which means that after you see Chani bust out her maker hooks and get ready to ride that sandworm, you can pick up your Shai Hulud popcorn bucket and bolt for the door. But, could there have been a post-credits scene? Because Anya Taylor-Joy’s cameo teases an adult version of Alia Atreides (which references Dune Messiah and Children of Dune) why not reveal that Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) will return as a ghola clone with metallic eyes? In Dune Messiah, the first of many gholas of Duncan appears, which creates a trend for the next five books in which Duncan is duplicated countless times over thousands of years. In the grand scheme of all things Dune, Duncan outlives everyone and everything, even the planet Arrakis itself!

But, other than the Alia Easter eggs about the future of House Atreides, and Paul mentions that he’s “seen” a future in which Chani will “come to understand” his actions, most of Dune: Part Two is fairly self-contained, even if the final moments feel open-ended. But did Villeneuve ever want to push things further?

Why Dune 2 doesn’t tease a sequel

Jason Momoa at the Dune: Part One premiere in London in 2021. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The thing is that I wanted Part Two to be absolutely autonomous,” Villeneuve tells Inverse. “I wanted [a] person to be absolutely able to enjoy Part Two without having seen Part One. There are little seeds in Part Two, that are projections... like seeds that what could happen in Dune Messiah, the third movie. But it's a bit like any people who know Dune Messiah will see those Easter eggs.”

In the end, Villeneuve split the difference. We get an adult Alia, very briefly, but not a post-credits scene that reveals the ghola Duncan Idaho. In fairness, this decision sticks fairly close to the books. Readers didn’t even know the ability existed to bring people back to life in Dune, making the tech of the Bene Tleilax — including their shapeshifting “Face Dancers” — brand new in Dune Messiah. Villeneuve also didn’t reveal Feyd in Dune: Part One, saving him for Dune: Part Two, which again, follows the rate of revelation from the first book.

Right now, we don’t know how long it will be before Dune 3 happens. Villeneuve has made it clear he doesn’t want to rush, saying recently, “I agreed to make Part One and Part Two back to back,” he said, “and now I think I will need to digest this experience.” If a Dune Messiah movie happens, we all may need to be patient — even more patient than the long and winding plans of the Bene Gesserit.

Dune: Part Two is out in theaters now.