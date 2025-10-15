The world has lost another genius in the world of movie poster art. Drew Struzan, the man who created posters for Back to the Future, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and many more, has passed away, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 78 and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Struzan’s blend of photorealism and painterly flourish brought a unique aesthetic to memorable movie art, a medium that seems all but lost in today’s overly slick movie marketing. With Struzan’s art, you could tell you were looking at a painting, which was the point. He seamlessly bridged memorable movie moments and transformed those concepts into stills that felt dynamic and alive. His work defined the ‘80s, but continued to be revered in the ‘90s and beyond. He will be missed, but his art will live forever. Here’s a selection of some of Struzan’s greatest movie posters, plus where you can buy each.

Of note, while we’re listing a variety of links here, a good place to start is a full archive of high-quality Drew Struzan art prints on DrewStruzan.com. Another good, more general selection can be found on FilmArtGallery.

Drew Struzan’s Indiana Jones Posters

Lucasfilm

Struzan’s connection with the Indiana Jones franchise began with the 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. From that point, he did the posters for The Last Crusade in 1989 and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

You can buy prints of Drew Struzan’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade posters on FilmArtGallery.com.

The posters for 'The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' and 'Temple of Doom.' Lucasfilm/Drew Struzan

You can buy prints of the Temple of Doom poster on eBay and elsewhere. Prints of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull are on Galactic Gallery.

Drew Struzan’s Star Wars Posters

Posters from Star Wars and The Phantom Menace, both with art from Drew Struzan. Lucasfilm

Although he did not create the artwork for the first Star Wars posters in 1977, Drew Struzan did the artwork for all “Special Editions” of the Star Wars Trilogy released in 1997, as well as the all-important 1978 re-release of the original film, which, at that time had not yet been retitled “A New Hope,” but was still simply known as Star Wars. This poster, also known as the “circus poster,” inspired a lot of Star Wars artwork that came later.

In 1983, he created the iconic poster for Return of the Jedi, which, in early designs, was still titled Revenge of the Jedi.

The original poster for Revenge of the Jedi and the theatrical release poster for Attack of the Clones. Lucasfilm/Drew Struzan

Struzan also created all the posters for the theatrical releases of all the prequel trilogy, as well as several other one-off Star Wars posters created for various events and anniversaries.

Struzan’s Star Wars: A New Hope (Style D). For the 1978 re-release, this retro poster was created with artist Charles White and was one of George Lucas’s favorite designs. You can purchase it from Chicago Vintage Posters.

Drew Struzan art for the Star Wars "Special Edition" release. Drew Struzan

Struzan’s Star Wars: Trilogy, Special Edition posters. These posters redefined Star Wars movie art in the late 1990s. You can find various sets of these posters on eBay

Struzan’s Revenge of the Jedi print can be found on Wayfair. You can buy a set of of his prequel trilogy posters on MoviePosters.com

Drew Struzan’s Star Wars Book Cover Art

Book cover art for Star Wars: Shield of Lies. Lucasfilm/Bantam Books

Struzan’s Star Wars art also extended to various covers for novels in the 1990s. For the true fan, some of this art represents his best Star Wars work of all time. While his posters didn’t always have room for every character, his wraparound book covers did. Memorable Struzan book cover art for Star Wars novels included (but were not limited to):

Shadows of the Empire

Before the Storm

Shield of Lies (see above, Luke holding his green lightsaber)

Tyrant's Test

Children of the Jedi (see the top of this story, which features a rare illustration of the Jedi spirit Callista)

Ambush at Corellia

Assault at Selonia

Showdown at Centerpoint

The Courtship of Princess Leia

The Crystal Star

Darksaber

Struzan’s book cover art for Shadows of the Empire and The Paradise Snare. Drew Struzan

The Paradise Snare

The Hutt Gambit

Rebel Dawn

Specter of the Past

Vision of the Future

The Glove of Darth Vader

The Lost City of the Jedi

Zorba the Hutt's Revenge

Mission from Mount Yoda

Queen of the Empire

Prophets of the Dark Side

You can find various postcards for some of Struzan’s Star Wars book covers at on eBay. Signed art prints of some of his book cover art can be found on eBay. The books themselves can be found on Amazon and elsewhere.

Back to the Future and other Sci-Fi Art

Marty McFly strikes a pose, thanks to Drew Struzan. Drew Struzan

While it’s actually very difficult to list all of the incredible art created by Drew Struzan for various franchises, it would be impossible not to mention Back to the Future. The iconic (yes, in the truest sense of the word) poster of Marty McFly checking his watch in astonishment, while stepping outside of the Delorean, is the stuff of dreams. Famously, Michael J. Fox did not pose for this image; it was created by Struzan himself. However, when it came time to do a similar poster for Back to the Future Part II, which had Doc and Marty doing the watch-checking pose, Struzan was able to “direct” the actors on the set.

You can buy prints of Struzan’s Back to the Future posters on FilmArtGallery.com.

Outside of his famous movie posters for Harry Potter, E.T., and countless others, Struzan was in high demand for creating tribute art for a variety of fictional worlds. And that meant he did amazing pieces of art for Star Trek, Dune, Blade Runner, and more.

Rare 1991 Star Trek art painted by Drew Struzan for the 25th anniversary. Drew Struzan

Struzan’s rare Star Trek art can be found on eBay and elsewhere.

You can learn more about Drew Struzan on his website or on Instagram.