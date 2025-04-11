It took the long way round, but Doctor Who Season 2 is finally just around the corner. The season kicks off with the Russell T Davies-penned episode “The Robot Revolution,” which introduces new companion, Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu). However, there’s a new mystery surrounding Belinda that even the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) can’t solve: for some reason, something is preventing him from taking Belinda to her time and place on Earth. But they’re not going to spend a whole season figuring out why they’re stranded — the Doctor and Belinda are going to go on a few adventures through the cosmos along the way.

But before all that, we have to meet Belinda, the robots that kidnap her, and the strange alien planet called “Miss Belinda Chandra.”

Here’s everything to know about Doctor Who Season 2 ahead of its premiere, from its release date and time to the plot points you need to remember.

Belinda gets kidnapped. BBC

What is the Release Date for Doctor Who Season 2?

Doctor Who Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. on Saturday, April 12, 2025. New episodes will air weekly the same day.

Diehards will still call this Season 15, but the show has been going by a new season numbering since its move to Disney+ in 2023. Following the 60th anniversary special debut on Disney+, the show restarted its season numbering with the beginning of the Ncuti Gatwa-led era of Doctor Who.

But don’t worry, the rest of the show isn’t lost to time! Seasons 1-14 are still available to stream on Max, while the classic pre-2005 era of Doctor Who is available on Tubi.

What is the Release Time for Doctor Who Season 2?

The first episode of Doctor Who Season 2, “The Robot Revolution,” will air at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET) on Disney+, where available, and exclusively on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. This is a slight shift from last season, when the episodes would release at prime time on Friday evenings in the U.S.

The Doctor senses a time fracture. BBC

How Many Episodes are in Doctor Who Season 2?

Season 2 of Doctor Who will have eight episodes, though if you count the 2024 Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” it has nine episodes total. That would technically make “The Robot Revolution” Episode 2 of the season.

What is the Plot of Doctor Who Season 2?

The Doctor and Belinda flee from danger. BBC

Doctor Who Season 2 picks up after the Doctor (Gatwa) has parted ways with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) once she discovers her birth mother and decides to stay on Earth to reconnect with her. It also takes place shortly after the Doctor’s very long year at the Sandringham Hotel (and much shorter stay at the Time Hotel), in which the Doctor discovered the origin of the Star of Bethlehem. At this point, the Doctor has been traveling alone for quite a while, and he’s been itching to bring someone along for the ride. However, Belinda Chandra — who he meets when she’s whisked (aka kidnapped) away to an alien planet to become its ruler — may not be the most willing traveler.

In the official synopsis of “The Robot Revolution,” “The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before.”

Who is in the Cast of Doctor Who Season 2?

Ruby Sunday returns in Season 2. BBC

Ncuti Gatwa returns as the 15th Doctor, with Varada Sethu making her debut as the new companion, Belinda Chandra, a hardworking nurse who finds herself stranded lightyears away from home. Millie Gibson also returns as Ruby Sunday, now apparently working for UNIT.

As with every season, there’s an exciting list of guest stars, new and returning. Here they are below:

Alan Cumming as Mr. Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon who comes to life to terrorize moviegoers.

Rose Ayling-Ellis as a character named Aliss in the episode "The Well," which is described as one of the season's scariest episodes.

Christopher Chung as a character simply known as Cassio. He stars in an episode described by showrunner Russell T Davies as one of the “toughest episodes we’ve ever made.”

Anita Dobson as the mysterious Mrs. Flood.

Michelle Greenidge as Ruby Sunday's mother Carla.

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark, a character who is part of Ruby Sunday’s returning episode.

Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham, UNIT's fifty-sixth scientific adviser.

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart, commander-in-chief of UNIT.

Susan Twist as Susan Triad.

Is there a Trailer for Doctor Who Season 2?

Yes! There’s a trailer for Doctor Who Season 2. You can watch it below.

Disney+ also released a preview of “The Robot Revolution,” which shows Belinda being kidnapped by robots, and the Doctor just missing her.

Will There Be a Doctor Who Season 3?

Doctor Who has not yet been commissioned for Season 3 by Disney+. However, showrunner Russell T Davies told Inverse that he plans to stay for the time being, despite rumors that he was considering parting ways with the show. Gatwa also teased late last year that filming for Season 3 would begin in 2025, though there has been no official update for a production start.

Doctor Who Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 12.