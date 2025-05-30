The longest-running science fiction TV series of all time is headed for another big-stakes finale. Doctor Who will conclude its latest season with an epic episode called “The Reality War” very soon. But what is this episode all about? Will this be the last Doctor Who episode for a while?

More importantly, how will one episode wrap up so many different plot points? Here’s your guide to when to stream the impending Doctor Who season finale, what time the episode drops, and what to expect from the timey wimey plot.

What Is The Release Date For Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 8?

Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 8, the finale of this season, will start streaming on Disney+ on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The episode is called “The Reality War.” And will resolve the cliffhanger from the previous episode, “Wish World.” As of now, this is the last known new scheduled episode of Doctor Who. A follow-up Season 3 (or Season 16 or Season 4,2, depending on how you count) has not been publicly confirmed at all.

Some rumors suggest that there will be a “big pause” after the conclusion of Season 2. Meanwhile, as showrunner Russell T Davies told Inverse at the start of the season, “There's no commission of Season 3 yet. There are no serious conversations about anything because the series doesn't exist yet.”

So, it’s possible that for now, “The Reality War” could signal the bookend of one era of Doctor Who. Maybe.

What Is The Release Time For Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 8?

Since 2023, Doctor Who has debuted in the U.K. on the same date as the U.S. release. So, like all previous episodes since 2023, new Who episodes usually start streaming on Disney+ starting at 3 a.m. ET. on Saturday.

So, if you’re in a PT timezone, you could, in theory, start streaming the big Doctor Who finale on Friday night.

What Is The Plot for Doctor Who’s “The Reality War”?

Belinda and Poppy in "The Reality War." BBC/Disney+

Although there has been one short trailer released, in which we see members of UNIT battling those massive skeletons from “Wish World,” there’s very little we know about the exact story of “The Reality War.” As revealed at the end of “Wish World,” the Rani (Anita Dobson and Archie Panjabi) created one reality-bending world in order to crack open the under-verse and unleash the Time Lord known as Omega. Presumably, a new version of Omega will be revealed in this episode, which could possibly lead to a new actor playing the character. (This will be the first time Omega has appeared in a major role since 1983, not counting an uncredited cameo in 2020.)

In the teaser trailer, the Rani claims that using Omega’s body will allow her to “construct a new Gallifrey.” Does this mean we’re rebooting the Time Lords outright?

The other big mystery of “The Reality War” is connected to the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda’s (Varada Sethu) mysterious child, Poppy (Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps). Previously, this child actor played one of the titular “Space Babies” in Season 1 of the relaunched Who. And, although we thought Poppy was the product of the reality-bending nature of “Wish World,” the final moments of that episode found the Doctor declaring that Poppy was real.

So, is she really the Doctor’s daughter? Does that mean Poppy is Susan’s mother? For longtime Who fans, these questions might be the biggest canon game-changers of all.

Is There A Trailer for Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 8?

Yes! A “next time” preview aired at the end of the last episode, teasing a huge, climactic end to Season 2.

Doctor Who (2023-2025) streams on Disney+. Doctor Who (2005-2022) streams on Max. And, if you want to watch the original Omega episodes, “The Three Doctors” and “The Arc of Infinity,” those are streaming on Britbox and Tubi.