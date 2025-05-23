Doctor Who Is About To Drop A Wild Two-Part Finale

Doctor Who’s best season in years is continuing to drop some wild twists, and as the two-part finale gets closer, fans who have slept on the latest season will want to catch up quickly. Like the 2024 rebooted “Season 1,” Doctor Who Season 2 is concluding with some big, nostalgic comebacks from the 1980s, as well as the show’s beginnings in 1963.

After the conclusion of Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 6, “The Interstellar Song Contest,” everything about the status quo of the show has changed. Here’s what to know about Episode 7, “Wish World,” including when to stream and what to expect from the timey wimey plot.

No spoilers ahead for Doctor Who Season 2, Episodes 7 and 8. Some spoilers ahead for Episodes 1-6.

What Is The Release Date For Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 7?

Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 7 will start streaming on Disney+ on Saturday, May 24, 2025. The episode is called “Wish World” and is the penultimate episode this season. And eagle-eyed Doctor Who fans may notice something significant about that date: May 24 is the day that Belinda was taken from Earth, and which the Doctor’s TARDIS has been mysteriously been unable to reach.

What Is The Release Time For Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 7?

Because Doctor Who also debuts in the U.K. on the same date as the U.S. release, new episodes tend to stream on Disney+ starting at 12:00 a.m. ET. This means that late on Friday night, in theory, you could start streaming Doctor Who, depending on where you live.

What Is The Plot of Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 7, “Wish World”?

According to the official press release from Disney+, here’s what fans can expect from the penultimate episode of this Doctor Who Season 2:

Traps are sprung and old enemies unite as the Doctor and Belinda finally arrive home to find a very different world. Can the Doctor see the truth before midnight arrives?

After the revelation that Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson) has been the Time Lord known as the Rani this entire time, the stakes of Doctor Who suddenly got much bigger. It’s been a very long time since the Doctor encountered a renegade Time Lord from his past, and so, after the Rani bi-generated into two new versions — one still played by Dobson, and the other played by Archie Panjabi.

The other “old” enemy also includes Conrad (Jonah Hauer-King), who appeared earlier this season in the episode “Lucky Day.” In “Wish World,” Conrad’s connection to both versions of the Rani will be revealed, as well as an utterly mind-bending twist for Doctor Who — especially after the Doctor and Belinda found out that Earth mysteriously blinked from existence on May 24, 2025.

If you thought the show couldn’t keep surprising you, “Wish World” will prove you wrong. Just make sure you watch all the way to the end.

Doctor Who streams on Disney+.