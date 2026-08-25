Steven Spielberg’s Wild New Sci-Fi Movie Just Got A Huge Upgrade

After a long and mysterious marketing campaign that revolved around Emily Blunt’s meteorologist making guttural noises, Disclosure Day has come and gone from theaters. And whether you missed it amid a crowded summer release schedule or liked it so much that you want to see it again, Steven Spielberg’s latest already has a 4K Blu-ray release from Universal Pictures.

While far from the year’s biggest hit, Disclosure Day was perhaps the most distinctive, blending Spielberg’s long-running predilections with the hallmarks of a modern thriller. There was nothing else quite like it in 2026, and if you’re a Spielberg or sci-fi fan, it could certainly earn a spot in your physical media collection.

How Was Disclosure Day Received?

With considerable enthusiasm but also a fair degree of bafflement. Depending on your outlook, Disclosure Day was either an inventive and visionary thriller or a clunky relic of yesteryear’s sci-fi. The BBC was particularly harsh, calling it “flimsy,” “drab,” “outdated,” and maybe “the most disappointing” movie of the summer. In another critical review, the LA Times pointed out, correctly, that the CG animals crucial to the film’s plot looked distractingly stiff.

The majority of reviews were positive, although they ranged from “audacious” and “brilliant” to more measured praise like “classic Spielberg popcorn [movie].” That even later trailers held back some plot points likely contributed to the divide, as no one was entirely sure what they were getting into. Everyone, however, walked out of Disclosure Day agreeing that it was a distinctly Spielbergian experience. Very few directors get their own adjective, but Disclosure Day is a reminder of why Spielberg earned his.

Unafraid to get a little creepy, but still relentlessly upbeat about humanity’s capacity to improve on its failings, Spielberg proved himself a reliable old hand during a season of change. At a time when the young directors behind Backrooms and Obsession outperformed Supergirl, Scream 7, and The Mandalorian and Grogu, all the latest in long-running franchises with increasingly little to say, Spielberg tried to say so much in one film that it threatened to burst at the seams. In a lengthy review for Salon, Coleman Spilde called it “Spielberg’s most shameless appeal toward idealism yet.” It was a compliment.

There is also, of course, a combination car and train chase. Universal Pictures

Why Is Disclosure Day Worth Watching?

Because it’s Steven Spielberg, and even a flawed Spielberg outing is fascinating. As a vague international conflict reaches a boiling point, Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) goes on the run from his mysterious employer, the sinister Wardex. We soon learn that Wardex is responsible for suppressing all evidence of humanity’s contact with aliens, but Kellner and other insiders have decided that the world has a right to know. This philosophical disagreement is resolved with a little debate and a lot of car chases.

As Kellner zooms through a series of espionage tropes, he’s entangled with Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), a meteorologist who suddenly begins to demonstrate an alarming array of psychic abilities. Blunt is the standout here, swinging through a parade of emotions while always maintaining a sense of curiosity about the circumstances she’s been thrust into. Both the film’s funnier moments and its more dazzling ones help sell the transformation, as Margaret uses her powers to do everything from talk her way out of a speeding ticket to revisit the suppressed memories of a childhood encounter with aliens.

Our heroes face off against a surprisingly effective villain: Colin Firth with stuff on his face. Universal Pictures

Close encounters are a subject seemingly mined to exhaustion by Spielberg himself, let alone other directors, but Disclosure Day finds a fresh, optimistic take on it. There are times when the subject matter almost feels old-fashioned, given everything else going on in science fiction and the world. Even if the truth is out there, could it really, as Spielberg argues, make us look up from our phones? But, like Blunt’s Margaret, it’s hard to resist getting swept up in the whole affair.

Sometimes too on-the-nose and sometimes just plain silly, Disclosure Day is also thrilling, inventive, and, well, audacious. If you heard that a modern movie was opining on the role of faith in society you would assume it was an indie drama, not a blockbuster where Colin Firth uses an alien artifact to attempt assassin-via-mind-control while Emily Blunt uses her own alien powers to sneak into a secure facility by disarming its jaded guards with visions of their lost loved ones. Even if you don’t love Disclosure Day, you’ll never be entirely sure what it has in store for you. What more can we ask of our summer blockbusters?

What Special Features Does the Disclosure Day 4K Blu-Ray Have?

There are two featurettes included on this initial physical release, with one about the long-running collaboration between Spielberg and John Williams, and one about the making of the film itself. The latter, called Encountering the Unknown: Inside Disclosure Day, is described as “Steven Spielberg, Emily Blunt, and the rest of the cast uncover the filmmaking secrets and real-life inspirations behind the movie.” These bonuses are included in the standard issue 4K, but there’s also a Steelbook option available if you’d like a little more haunting imagery on your shelf.