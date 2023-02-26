Designers Say These Are Their Favorite Cheap Products On Amazon That They Can't Live Without

One of the easiest ways to make your home look nicer is to get all that visible clutter looking neat and organized. “For anyone who loves organization and style, storage bins are one of the most versatile and fun items to buy on Amazon,” explains Devin Shaffer, the lead interior designer at Decorilla. “I love this set of six storage baskets because they can be used in all types of spaces- from closets and pantries, bedrooms, garages, and even in your car. They're the perfect size for storing anything from clothing and bedding to toys, tools, and food.”

And if your home is already completely clutter-free? You can still use them to help keep your items organized, as Shaffer goes on to say, “I'm currently using them in my pantry for dog treats and medication, leashes, bones for my pup.” The stackable lids are great for saving space in cramped cabinets, while ventilation holes around the sides help keep your items from becoming musty.