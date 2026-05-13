In Star Trek, you either die a villain or live long enough to get recontextualized as part of a more nuanced species. The Next Generation gave depth to the Klingons who’d plagued Kirk and the Enterprise on The Original Series, while Deep Space Nine fleshed out the Cardassians and the Ferengi, who replaced the Klingons as stock villains on TNG. Other species are less fortunate; Voyager’s ill-received Kazon, for example, were largely dropped from the canon after serving two seasons as one-note antagonists.

Deep Space Nine’s Jem’Hadar split the difference. Chemically enslaved shock troops for the fascistic Dominion, the reptile-like soldiers merited mention in some ancillary novels and games, but otherwise vanished from Trek after DS9’s conclusion (Starfleet Academy’s Lura Thok is part-Jem’Hadar, but the series is set eight centuries after DS9 and tells us little about what happened to them in the interim). But DS9 attempted to flesh out its villains as best it could, and one of the best examples was “To the Death,” which aired 30 years ago this week.

Set late in Season 4, before the Federation and the Dominion entered open conflict, “To the Death” sees the two rivals become uneasy allies on a mission to stop a rogue Jem’Hadar unit from rampaging across the galaxy. First introduced at the end of Season 2 alongside the Dominion’s other major minions, the diplomatic but duplicitous Vorta, “To the Death” offers some of the series’ best insight into a species that would help define it.

Cloned and vat-grown soldiers have a long history in military sci-fi, but they rarely find themselves fighting on the side of good. That raises questions about why they don’t all just pull a Roy Batty and strike out on their own, and DS9 served up several answers. Indoctrinated to view their creators as Gods, and genetically engineered to rely on a chemical doled out by the Vorta, “To the Death” shows that the Jem’Hadar have also developed their own code of honor that, like the Dominion itself, serves as a dark mirror to our heroes.

The episode juggles a few plot points, but is most interesting when our heroes opine on why they fight. O’Brien has a family to return to, Worf notes the Klingon love for post-combat revelry, and the centuries-old Dax just likes living. But only victory matters to the short-lived Jem’Hadar, who are surprised when their temporary comrades bother to help them preserve their lives. When Sisko and the Jem’Hadar commander Omet’iklan (Clarence Williams III) clash over whether it’s better to reform or destroy a disobedient subordinate, the conversation is the Federation/Dominion conflict in miniature.

The first of several Weyouns made their debut here. Paramount

Earlier in Season 4 (“Hippocratic Oath”) and in Season 3 before that (“The Abandoned”), DS9 twice asked if the Jem’Hadar could ever be anything other than bloodthirsty killers and twice landed on no. Even the undercooked rebel Jem’Hadar in this episode are only interested in slaughter. But the loyalists provide insight into how a culture artificially bred for war at the behest of ruthless authoritarians might develop, and if nothing else, they’ve formed a worldview that has little regard for anyone who questions their devotion and competence.

“To the Death” also marks the debut — and initial demise — of Weyoun (Jeffrey Combs), the Dominion’s most memorable apparatchik. After two seasons of tinkering with both species, Omet’iklan’s unyielding sense of duty and Weyoun’s slick pivots between cynicism and sincerity would largely define their people for events to come. Future incarnations of Weyoun would be major players, and while this Weyoun warns Sisko that Jem’Hadar discontent might actually be rampant across the Dominion, that particular plot point is immediately dropped. Even when we see more of what makes the Jem’Hadar tick, like in Season 6’s excellent “Rocks and Shoals,” they’re loyal to the point of fatalism.

The Iconians complicate things with an unexpected comeback. Paramount

Intriguingly, “To the Death” brings back the Iconians and their interplanetary gateway network from the TNG Season 2 episode “Contagion,” which is the canonical equivalent of using a hand grenade to kill a housefly. It’s this near-magical technology that Weyoun and Sisko fear will make the rebel Jem’Hadar unstoppable, and so the episode blows it up and never mentions it again. In that sense, the gateway isn’t unlike Weyoun’s fear that the Jem’Hadar might seize control of the Dominion; it’s easy for sci-fi TV to tease a massive change to the status quo, but impractical and often undesirable to actually follow through on it.

The Jem’Hadar would therefore serve as grunts in all the stories to come, with any hints of agency abandoned to serve DS9’s bigger story. Still, episodes like “To the Death” did enough to suggest that at least a few interesting thoughts were unfolding behind their cold eyes, and over 800 years after the Dominion was defeated, it’s not hard to imagine that someone like Lura Thok from Starfleet Academy might have somehow emerged, and that the seeds were planted right here.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine streams on Paramount+.