True fans don’t just collect stuff. They hunt for items that are an expression of the art they love, things they can then make a meaningful part of themselves. Whether your hunt is for crafted figures or worthy vinyl, special-edition DVDs, or signed movie posters, we know you’re not the average overconsumer. You’re someone looking for something that helps you connect with art, make it part of your life, and remind you of the direction you can take. You might find something that does just that in this list — full of the “Cool Stuff” that can be part of your collection forever.

Godzilla Minus One 4K Blu-ray SteelBook

Toho

Godzilla has been many things over his 72-year career: friend, enemy, mascot, guardian, basketball star. But Godzilla Minus One restored the King of the Monsters to what he hadn’t been since his 1954 debut: absolutely terrifying.

An American Werewolf in London 4K Blu-ray

Moviestore/Shutterstock

A landmark in horror-comedy, a remarkable achievement in special effects, and a stern warning about visiting England, An American Werewolf in London has evolved from a misunderstood oddball to an all-time classic.

Audio-Technica LPA2 Transparent Turntable

Audio-Technica

From the most reliable turntable manufacturer comes a transparent treat. The simple beauty of the innards of the Audio-Technica table is laid bare with the LPA2.

Backrooms (Vinyl Soundtrack)

Kane Parsons and Edo Van Breemen’s uncanny score for the mind-bending hit movie might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Backrooms (a certain pirate takes up that space), but this score is destined to be a classic. In the minimal footsteps of John Carpenter and Trent Reznor, the vinyl is a collector’s edition indeed.

Forbidden Planet 4K UHD Blu-ray

Solent News/Shutterstock

Science fiction wouldn’t look the same without Forbidden Planet, and one of the greatest genre films of the 1950s now looks a heck of a lot nicer thanks to Arrow Video’s new 4K update. And if you fell in love with Project Hail Mary’s Rocky this summer, you’ll definitely want to meet Robby the Robot, the biggest nonhuman star of his generation.

Annihilation 4K Blu-ray

Paramount Pictures

What’s the end of another year without a little time spent questioning who you are, all the decisions you’ve made, and the very nature of life itself? Don’t let this year’s existential crisis go unaccompanied — watch Annihilation in 4K and experience one of the most thoughtful and uncompromising science fiction movies of the century.

28 Days Later 4K Blu-ray SteelBook

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Christmas and zombies may not be natural bedfellows, but one ill-aimed sneeze during a holiday party will have you worrying about viral outbreaks. Another horror movie to suggest that living in London will bring you nothing but trouble, 28 Days Later is worth revisiting now that its long-awaited sequels have brought the franchise to wild new heights.

Star Trek: The Original Voyages: A Visual History

An exhaustive coffee-table history of Trek’s foundational era, the original series, the animated series, and the six films through 1991, packed with archival photos, costumes, storyboards, props, and filming models. William Shatner wrote the foreword.

Aventon Level 4 REC eBike

Remember when e-bikes were bikes? Aventon does. The company has emerged as the leader in e-bikes that eschew the SUV-ization of the category while giving all the benefits. The Level 4 Rec bike is basically the perfect commuter, grocery-getter, or day-rider. Twenty-eight mph for up to 75 miles on this slick thing? There’s nothing better out now.

Body Snatchers 4K Blu-ray

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Some remakes feel indistinguishable from others — the world didn’t need Ebenezer — but every take on Invasion of the Body Snatchers has revealed the anxieties of the era that produced it. Abel Ferrara’s 1993 version is less well-known than the 1956 original and 1978 classic, but it oozes the same paranoia and dread that makes the story deeply unsettling for each new generation.

Secretlab Titan Evo XL Black Gaming Chair

Secretlab’s Titan Evo shows a gaming chair can double as a serious work chair — or whatever-chair. When you have a chair this comfortable, with a four-way lumbar system, adjustable armrests, and a magnetic memory-foam head pillow, you’re going to want to sit in this any chance you get.

Disclosure Day 4K Blu-ray

Universal Pictures

A Steven Spielberg movie is still an event worth stopping for, and Disclosure Day is a remarkable blend of high-stakes thriller and old-school sci-fi optimism. In a way, it even has the perfect message for the Christmas season, although just like in Bridget Jones's Diary, you’ll have to untangle Colin Firth’s web of deceit to find out why.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 Smartphone

Apple got into the flip phone game this year — sort of. Apple’s Duo is more a foldable tablet than smartphone. If you’re looking for a flawless pocket-sized smartphone that opens to a perfect 6.9-inch screen, the Flip 8 is your proof that Samsung is still very much the king of the foldable.

Project Hail Mary 4K Blu-ray

Amazon MGM Studios

The feel-good sci-fi hit of the summer is now available in 4K UHD, and Project Hail Mary’s grand adventure feels even more uplifting now that the nights are longer and the stars are easier to see. Plus, Ryan Gosling’s cozy sweater will really pop right as the weather turns nasty.

Project Hail Mary, the Original Motion Picture Score

Composer Daniel Pemberton built the score for the year’s best movie (go ahead, deny it) with wood, steel drums, stomps and claps, and even a squeaky water tap. This two-LP set captures it all, in collectible packaging.

Project Hail Mary, the Novel (Deluxe Edition)

Andy Weir’s space-faring thriller is out now with a deluxe hardcover with stenciled edges, new cover art on a deluxe jacket, full-color illustrations, and a custom-stamped case.

In the Mouth of Madness 4K Blu-ray

S Harvey/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

While entering the Mouth of Madness could refer to Black Friday shopping, it’s also one of John Carpenter’s creepiest films. So skip the lines, order online, and let yourself go mad from the comfort of your own living room. You deserve it.

Soylent Green 4K Blu-ray

Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

We won’t spoil Soylent Green’s big twist if you don’t already know it, but if you don’t already know it, you owe it to yourself to find out. The dystopian future of 2022 has been given a second life thanks to Arrow Video, and if you’re ever feeling pessimistic about the state of the world, be thankful that we didn’t turn out the way the ’70s thought we would.

The Evil Dead 4K Blu-ray SteelBook

Universal History Archive/Shutterstock

Forty-five years ago, Sam Raimi took some friends into the woods and changed movie history. Relentlessly bloody and brutal, The Evil Dead was made on a minuscule budget but oozed more personality than Hollywood’s biggest films. If you call yourself a horror fan, it belongs on your shelf.

Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

With a soundbar, simplicity is a virtue, and the Arc Ultra is just that — simple and powerful. Plug it in, connect the included HDMI cable, finish setup in the Sonos app, and you get Dolby Atmos with Trueplay room tuning and AirPlay 2.

Repo Men 4K Blu-ray

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

The holidays can get expensive, but at least you’re not paying off your own body parts. Repo Men’s vision of a nearly unimaginable future where health care companies don’t have our best interests in mind didn’t make much of a splash in 2010, but if you like your sci-fi twisty and cynical, this is the movie to warm your dark little heart. Be glad no one’s coming to repossess it.

Weapons 4K Blu-ray

Warner Bros. Pictures

If there’s a relative you’re never happy to see at Christmas dinner, be grateful they’re not Aunt Gladys. Not sure what we’re talking about? Then you need to catch up on one of 2025’s biggest hits (and speaking of holidays, a whole lot of Halloween costumes will become clearer once you do).

Apple iPhone Duo

Apple’s first foldable skips the flip and goes book-style. It’s a 5.4-inch phone on the outside that opens to a 7.6-inch display. Opened, it is also the thinnest iPhone ever. Not bad.

Them! 4K Blu-ray

THA/Shutterstock

Much of modern horror posits that the real terror is trauma, grief, or systemic oppression. Them! reminds us that, no, it’s actually giant bugs. One of the first and best monster movies of the nuclear age, Them! is 72 years old but will still impress you with its special effects — and inspire you to order a big can of Raid next.

Day of the Dead 4K Blu-ray

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

The third and originally final movie of George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead series, Day of the Dead was dismissed as the weakest of the bunch upon release but has since scratched and clawed its way toward cult-classic status. You probably haven’t seen it, and you’ll probably be surprised by how good it really is when you do.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Pro Series Mini‑LED ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

The Hisense U6SF Pro might not have the off-the-charts specs of the LG C6 OLED (also on this list), but here’s one spec that beats all: $600. Mini-LED backlighting, a 144Hz panel, and an anti-glare screen in a TV that’s dropped to about $530. That’s for a very solid 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV. What are you waiting for?

Escape From LA 4K SteelBook

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

John Carpenter is one of those directors whose weaker films are still better than most of what you’ll find while scrolling aimlessly through Netflix. Campier than the classic Escape From New York, Snake Plissken’s second adventure is great because it’s ridiculous; you’ll never guess what’s coming next. Here’s a quick preview: deadly basketball.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow 4K Blu-ray

Paramount Pictures

Sky Captain’s title tells you everything you need to know about its retro-futuristic sensibilities. Anyone who’s ever dreamed of firing a ray gun or visiting New York City by airship will be entertained by this brilliant tribute to the good old days that never were, a love letter to the pulps of the ’30s and ’40s.

The Complete Kubrick Criterion 4K Blu-ray

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

You can’t understand modern pop culture without appreciating Stanley Kubrick’s impact on it, and this hefty collection includes everything from classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey to lesser-known gems like Paths of Glory, to say nothing of its nearly bottomless special features. Study up, and then watch your Letterboxd reviews suddenly get more erudite.

Salem’s Lot 4K Blu-ray

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Several new Stephen King adaptations have been released during the time you’ve spent reading this sentence, but this very early miniseries remains one of the best. It’s a story about fighting vampires as directed by horror legend Tobe Hooper — what more do you need to know?

Stranger Things: The Complete Series Deluxe Edition 4K UHD

Netflix

Stranger Things fans agree: Last holiday season, the show undeniably ended. And now that you’ve had a year to process the conclusion, it’s time to revisit the series as a whole. Whether you were satisfied with the finale or are still holding out hope for a secret second ending, this mammoth set comes with reams of bonus features worthy of your time and money.

Victrola Tempo Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers

Victrola’s Tempo series are your Goldilocks powered bookshelf speakers. The price is right, there’s enough oomph on the bass and resonance in the treble to do justice to your record collection, and the unique array of colors — we particularly like the eye-opening yellow and forest green — will pop in your living room.

Speed Racer 4K Blu-ray

Warner Bros. Pictures

If you think the house on your street with a dozen 7-foot-tall inflatables and a choreographed light display set to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is too restrained, Speed Racer will assault your senses in the best way imaginable. Possibly the most garish film ever made, it’s routinely ranked as one of the most under-appreciated movies of the 2000s. Take some Dramamine and find out why.

Mimic: The Director's Cut 3-Disc 4K Set

Miramax Films

Frankenstein put Guillermo del Toro on top of the world last year, and one of the benefits of becoming a household name is that all of your old movies start to get snazzy new special editions. Kino Lorber’s new release of Mimic, a ruthlessly straightforward monster movie, includes Del Toro’s preferred cut and a wealth of special features to supplement one of his lesser-seen thrillers.

Spolehli LED Poster Frame with Adjustable Brightness

Some posters need more than just a border with glass. This slim LED frame lights your most precious billboard, which you can hang either horizontally or vertically.