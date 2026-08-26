It’s rare for a remake of a genre film to be better than the original, but a second remake that goes toe-to-toe with both its predecessors is rarer still. Abel Ferrara, the New York exploitation auteur behind The Driller Killer and Ms. 45, expanded his career to more ambitious and experimental extremes in the 1990s, and that included Body Snatchers, Ferrara’s first sci-fi, his first for a major studio, and the third overall adaptation of Jack Finney’s sci-fi novel The Body Snatchers.

An accomplished depictor of unease and violation, Ferrara matches the lean pacing of the B-movie original but also brings a colder and unnerving edge to the body-and-identity horror. Thanks to a new 4K restoration courtesy of Vinegar Syndrome, this underloved sci-fi remake can finally sing—or scream.

How was Body Snatchers received upon release?

Ferrara’s first studio film was not encouraging, as Warner Bros. meddled with the film and pushed the release date back all through 1993, eventually dumping it in a tiny number of theaters in early 1994. The film premiered in competition in Cannes, but by the time of its release, critics were divided. To Roger Ebert, Body Snatchers was an exciting evolution of the sci-fi story; to The New York Times, it was a limp shrug of a remake (their critic felt it was made by pod people). As a result of Warner Brothers’ distribution sabotage, the film made under $500,000 at the box office — a dismal reception, but one that all but ensured a cult following would follow in the years to come.

Why is Body Snatchers important to see now?

Ferrara’s version leans into the B-movie roots of the original story. Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Political readings of the 1956 Invasion of the Body Snatchers are divided: is it a work of anticommunist paranoia, or a cautionary tale about the McCarthy Era turning Americans on each other? Outside of the conservative 1950s, the 1978 remake has a different mood: a thick fog of cynicism, an eerie attraction to rationality, and an aversion to stale modernity. But Abel Ferrara’s Body Snatchers is the first version of Finney’s novel made after the Cold War (the 1991 shoot timed with the final dissolution of the Soviet Union) slap bang in the middle of “the End of History.” According to philosopher Francis Fukuyama, western liberal democracy had become the final form of national politics and government. Body Snatchers’ pod people could be an intrusion of a supreme, foreign ideology on a society with its guard down, or a confirmation that sterile conformity was the defining expression of identity and power in the late capitalism of the 1990s.

Such commentary is of little concern to Body Snatchers’ characters — the only thing on their mind is survival. Teenager Marti (Gabrielle Anwar) is dragged along by her chemist father Steve (Terry Kinney) to a remote Alabama military base, along with Steve’s second wife Carol (Meg Tilly) and Marti’s half-brother Andy (Reilly Murphy). Steve is working for the Environmental Protection Agency, and is testing the ecosystem around the base for toxic abnormalities.

Long before the reveal of its pod people, Body Snatchers underlines its themes of sinister conformity and infiltration anxiety: there is no warm community welcome in the cluster of soldiers’ homes, and the houses are purpose-built units in a drab, sterile neighborhood. In her opening voiceover, Marti references the uncanny ease in which human relationships move away from what we’re comfortable with, referring to her stepmother as the woman who replaced her mother long before Carol morphs into a taunting predator hiding in plain sight.

The setting shift from a town to a military base indicates that human beings will accept emotionless authority under the right circumstances, and only if it uses a recognized, accepted disguise. As alien pods create inhuman doubles of army personnel and then dispose of the originals, anyone resisting the slow invasion is easily swallowed by the natural rhythms and secrecy of army power, like the desperate escaped soldier who ambushes Marti in a gas station toilet, or the medical officer (Forest Whittaker) who keeps his suspicions on the down low until it’s too late.

Ferrara’s Body Snatchers is often overlooked compared to the 1978 classic. Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

But where Body Snatchers excels is in its explosions of body terror, more explicit and invasive than previous adaptations had attempted. The gooey, writhing practical effects are disgusting but hard to tear your eyes from: we see inside gestating pods growing a human doppelganger, as well as noodle-thin tendrils wound around their prey to fill their every available orifice — a disturbing image juxtaposed by the alien doubles appearing passive, perfect, and naked after the transformation.

When Marti and Steve wake up halfway through the symbiosis and shake the appendages off, their half-finished alien cadaver suddenly melts, capsizing into itself, a vivid eruption of gore that’s uncannier because we’re looking at a corrupted version of a real person. When the final survivors amount to Marti, Andy, and the heroic helicopter pilot Tim (Billy Wirth), the stakes now feel generational — young people reeling from seeing family and order torn away from them, trying to survive a new malign order. Pod-Carol’s haunting delivery of, “Where you gonna go, where you gonna run, where you gonna hide?” feels almost existential — how could you possibly survive in a world growing more hostile?

What new features does Body Snatchers 4K Blu-ray have?

Vinegar Syndrome’s 4K restoration — straight from the 35mm original camera negative — boasts eye-catching original sleeve artwork and is packed with new interviews with crucial voices on the film. You can hear from Ferrara, editor Anthony Redman, and composer Joe Delia. Also promising is a new commentary track from writer Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, whose criticism focuses on women in horror and who previously wrote about Ferrara’s rape-revenge grindhouse classic Ms. 45.