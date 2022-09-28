Black Panther 2 ticket release date could be sooner than you think

After weeks of anticipation for the upcoming Black Panther sequel with trailers, teasers and costume reveals, fans are eager to snag their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tickets. The impending release of the film that will wrap Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with a rumored whopping two-hour and 41-minute runtime) has fans checking ticket websites so they can be among the first to see the film. But what date and time will Black Panther 2 tickets be released?

A Reddit user who claims to work at a movie theater, and who’s correctly predicted past ticket sale information, is confident that 8:00 am local on Monday, October 3 is when tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will go on sale nationwide at AMC Theaters, Fandango, Cinemark, and other venues.

This date is unconfirmed, but it sounds like a reasonable prediction as we draw close to the movie’s November 11 release date. Unofficial rumors about the final Wakanda Forever runtime have made it seem like ticket sales are imminent, and Empire is publishing an exclusive look at the movie on September 29.

Fans are also conjecturing that the Black Panther 2 ticket sale announcement will be accompanied by a new trailer, likely the one screened exclusively for special guests at the D23 Expo two weeks ago.

Ticketing websites don’t have finalized showtimes for the Black Panther sequel listed yet, but many do have the option to sign up for ticket sales and showtime notifications. If you’re determined to see this movie on opening night, it’s not a bad idea to register for notifications from your box office app of choice.

Angela Bassett reprises her role as Ramonda, mother of T'Challa and Shuri, and the Queen Mother of Wakanda. Marvel Studios

While this Reddit insider has been right before, there’s no way to know for sure if their streak of success will continue. However, it does seem likely that, at the very least, they will be correct about tickets going on sale in the morning rather than later in the day. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ticket sales went live in the morning, and Thor: Love and Thunder tickets dropped early in the day as well.

If you’re desperate to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as soon as possible, keep refreshing your preferred ticketing service starting at 8:00 am on October 3. If this leak is accurate, you’ll be among the first in the world to see the highly anticipated sequel. Good luck!