Eternals theory reveals a shocking Black Panther 2 vibranium twist

The Celestials are still a big mystery within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are immeasurably powerful and ancient entities first depicted in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, beginning with a brief introduction to Eson the Searcher and later with Star-Lord’s long-lost dad, Ego. The Celestials are set to make an even bigger splash in the upcoming Eternals — and their appearance could set up a major Black Panther 2 twist. Let's dig in.

In Guardians of the Galaxy, the Collector revealed that the Celestials were strong enough to wield the Infinity Stones without being harmed. The entities were also able to destroy entire planets with them, as Eson the Searcher did while wielding the Power Stone. Thanos, for all his power, couldn’t pull that off and was still physically impacted after using the Infinity Gauntlet to snap half the world’s population out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War.

Eson the Searcher destroyed an entire planet with the Power Stone. Marvel

Reddit user Maester_Chief_ posits that vibranium — the powerful, energy-manipulating metal found most prominently in Black Panther’s country of Wakanda — gets its abilities from the Power Stone. We know that vibranium isn’t native to Earth. It arrived on a meteorite, thousands of years prior to the events of Black Panther. It’s possible that shards of the Power Stone were embedded into the core of the planet Eson destroyed, and those shards were the meteorites that landed on Earth.

The theory is evidenced by the fact that vibranium emits a purplish-blue hue similar to that of the Power Stone. The same color is discharged when Black Panther’s vibranium suit releases its stored energy. The color is also evident in the vibranium flower the Wakandans harvest to use in an elixir to boost Black Panther’s powers.

How does this factor into Black Panther 2? Eternals is primed to offer more insight into the Celestials, including who they are and why they created the Eternals. We know that the film will span several time periods, likely dating back to the early days of the Eternals and the Deviants, their evil counterparts, to the present day. With all that in mind, it’s possible that we’ll learn more about the Celestials’ history with the Infinity Stones, leading the Eternals to eventually reveal to Wakandans exactly how vibranium is made.

Wakanda gets hit with a meteorite containing Vibranium. Did it also have Power Stone remnants? Marvel

The Wakandans already have a firm grasp on the powers of vibranium. However, if they were to discover that it’s abilities come from the Power Stone, Shuri and the others could repurpose and advance the vibranium in ways they wouldn’t have been able to before. If Eson could destroy entire civilizations, the Wakandans could reroute that energy to build entire cities around the world, advancing all the global technology. That relationship with the outside world already began at the end of Black Panther, with T’Challa speaking at a United Nations conference about opening Wakanda’s borders to other nations.

Of course, learning of the Power Stone’s involvement with vibranium’s creation could lead to the Celestials returning to claim its power in Black Panther 2. After all, the Infinity Stones were destroyed by Thanos and there’s no telling what the ancient beings are willing to do to regain their status. Ego was trying to create planets as extensions of himself, so who’s to say that the Celestials won’t try to do the same thing when they discover the Power Stone still exists in some form?