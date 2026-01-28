Can grief truly disappear, or does it simply lie dormant, waiting to unleash itself again? The loss of a loved one can be one of the most profoundly affecting moments in a person's life, and in Jonathan Glazer’s 2004 film Birth, Anna (Nicole Kidman) is still processing a decade without her husband, Sean. But she’s starting to move on, having found herself a loving partner in Joseph (Danny Huston) and accepted his marriage proposal. Despite Anna’s reluctance, there’s an undercurrent of anticipation as she prepares for the next phase of her life.

But one evening, at her engagement party, a 10-year-old boy (Cameron Bright) shows up at Anna’s apartment and claims to be the reincarnation of Sean. It seems absurd, but the child knows things about Anna and Sean’s relationship that he shouldn’t be able to. His conviction and knowledge find Anna questioning everything and falling back into the despair of grief as she contemplates the impossible.

Birth is a patient, painterly, and confounding film. Glazer himself described it as “a mystery of the heart,” which is quite accurate. Its premise is high-concept, but when you watch it, it all feels firmly grounded in reality. And now it’s easier than ever to experience for yourself, as Criterion has released a sparkling 4K edition.

How was Birth Received Upon Release?

In short, terribly. It premiered at the 2004 Venice Film Festival, and the press screening (normally civil, quiet events) produced voracious booing. It garnered some controversy over its uncomfortable subject matter, particularly a scene where Anna and young Sean bathe together (they weren’t actually filmed naked together, though the film creates this illusion). Word of the Venice screening spread fast, and Birth felt doomed from the start. The film grossed just $23.9 million worldwide against a $20 million budget.

Critics at the time were also quite negative. Jack Matthews called it “corny, plodding” and “implausible,” while at The New Yorker, David Denby said Birth was a “bizarre combination of distinguished talent and inane ideas.” It wasn’t all bad (Roger Ebert, in particular, was laudatory), but it landed at just 42% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bright went on to appear in the Twilight films, while Lauren Bacall, as Anna’s mother, needs no introduction. New Line Cinema

Why Is Birth Important to See Now?

Though it was poorly received, Birth has garnered something of a cult following. Since making Birth, Glazer has directed two acclaimed movies: Under the Skin (2013) and The Zone of Interest (2023), the latter of which won an Oscar. That’s encouraged people to go back and look at the one film in his filmography that’s considered a misfire. Those willing to watch Birth will be rewarded with a gorgeous, bizarre, and fascinating world. So much of cinema — particularly in streaming — is being dumbed down, but Birth encourages you to think about everything you’re witnessing, and to keep thinking long after the credits roll.

On a more practical level, the new 4K release looks tremendous. Cinematographer Harris Savides uses painterly compositions to indelible effect, and every shadow is deliberate and evocative. There’s a staggering tracking shot that ends in a close-up of Anna at the opera that’s worth the price of admission alone. In it, Anna processes the revelation that her dead husband may have returned, oscillating between feelings of excitement, trepidation, fear, nervousness, and confusion. Kidman’s work in Birth is remarkable, and her performance is one of the most exceptional portrayals of grief I’ve ever seen.

The situation is tough on everyone, but Kidman’s performance stands out. New Line Cinema

What New Features Does the Birth 4K Blu-ray Have?

There aren’t a ton of new features in this two-disc release of Birth, but they’re all fascinating. There’s a making-of documentary full of behind-the-scenes footage, and a lengthy 2004 Charlie Rose interview with Kidman and Glazer. The highlight, especially for those interested in cinematography, is an in-depth exploration of Savides’ cinematography, explained by camera operator Craig Haagensen and first assistant cameraman Eric Swanek. There’s also a thoughtful essay from Olivia Laing in the disc’s accompanying booklet. Here’s Criterion’s full list of features: