Spooky season is upon us, and it's time to stay inside with a perfect horror movie. Sure, you can rely on streaming services to give you subpar versions of classic horror movies. But what’s scarier than trying to chase down your favorite horror movie only to realize it’s now lurking on a streaming platform you don’t subscribe to. Instead, this Halloween season, snag some high-quality, brand-new 4K and Blu-ray sets.

Here’s a look at 19 newly released fantastic horror movies, horror TV, and box sets from the best studios and home video providers. From old favorites to modern thrill-fests, this list has something for everyone. So, turn off the lights, fire up your 4K or Blu-ray player, and prepare to be terrified in style.

Halloween 4K Steelbook

Who would have expected that a slasher movie starring a guy wearing a William Shatner mask would redefine the horror genre? Since 1978, Jamie Lee Curtis has been battling Michael Myers, and now the original 'Halloween' trilogy has been reissued in a massive 4K Steelbook boxed set. This one will go fast.

Clown in the Cornfield 4k UHD

The 2025 horror flick, Clown in a Cornfield, was a hit at SXSW, but now it's a killer Steelbook. Not only does this release contain the movie, but also, some slightly hilarious special features, including clown stickers.

Hellbender, Limited Edition

The folk horror hit of 2021 has now come home. Starring real-life mother and daughter, Zelda Adams and Toby Poser, 'Hellbender' tells unforgettable story of witches and coming-of-age. The new Limited Edition features new audio commentary, a new video essay, behind-the-scenes features on the VFX of the film, and four music videos.

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Limited Edition

She's back! Or did she ever leave? This is the original Elvira movie, 'Mistress of the Dark,' first released in 1998. This is a newly remastered version of 'Mistress of the Dark,' but, it's at a pretty awesome price. A great Halloween gag gift, or maybe, the perfect gift for the horror fan who fully understands camp.

Hellraiser 4K, Quartet of Torment

All four 'Hellraisers' in one incredible new collection from Arrow. The 'Pinhead Slipcase' limited edition comes with an incredible 200-page hardback book and limited edition artwork. An essential set for Clive Barker fans.

Phantasmatapes, Limited Edition

Imagine a hazy VHS tape that is also a remix of more than one horror movie. That's what 'Phantasmatapes' is, a mash-up of 'The Revenge of Dr. X' and 'The Brain Who Wouldn't Die.' This also includes hazy TV commercials and is limited to just 1,000 copies.

Dark Water, Limited Edition

Hideo Nakata's masterpiece has returned in a glorious new format and in a great steelbook edition. Shot by Junichiro Hayashi, who also shot 'The Ring,' the story of 'Dark Water' is the ultimate 'scary wet girl' movie. First released in Japan in 2002, 'Dark Water' was remade in America in 2005. But nothing can top the original.

Casper 30th Anniversary Steelbook

The greatest, nicest horror movie of all time is now one of the best home video sets ever. The classic movie, starring Christina Ricci about a girl discovering the friendliest of friendly ghosts also has never looked better. With new interviews, and great behind-the-scenes features, 'Casper' is so good, it's scary.

The Strangers Steelbook

Live Tyler and Scott Speedman versus creepy people in masks! The 2008 chiller has just been rereleased as an excellent new 4K Steelbook. The new 3-disc set comes with tons of interviews and a beautiful new 4K remaster of the film.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Steelbook

The latest installment of the iconic horror franchise has just hit home video after an incredible run in theaters. An essential entry in the 'Final Destination' franchise, this new 4K may not be around for long.

The Devil’s Bride (1974)

First released in 1974, this Soviet musical is all about the Devil coming down to Earth after getting kicked out of heaven. Yes it's a musical, and yes it's as bonkers as it sounds.

28 Years later 4K Steelbook

It's taken 23 years, but the sequel to '28 Days Later' has arrived triumphantly. But now is the perfect time to dive deep into the new film, while getting ready for 2026's 'The Bone Temple.'

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride Steelbook, Limited Edition

Tim Burton's best stop-motion ghoul-fest, 'Corpse Bride' is better than 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' and more interesting, too. This new limited edition comes packaged with beautiful artwork, as well as several special features including two making-of documentaries, new for 2025.

The Last of Us Season 1, Steelbook

The shocking second season of 'The Last of Us' has just completed, but the first season just got an incredible limited edition 4K Steelbook. The art in this 4-disc set is incredible. And, since there's going to be a bit of a wait for 'The Last of Us' Season 3, it's a great time to revisit where it all started.

M3GAN (Unrated Edition)

Sure, M3GAN 2.0 exists, but aren't you ready to go back to the first one? The original M3GAN is now out on a limited edition 4K Steelbook, with an unrated cut of the film. Get it now, because if you don't, M3GAN will know.

The Chucky Collection

This massive 7-movie set is a limited edition from Arrow Video, and as such is a bit tricky to track down. But, if you're going to get any one 'Child's Play' set, it's this one. It's 8 discs total, because that final disc contains a massive documentary called "Living with Chucky."

A Nightmare On Elm Street, 7-Film Collection

Freddy will never die. But, watching all the 'Nightmare On Elm Street' movies just got way better. The latest complete set of the films is easily the best release from this franchise yet. Yes, it's a bit pricey, but getting all of these classics in one place is rare.

The Last House on the Left Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD

From Arrow video, the 2009 remake of the 1972 slasher flick, 'The Last House on the Left' has just been rereleased in stunning 4K Ultra HD. This new 2-disc set includes two different versions of the movie; the theatrical release and a new uncut, unrated version.

Bring Her Back

The breakout A24 hit 2025 is now an artful, and terrifying Blu-ray. This one isn't so much about the special features, as it is about the extremely frightening packaging. If you like a bit of slick design, and terrifying imagery, even just in the package design, this one is for you.