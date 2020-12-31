Tablets are convenient devices to have for everything from reading to mobile gaming, but they can also be quite an investment. The best cheap 10-inch tablets have a long battery life, quad-core processors with at least 1.3 GHz, and full HD resolution — and they should have all that while still being less than $150.

Quad-core processors with at least 1.3 GHz will ensure fast loading times and seamless app performance. Some tablets have their own proprietary operating system, like Amazon’s Alexa OS, while others run on a version of Android OS. While operating systems won’t vary drastically, it may affect whether your favorite apps or games are compatible with the device, so it's worth considering.

In general, you’ll want at least five hours of battery life to ensure that your tablet doesn't die in the middle of your favorite TV show, or while you're on-the-go. It's also a good idea to look for a tablet with full HD screen resolution at 1080p or higher for crisp visuals, whether you're gaming, streaming Netflix, or on a video call.

Most tablets will come with some internal storage, but it can fill up with just a few apps or movie downloads. You’ll probably need to buy a MicroSD card to increase your tablet’s capacity — a 128 GB card will cost you less than 20 dollars, and provide more than enough space for e-books, apps, and movies.

With that in mind, these are our favorite picks for the best cheap 10-inch tablets you can find on Amazon for less than $150.

1. The best overall

Internal storage: 32GB

Battery life: 12 hours

Screen resolution: Full HD (1080p)

Processor: 2.0 GHz octa-core processor

Weight: 0.63125 lb

The Fire HD 10-inch tablet packs a ton of features in a compact package. The 2.0 Ghz octa-core processor is lightning fast, and the tablet runs on Amazon’s proprietary Fire operating system. The Fire OS is an offshoot of Android’s OS, so your favorite apps on Android will run just as well on your Fire HD tablet.

It comes with 32GB of internal storage right out of the box, but you can expand it up to 512GB with a microSD card. There are also front and rear-facing cameras for taking photos or video calls, and the camera can record video up to 720p.

The Fire HD’s 12-hour battery life will stand up to even the longest Netflix marathons, and you can stream videos in full HD (1080p) resolution. This tablet is Bluetooth-compatible for accessories like keyboards or speakers, but Bluetooth microphones are not supported. It's also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant, so you can use it to control other Alexa-compatible devices.

One reviewer wrote: “I love my new Fire HD 10! I got it early on the day it was expected and it was so easy to set up. I'm still learning many new features that my old Fire didn't have, especially Alexa. My old one is 7 years old and if I remember right it cost about the same as this one. I had very little problems ever with it and the only reason I bought another is I could tell it was slowing down and getting hot with use, etc. It is a 7" and was well worth the money so that is why I had no hesitation about replacing it with another Fire. The new one is so fast it blows my mind! Sound is good so it's nice to listen to the music I've downloaded so far. I highly recommend this tablet. It just so happened the new one came out just as I needed a new one. Also the picture is gorgeous!”

2. The runner-up

Internal Storage: 16GB

Battery Life: 8 hours

Screen Resolution: 1280 x 800p

Processor: Quad-core 1.3 GHz

Weight: 2.01 pounds

The 10-inch K10 tablet from Dragon Touch is a great choice for someone looking for a high-quality tablet on a budget. The K10 has a quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, and you can run your favorite apps on Android’s 8.1 Oreo operating system.

The K10 tablet comes with 16GB of internal storage, but you can expand it by 128GB with a MicroSD card. It has an eight-hour battery life, and a sturdy metal body. There are rear- and front-facing cameras on this tablet, so you can take selfies or record videos with ease. Some reviewers complained that the internal speakers produce low volume sound, but the tablet is Bluetooth-compatible, so audiophiles can use an external speaker or headphones.

One reviewer wrote: “This tablet is awesome! It is super light-weight, thin which is perfect for traveling! It works great and has a good battery life, which is perfect for streaming YouTube videos, Netflix, Hulu, etc. I mainly used this tablet for school and accessing my google documents, and I never had any problems with it. Also, one good thing about this tablet is that it has an expandable storage capacity; you can insert a microSD card up to 128 gb! I also tried playing some games on it and it ran smoothly. I would highly recommend this tablet to everyone--it's so affordable and doesn't disappoint!”

3. The best for mobile gaming

Internal Storage: 32GB

Battery Life: 10 hours

Screen Resolution: 1280 x 800 IPS

Processor: Quad-core 1.3 GHz

Weight: 1.05 lbs

This lightweight tablet from VANKYO is great for long hours of reading or playing mobile games. The 10-inch screen can stream video up to 1280 x 800 IPS resolution, and the 10-hour battery life is impressive for a tablet this size. A USB-C cable means you’ll be able to quickly charge up your tablet and repurpose the cord for other USB-C devices.

The internal storage of the MatrixPad provides 32GB right out of the box, but you can expand it by up to 128GB with an external MicroSD storage. The tablet has a 2MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear-facing camera, as well as dual box speakers. It's Bluetooth compatible, so you can connect it to your favorite Bluetooth speakers or headphones. You can even listen to the radio with this tablet’s built-in FM receptor.

The MatrixPad runs on Android 9.0 pie OS, so you’ll be able to run most Android and Google Play apps without a hitch. VANKYO’s tablet also offers voice control with Google Assistant, which you can use to control other Google Assistant devices or to do small tasks like set reminders and alarms.

One reviewer wrote: “This tablet does everything for me. I can use my Bluetooth keyboard with it and do homework, watch movies, and I even make music on it too. This tablet is good for reading, work, education or entertainment. Slim and sleek and very stylish."