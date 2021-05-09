Scientists have found that listening to music while you exercise does everything from decreasing the degree to which you perceive physical fatigue to helping you learn new movements more easily. And workouts are not the only place your headphones are likely to go. The best AirPod cases provide super durable protection for your precious earbuds and their charging case, so you can keep your jams going — whether you’re working out or just hanging out.

Your case is your first line of defense against drops and scratches, so make sure it’s up to the task by looking for a case made of sturdy, shock-absorbing materials like silicone, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), or leather. If you plan on using your case outdoors in a variety of weather conditions, or if protection against rain or spills would simply give you peace of mind, you might want to choose a waterproof case. For nighttime walks or an easier time finding your case in your bag, consider the glow-in-the-dark case below.

While all cases will allow you to access your AirPods, you should consider whether there are any features on your original charging case that you’d like to be able to access without having to remove your protective case. Most AirPods cases are compatible with both wireless and wired charging (some even have a protective dust cover for your Lightning port), and some are even designed to allow your AirPods indicator light to shine through so you can stay up to date on your charging needs.

The best cases are also easy to access on the go. Carabiners, straps, and clasps allow you to attach your case to your bag, belt, or keychain, or hold them securely, so you always have your AirPods at hand.

Finally, whether you have the original AirPods, AirPods 2, or AirPods Pro, even the most desirable cases will do you no good if they don’t actually fit your AirPods. So always check to make sure a case is compatible with your specific earbuds before you make a purchase.

Scroll on to see my top picks for the best AirPods cases to keep your buds protected and going strong.

1. An budget-friendly silicone case for AirPods 1 & 2

With over 40,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars on the site, these AhaStyle AirPods case are a great pick that’s still less than $5. The case is made from durable silicone and can fully cover the charging case for first- and second-generation AirPods to protect the from drops, scratches, and bumps. A dust cap protects the charging port but can be flipped open when you need it, wireless charging should work through the case just fine, too, and you can even view your AirPods indicator light through the silicone to keep track of when they need a charge. The case isn’t waterproof, though.

Whether you want to clip the case to your belt or bag, or simply hold it securely, AhaStyle has you covered — it comes with both a metal carabiner and a hand strap that you can attach as needed. Choose from nine different colors, none of which glow in the dark.

According to a fan: "This case fits PERFECTLY. Super easy to clean off after bouncing around in my bag. Not bulky at all. The bottom plug fits nicely into the lightning port and efficiently keeps out debris while being easy to move out of the way to charge."

2. A popular silicone case for AirPods Pro

If you’re looking for a sleek but simple silicone case to protect your AirPods Pro from impact (but not water), this option from BRG is super popular, with more than 36,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating overall. Made from soft, shock-absorbing silicone, it fits snugly over your AirPods Pro charging case. It is designed to allow you to view your indicator light through the silicone, and a bottom dust cap flips open to let you charge with a cable — but wireless charging should also work through the case just fine.

The case comes with a metal carabiner that attaches to a loop on the side so you can always clip it to yourself or your bag. Choose from a bunch of solid colors or a rainbow-striped version, none of which glow in the dark.

According to a fan: “A great cheap investment to protect a VERY expensive investment. Everything fits perfectly and the carabiner is a really nice touch. For those curious, wireless charging isn’t impacted and the top section is grippy so that it doesn’t fall off the lid. For the price this is just impossible to ignore.This should be your absolute first go to purchase for your airpods to protect them, and to make it easier carrying the case while you're out and about”

3. A waterproof AirPods case that’s super durable

The Catalyst AirPods case is a great waterproof option for anyone who needs full protection for their AirPods or AirPods 2 (though Catalyst also makes a waterproof case for Airpods Pro). It’s made from a combination of shock-resistant polycarbonate and silicone, and can be submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water or dropped up to 4 feet without sustaining damage. Amazon reviewers even report that their Catalyst-protected AirPods have survived accidental spins in the washing machine and are no worse for the wear, so you know that this case is the real deal. It’s available in a bunch of colors, most notably a glow-in-the-dark option that makes it easy to find in your bag or at nighttime.

While the case folds around the top to create a waterproof seal, it’s easy to flip open to access your AirPods. Wireless charging should work even with the case on, and there’s a port on the bottom that you can open to charge your AirPods with a Lightning cable as well. A detachable carabiner makes it easy to clip your AirPods to your belt, bag, keys, or anything else that helps you keep them securely on your person.

According to a fan: "Love this product! Makes me feel safe that the case isn’t going to get lost as it’s now attached to my keys. As well as knowing that if I’m out in the rain at a job site I can safely have my AirPods in my pocket or if I’m hanging drywall that this case will keep all of the dust out. Worth the money to protect the investment of AirPods."

4. An elegant leather case with a keychain clasp

Whether you’re looking for an AirPods case for standard AirPods or for the AirPods Pro, this sturdy option is made from genuine leather (choose from a few subdued shades) that looks downright beautiful and provides some protection against drops, bumps, and scratches. Strategic cutouts allow you to charge your AirPods with a cable without removing the case (it should also work wirelessly), as well as keeping the front indicator light visible for second-generation AirPods. A metal clasp makes the case super portable. While the case isn’t waterproof and doesn’t glow in the dark, this is a solid option for someone who appreciates soft leather and a really sturdy keychain clip.

According to a fan: “This is such a beautiful case! It offers great protection and looks incredibly stylish. The clasp allows me to lock my airpods to my bag to avoid losing them.”

5. A stylish AirPods case with a secure wrist strap

If you’d prefer a flashier case that’s easy to hold securely, consider this i-Blason case for first- and second-generation AirPods or the version made to fit AirPods Pro. This sleek case stands out with its marbled design and metallic trim. The case is available in multiple shades from classic black to ocean blue, but doesn’t glow in the dark. It’s made of TPU with military-grade shock-absorbent protection to handle those occasional bumps or accidental drops, and an attached faux leather strap provides a little extra security if you want to hold the case in your hand.

The case supports wireless charging and has a hole at the bottom to allow access to your AirPods charging port so you can charge without removing the case. Unlike some of the other options, this case doesn’t have a dust cap to protect the charging port, so be careful not to set it down anywhere too dusty — and keep it out of the water, as it’s not waterproof. The case also doesn’t let your indicator light shine through, so it might not be ideal for you if that’s something you care about.

According to a fan: “So many compliments and I can’t recommend them enough. I kept feeling like I was going to drop my AirPods or lose them. This case solves all my problems! Absolutely love it!”