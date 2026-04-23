It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost two decades since Battlestar Galactica ended in 2009, and 23 years since the miniseries launched in 2003. Created by Ronald D. Moore and David Eick back in 2003, BSG was a risky reboot of the 1978 Glen A. Larson series of the same name. Analogously, bringing back BSG in 2003 with a different premise, new versions of the classic characters, and a darker, grittier vibe, would be a little like if someone wanted to remake Babylon 5 today, but without the involvement of J. Michael Straczynski, and with different canon and mythology. In other words, prior to 2003, Battlestar was a known franchise, with a loyal following, but it wasn’t a mainstream sci-fi franchise.

That all changed in 2003 with the debut of Battlestar Galactica miniseries, which only got bigger in 2004 as the ongoing show launched, and quickly cemented itself as the new standard for epic science fiction TV. Since then, from The Expanse to the various new Star Trek shows, and yes, Andor, it's been a Battlestar world. Moore’s newest sci-fi series, For All Mankind, also carries some of the BSG magic, complete with deep-cut Easter eggs. And now, if you want to revisit the adventures of the rag-tag fugitive fleet anew, nearly the entire BSG saga will be streaming for free as of May 1, 2026. Here’s what to know.

Battlestar Galactica Streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV

Katee Sackhoff as Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in Battlestar Galactica. Sci-Fi Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

As of May 1, 2026, the vast majority of the Battlestar Galactica franchise will be streaming on both Paramount+ and Pluto TV. The standard Paramount+ account costs $8.99 a month, which includes some ads. That said, Pluto TV is completely free, which means you’ll be able to binge Battlestar from the beginning there, free of charge. Here’s what’s included on both Paramount+ and Pluto TV:

Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries (2003)

Battlestar Galactica Seasons 1-4 (2004-2009)

Battlestar Galactica: The Plan (TV Movie, 2009)

And, for those who want to take a deep dive into the risky BSG prequel series, Caprica, that show will be streaming on Paramount+ on May 1, though not on Pluto.

This means that the original 1978 series will not be part of this streaming deal, and if you want to watch that, the classic version of the show, you’ll have to rent episodes on Prime Video, Apple TV, or YouTube. (Or snag a DVD or Blu-ray.)

This new streaming suite of BSG also excludes the 2007 standalone movie Battlestar Galactica: Razor, which was a midquel that told additional stories of the Battlestar Pegasus, a sister ship of the Galactica introduced in Season 2. Razor also had deep cut flashbacks to before the show began and featured Nico Cortez as a younger version of Edward James Olmos’s Bill Adama. (These flashbacks are not to be confused with the 2012 web series Battlestar Galactica: Blood &Chrome, which featured Luke Pasqualino as young Adama.)

So, bottom line: The entirety of Battlestar Galactica and the miniseries that launched it will all be streaming for free on May 1. But where should you start?

Battlestar Starts With the Miniseries, Not “33”

Mary McDonnell as Laura Roslin, being sworn in as the President in the pilot episode of Battlestar Galactica. Sci-Fi Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

For newer fans, you’d probably think that if you started with Season 1, Episode 1 of BSG, you’d be all set. And while it’s possible to watch the show that way and not be totally confused, the truth is, Episode 1 of the regular series, “33” starts with the premise of the show already established: The surviving Humans of the 12 Colonies are on the run after the Cylons have destroyed everything. But how did that happen? When did we learn that Cylons also had humanoid “skin job” models? That’s where the miniseries comes in.

The regular series launched in 2004, thanks to the strength of the three-night miniseries in 2003. That’s basically the epic pilot episode for Battlestar Galactica, and it sets up everything you need to know. The miniseries is not an after-the-fact prequel or standalone: It’s where the show actually began.

Battlestar Galactica will begin streaming on Pluto TV and Paramount+ on May 1. Caprica currently streams on Peacock. Razor is available for rental on Prime, Apple TV, and elsewhere.