It’s hard to remember a time when Batman wasn’t at the center of pop culture. Although the Dark Knight of Gotham has been the star of more films than any other superhero, the character had been neutered by the time the Silver Age of comics began in 1956. More high-concept villains like Mr. Freeze were introduced to curb declining sales, but there was a moment where Batman felt like a relic of the ‘40s noir era, doomed to be left in the past.

Batman had made an appearance on the big screen in two serials that ran in 1943 and 1949, but they had little in common with the character of today; one saw Batman working as a federal agent to root out Japanese spies during WWII. The 1966 live-action Batman television show from 20th Century Fox emerged after executive producer William Dozier determined that it could work if it were a tongue-in-cheek, slapstick adventure that appealed to kids. The series became such a phenomenon that, within six months of its premiere, Batman: The Movie turned Adam West and Burt Ward into movie stars.

There’s always been a segment of comic book fans angered by a family-friendly approach to a character meant to be “dark and gritty,” but that pivot was a means of survival for Batman. He was a ‘40s pulp hero whose detective skills felt closer to those of Philip Marlowe than those of the newer, hipper superheroes created by Marvel in the ‘60s. Batman turned the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder cool again with their elaborate gadgets, superimposed onomatopoeia, and a Batmobile fashioned out of a Lincoln Futura concept car. But a big-screen adventure necessitated even more excitement, which is why Batman: The Movie brought four villains into play.

A typical episode of Batman would see Batman, Robin, and Alfred (Alan Napier) in a battle of wits against one antagonist, but the film took advantage of Batman’s vast rogue's gallery. Although Burgess Meredith’s conniving performance as The Penguin was a fan-favorite, every villain had capabilities that challenged Batman in a different way. Cesar Romero’s Joker was a mischievous, Vaudevillian character whose eccentricity was a stark contrast to Batman’s stoicism; similarly, Frank Gorshin’s Riddler was a bewildering mastermind whose absurd puzzles could only be solved by someone of Batman’s intelligence. Batman: The Movie replaced Julie Newmar’s Catwoman with a more seductive iteration portrayed by Lee Meriwether, who became a true femme fatale. Even though Batman: The Movie was strictly PG, the playful double-entendres between Meriwether and West had the same whimsical sensuality of the Sean Connery Bond films.

Although it’s occasionally celebrated ironically, Batman: The Movie is a self-aware comedy, a fact that should become apparent by the point the Bat-shark repellent, the Batphone hotline, and the portable Batlab show up. West and Ward’s performances were perfectly calibrated so that kids could laugh while still seeing them as cool. But goofy gadgets and colorful fight scenes weren’t where Batman: The Movie mined its best comedy; much like the comics, it came down to writing. “What has yellow skin and writes?” Batman asks his sidekick. “A ball-point banana!”

Batman’s villains looked a bit different in 1966. 20th Century Fox

What’s most remarkable about Batman: The Movie, even in comparison to the show, is that it nailed the most critical aspects of the character as created by Bob Kane. Batman’s inability to live a normal life as Bruce Wayne is reflected within his romance with Catwoman, disguised as Soviet journalist Kitka, and his refusal to put any innocents in danger meant that he would risk his life to save a family of ducks. “Somedays, you just can’t get rid of a bomb” isn’t only a great one-liner, but an embodiment of the self-sacrificial burden that Batman had placed on himself. His thrilling disposal of the Penguin’s smoking bomb isn’t that different from the ending of The Dark Knight Rises.

In the same way that the Golden Age of Batman comics had reflected the moody atmosphere of pre- and post-WWII, Batman: The Movie epitomized the “feel good” pacifism of the ‘60s. It’s no coincidence that Batman saves the Security Council from a nuclear threat, but leaves them with swapped consciousnesses because a “strange mixing of minds" might be what the world needs. That Batman was relevant once more ensured the comics had new life, and were free to reinterpret the character with a lighter, campier edge. Each generation deserves their own Batman, and Batman: The Movie drew in a whole new fanbase.

The comic tone of Batman: The Movie was so amplified that it was only natural for the next reinvention to go in the opposite direction. ‘70s Batman returned to his darker roots, and faced off against a more psychopathic version of the Joker alongside new villains like Ra’s Al Ghul. It was Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, released 20 years after Batman: The Movie, that began the Modern Era. Yet, Batman: The Movie was part of that arc, and its decisions were artistic and intentional. Each iteration is both an homage and rejection of what came before; as Batman said 60 years ago, “I close my eyes, and I dream of something quite astonishingly different.”

Batman: The Movie is available on YouTube.