Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for HBO’s sci-fi show

It turns out the Avenue 5 wasn’t flying into the Sun, exactly, but very nearby it, so that’s a win for the otherwise very ill-fated space cruise ship. But while the passengers of Armando Iannucci’s sci-fi comedy may still be alive, who knows what terrors await them in Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3. And more importantly, what time can you watch the HBO series live?

Here’s everything you need to know about Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3, but first, here’s a reminder of what happened last week onboard the cursed space-cruiseliner.

What happened in Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 2?

Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 2, “What an Unseasonal Delight,” begins with the reveal that the spaceship wasn’t routed directly into the Sun but pretty close to it. So while it won’t crash, everyone aboard may very well burn if the ship can’t handle the extreme temperatures. While the crew quickly tries to devise a plan to save people, all of the passengers are sweating — literally.

The crew decides they can only potentially save a fraction of the people aboard by sending them to sit inside a cool metal maintenance tunnel. That number then dwindles even more as engineer Billie McEvoy reminds everyone that they need to save all the hundreds of eels they have on board, as they are one of the ship’s only food sources right now.

The plan to pick those lucky enough to go inside the secure metal area is to prioritize the elderly, women, and children, but that quickly gets thrown out the window as news spreads and passengers run toward that end of the ship. Meanwhile, in the thick of chaos, pregnant passenger Mia lets it slip to her partner Doug that her baby is due earlier than she originally said, which likely means the baby isn’t his, and Captain Ryan Clark accidentally grabs the husband of the woman he is dating inside the secure area with him, instead of his romantic partner and her children. With pushing, shoving, selfishness, and mishaps, the door is eventually closed.

Suzy Nakamura as Iris Kimura and Lucy Punch as Dawn Djopi in Avenue 5. HBO

With Billie tracking the ship’s temperatures from inside the cool space, it seems as though they’ve managed to survive and get past the Sun unscathed. However, for all they know, everyone outside could be fried when they open the door. Thankfully, that isn’t the case. Everyone survives, but some of the relationships between the crew and passengers definitely don’t come out of the experience for the better.

Back on Earth, associate owner Iris Kimura continues to make appearances on a wacky social media news talk show in order to get the public to pressure the government into helping the Avenue 5. Sick of the media climate, Iris decides to use what’s left of ship owner Judd’s funds to buy the in-universe Avenue 5 TV show as a way to manipulate public sentiment for the actual ship. The episode concludes with Iris replacing one of the actors on the dramatized fictional TV portrayal of the Avenue 5 journey with Zara, the sister of one of Avenue 5’s deceased passengers who talk show audiences seem to love.

When is the release date for Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3?

Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3 — “Is it a Good Dot?” — lands on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, October 24.

What is the release time for Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3?

Avenue 5 airs at 10 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max.

How many episodes are in Avenue 5 Season 2?

Avenue 5 Season 2 features eight episodes total, released each week on Monday. After this week’s episode, there will be five remaining in the season.

What is the plot of Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3?

Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3 will feature the ship crossing paths with an unclassified research station during its space travel. However, the crew soon figures out that the foreigners might not exactly be what they say they are. Plus, the ship may have narrowly escaped burning to death by flying too close to the Sun, but most of the passengers still don’t know exactly how long their cruise journey actually is (eight years), because Captain Ryan Clark was interrupted while trying to deliver that news. Without a doubt, the ship’s absurd rich passengers won’t take that news well.

Kyle Bornheimer as Doug in Avenue 5. HBO

Who is in the cast for Avenue 5 Season 2?

Hugh Laurie stands at the helm of the Avenue 5 as Captain Ryan Clark. Other members of the comedic cast include Josh Gad as billionaire ship owner Herman Judd, Zach Woods as head of customer relations Matt Spencer, Lenora Crichlow as second engineer Billie McEvoy, Suzy Nakamura as associate owner Iris Kimura, Nikki Amuka-Bird as head of mission control Rav Mulcair, Andy Buckley and Rebecca Front as passengers Frank and Karen Kelly, Kyle Bornheimer and Jessica St. Clair as passengers Doug and Mia, Lucy Punch as news host Dawn Djopi, and Arsher Ali as Lucas, the new figure overseeing the ship’s operations from Earth.

Is there a trailer for Avenue 5 Season 2?

There isn’t a specific trailer for Season 2 Episode 3, but there is a Season 2 trailer that previews some of the chaos yet to come. And from the looks of things, passing next to the Sun isn’t the only disaster slated for the crew and passengers of the Avenue 5 space cruise this season.

Will there be an Avenue 5 Season 3?

There is currently no official word about another season of the galactic comedy series from HBO, but show creator Armando Iannucci did tell Inverse he’s interested in keeping the series going.

With five more episodes to come this season, though, there’s still plenty of satire and space hijinks to catch in Avenue 5 Season 2, which airs weekly on Monday nights on HBO and HBO Max.