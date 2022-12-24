40 annoying problems around your house you didn't realize you can fix for less than $30

Sometimes it’s the little things in life that are the most annoying, like a cold cup of coffee, extra-bright alarm clocks, and watermarks on your sink. They all add up to one big headache — but luckily for both of us, many of these problems have easy solutions that can be found right on Amazon.

And since saving money is never a bad idea, I’ve ensured that each solution below costs less than $30. That means you can keep your coffee warm, dim that alarm clock, and keep your sink clean — all without breaking the bank.

01 Problem: Your soap bars always turn into soggy messes Solution: These soap dishes that drain away excess water Happitasa Silicone Soap Dish Tray and Sponge Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Letting your bars of soap sit in water can cause them to deteriorate into a sudsy mess, making these dishes a smart investment. Raised slats elevate your soap to help air circulate underneath so that they dry faster, while a channel in the front allows water to drain into your sink. And since they’re also heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, you can even use them as spoon rests in the kitchen.

02 Problem: Your bananas go bad quickly Solution: A hanger that helps them stay fresher for longer Banana Bungee Hanger Amazon $11 See On Amazon Place your bananas on this hook, and it’ll encourage natural airflow between the bananas, helping them stay fresher for longer. Installation is also incredibly easy: simply twist the eye screw underneath your cabinet, then hang the hook on it. Choose from four colors including yellow, red, green, or black.

03 Problem: Your home is too dark for plants to thrive Solution: This indoor grow light that’s surprisingly powerful GooingTop Dual LED Grow Light Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether your plants are mature or still seeds, this grow light is powerful enough to help them flourish. The brightness is adjustable up to five levels, while a flexible gooseneck makes it easy to point them in whatever direction you like. Plus, there’s even a built-in timer that you can adjust from four up to 12 hours, helping you save electricity when you aren’t home.

04 Problem: You’ve run out of plasticware to store leftovers Solution: These silicone lids that stretch to fit containers Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re always running out of plasticware, try using these silicone lids instead. They stretch to fit all sorts of containers, ranging from large pots to small bowls — and you can even use them to cover halved citrus for later. The best part? They create a leakproof seal, helping keep your fridge and pantry safe from spills.

05 Problem: You’re too busy to water your plants every day Solution: These bulbs that keep them hydrated for you Blazin' Bison Self Watering Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Fill these bulbs up with water, then press them deep into your potted plant soil. The water will gradually seep out, helping keep your plants watered for up to two weeks before you need to refill them. And since they’re made from sleek, colorful glass, they also double as cute decorations.

06 Problem: You’re always losing your television remotes Solution: Attaching these item trackers to them the ldcx Wireless Tracker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Stick these item trackers to your television remotes, and you won’t have to go hunting throughout the house to find them. Simply press the corresponding button on the remote — the tracker will let out a loud beep, helping you find the remote in a fraction of the time it would take without. They’ll work from up to 115 feet away, and even come with batteries included.

07 Problem: Your sponges do a subpar job at cleaning glassware Solution: This brush that reaches deep into tall glasses Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon With its long handle and silicone bristles, this brush makes it much easier to clean deep into tall glassware. The bristles are soft yet grippy, allowing you to scrub away grime without having to worry about leaving behind scratches — and you can even place it on the top rack of your dishwasher for a quick clean if it ever gets dirty.

08 Problem: Your alarm clock is too bright to sleep Solution: Placing one of these light-blocking stickers on the front FLANCCI LED Light Blocking Stickers Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your alarm clock’s face is too bright to comfortably sleep, try placing one of these stickers on the front. They’ll reduce the brightness by about 50%, making it easier to fall asleep at night — and you can also layer multiple stickers on top of each other if you’d prefer the light to be even dimmer.

09 Problem: The lights are left on when no one is home Solution: Swapping out regular bulbs with these smart ones Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Swap out your regular light bulbs with these smart ones — the next time you forget to turn them off before leaving the house, you’ll be able to use the downloadable smartphone app to shut them off remotely. You also have the choice of more than 15 million colors when setting the mood. The best part? They’re compatible with Alexa and Google Home, allowing you to control them using convenient voice commands without having to get up from the couch.

10 Problem: You accidentally break mugs inside your cabinets Solution: Storing them on this mug tree instead Wisuce Bamboo Mug Holder Tree Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keeping your mugs in a cabinet is an easy way to wind up with chips and cracks, so why not place them on this tree instead? It’s made from stylish bamboo, with a large base that can accommodate larger mugs — so there’s no reason to worry about it tipping over.

11 Problem: Losing shoes inside a cluttered closet Solution: Keeping them organized with these shoe slots KQGO Shoe Slots Space Saver Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only can these shoe slots be adjusted to fit nearly any type of shoe (including heels), but their nonslip design means you won’t be stuck having to constantly reconfigure the way they’re set up — your shoes should stay put the first time you put them in. Choose from blue or black.

12 Problem: You’ve run out of closet space for your shoes Solution: Storing them on your closet door with this organizer ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $11.99 See On Amazon With space for up to 24 pairs of shoes, this organizer is a total game-changer when it comes to maximizing your closet space. The pockets are transparent, making it easy to see where each shoe is without having to unpack anything — and the stainless steel hooks on the top are wide enough to fit over any standard-sized door.

13 Problem: Losing track of all your snack bags Solution: This organizer that keeps them neatly in one place Generic Ziplock Bag Organizer For Drawer Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for your snack bags to turn into a jumbled mess of plastic — that’s where this organizer comes in. Whereas the cardboard boxes they came in are flimsy, the organizer is made from sturdy bamboo, with dividers throughout the inside to help keep larger bags from mixing in with smaller ones. Plus, each compartment is labeled to help you keep track of which bags are where.

14 Problem: The top of your sink is stained with watermarks Solution: This splash guard made from absorptive microfiber Ternal Kitchen Faucet Sinkmat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Place this splashguard around your faucet, and it’ll catch any stray drips that fall its way, helping keep your sink stain-free. It’s made from absorptive microfiber, with a snap button around the faucet opening to help keep it from shifting out of place — and you even have the choice of four colors: black, cream, grey, or grey with a checkerboard texture.

15 Problem: Your opened wine bottles go bad before you can finish them Solution: These vacuum stoppers that help seal in freshness The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump and Preserver Amazon $12 See On Amazon There’s no need to chug that bottle of wine — just use one of these vacuum stoppers to help keep it fresh for up to 10 days. They’re designed to fit inside practically any bottle and work just as well with reds and whites as they do with sparkling bottles of champagne.

16 Problem: You keep scratching up your nonstick pans Solution: Making the switch to these sturdy rubber spatulas M KITCHEN Silicone Spatula Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon Metal stirrers and spatulas can scratch nonstick cookware, making these rubber spatulas a smart alternative. They’re heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, which means there’s no need to stress about them melting or warping at high temperatures. Each one also features a small loop on the handle so that you can hang them in storage.

17 Problem: You’re always running out of disposable straws Solution: These reusable ones that work with large tumblers Flathead Products Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only are these straws reusable, but they’re also long enough that you can use them with larger 40-ounce tumbler cups. They’re made from 100% food-grade silicone that’s BPA-free — and each order includes a cleaning pipette to help you scrub them from the inside out.

18 Problem: Your kitchen floor is uncomfortable to stand on while cooking Solution: Standing on top of this anti-fatigue mat Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Stand on top of this anti-fatigue mat while preparing meals, and it’ll help keep your legs from growing sore when you’re stuck standing for long periods of time. The thick foam interior absorbs shock to take the load off your joints — and since the top is stain-resistant, you can easily wipe it clean if it ever gets dirty.

19 Problem: Spices get lost in the back of your cabinets Solution: Storing them on top of this lazy Susan Greenco Premium Bamboo 2-Tier Lazy Susan Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re always losing spice bottles in the back of your cabinet, try placing them on top of this lazy Susan. Two tiers give you ample room for everything from spices to cooking wine — and since it rotates 360 degrees, reaching items located in the back is as easy as giving it a light spin.

20 Problem: Your strainer takes up so much cabinet space Solution: Downsizing to this clip-on version Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Strainers can take up a ton of storage space, which is only part of the reason why I’m a big fan of this clip-on version. The clips are spring-loaded, allowing them to stretch onto practically any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip. And since it keeps all the food inside of the container you’re straining, there’s little risk of spilling any of it into your sink.

21 Problem: Your drawers are overflowing with clutter Solution: Getting organized with these customizable dividers Uncluttered Designs Adjustable Drawer Dividers (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only can you adjust these dividers into whatever configuration works best for your drawers, but each order comes with enough to make up to 45 cells. They work great with everything from office supplies to socks — and since they’re also waterproof, you can even use them in humid areas of your home, including the bathroom.

22 Problem: You keep running out of paper towels Solution: Upgrading to these reusable dishcloths Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Absorbent, reusable, and affordable — these Swedish dishcloths hit all the right notes. They’re lightly abrasive when dry, making them great for cleaning non-stick cookware since they won’t leave behind scratches. They also become incredibly soft when wet, allowing you to use them on delicate surfaces like glass, porcelain, and more.

23 Problem: Your bills are always getting lost Solution: Sticking them to the fridge with these magnetic clips Papercode Refrigerator Magnet Clips (36-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Bills always getting lost? Stick them to the fridge using these magnetic clips, and you’ll always know where they are. They open up wide enough to hold up to 20 standard-sized sheets of paper — and each order also comes with a set of clear stickers you can place on their back to help prevent scratches to your fridge.

24 Problem: Your kitchen is really, really dark Solution: Installing these puck lights underneath your cabinets Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sleek kitchen lighting doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg — just stick these puck lights underneath your cabinets. They only need three AA batteries to provide up to 100 hours of light, so there’s no need for any complicated wiring during installation. Plus, each order comes with all the double-sided adhesive you’ll need for mounting.

25 Problem: Your mirror is always foggy after a hot shower Solution: This fog-free mirror you can mount on glass ToiletTree Products Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hot showers will leave your mirrors unusable, so why grab this fogless version? Suction cups on the back let you stick it to your mirror so that it’s always ready to go after you finish showering — or, you can stick it to the tile in your shower. Each order also includes a squeegee as well as a travel bag.

26 Problem: Letting your loofah sit in a puddle of water Solution: Hanging it up on this easy-to-install hook MARMOLUX ACC Bathroom Hook Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keeping your loofah on a shelf in your shower can make it grimy — instead, hang it on this hook. Installation is a total breeze following the drilling template that comes with every order, while the double-hook design gives you extra space to hang a towel, squeegee, and more. Choose from two finishes: black or gold.

27 Problem: You can’t reach those dusty fan blades Solution: This duster with a helpful telescopic handle Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $13.47 See On Amazon Dirty fan blades are no match for this duster, as the telescopic handle extends out from 27 to 47 inches, making it easy to reach tall light fixtures, fan blades, shelves, and more. The microfiber head also latches onto dust, holding onto it until you’re ready to shake it out over a trashcan.

28 Problem: Spending way too much money on coffee pods Solution: Making the switch to this reusable pod Perfect Pod Cafe Fill Value Pack Amazon $13 See On Amazon This refillable coffee pod is an easy way to help save money. Each order includes a scoop that holds the ideal amount of coffee grounds for the pod, helping you avoid overfilling it and creating a mess. Many reviewers also appreciated how it’s “easy to clean,” as a quick rinse in the sink is all it takes to wash it out.

29 Problem: You keep breaking & chipping your wine glasses Solution: These unbreakable ones made from stainless steel FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from tough stainless steel, these wine glasses shouldn’t break if dropped, making them a cost-effective upgrade if you’re always breaking your regular glasses. The walls are thick enough to help insulate your wine from your hands, helping keep it at the ideal temperature — and each one is also BPA-free.

30 Problem: Your television has glare at certain times during the day Solution: Hanging up these darkening blackout curtains BGment Thermal Blackout Curtains Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only can these blackout curtains reduce television glare, but they’re also thermally insulated. The result? You may notice your energy bills are lower than usual, as they can help insulate your home against the sun’s warming rays, as well as prevent heat from escaping out your windows. Choose from dozens of colors, including a trendy shade of beige.

31 Problem: Your lightning cable is too short to reach your bed Solution: This extra-long cable that’s been reinforced for added durability TALK WORKS iPhone Charger Amazon $14 See On Amazon Unlike the lightning cable that probably came with your phone, this one is a whopping 10 feet long, making it easy to use no matter how far away that outlet is. The best part? It’s also been reinforced with stronger connection joints, allowing it to withstand up to 25,000 bends without fraying.

32 Problem: Pet toys always get lost under your couch Solution: This barrier that stops them from rolling under BOWERBIRD Clear Toy Blockers for Furniture Amazon $14 See On Amazon Place this barrier underneath your couch, and it’ll stop pet toys from getting lost underneath. It’s completely transparent, allowing it to blend into your floor and couch so that it’s hardly noticeable. Plus, there’s no drilling required for installation, as it relies on sticky double-sided adhesive to stay in place.

33 Problem: Spills are dirtying up your refrigerator shelves Solution: These waterproof mats that are easy to clean Shinywear Refrigerator Liners Mats (16-Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Refrigerator spills can be really hard to clean, so why not put these shelf liners down? Their waterproof surface makes it easy to wipe them down — and since they’re nonslip, they can even help prevent spills from happening in the first place. Choose from four colors: blue, clear, gray, or an assortment of blue, green, red, and clear.

34 Problem: Bugs keep escaping into your home Solution: A screen door that automatically seals itself shut AUGO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $23 See On Amazon If bugs are always escaping into your home, consider adding this screen door to your patio. A series of magnets running down the center seals it shut every time someone passes through, helping keep bugs outside rather than inside. Installation is also a total breeze — just use the included Velcro strips to lock it into place.

35 Problem: Water keeps pooling inside your toothbrush holder Solution: This toothbrush holder with an aerated base Simple Houseware Toothbrush Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pooling water can quickly turn grimy, making this toothbrush holder a sanitary upgrade. The open wire frame allows air to circulate through, helping your brushes, toothpaste, razors, and more dry quicker when wet. Choose from two finishes: bronze or chrome.

36 Problem: Your shower is cluttered with shampoo bottles Solution: These dispensers that keep clutter to a minimum HotelSpaWave Luxury Soap Dispenser System (2 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Transfer your shampoo and conditioner into these dispensers, and they’ll help clear up all those bottles currently cluttering up your shower walls. The containers are shatter-resistant as well as large enough to hold nearly an entire bottle of soap — and installation is as easy as pressing them into place using the included adhesive. Or, use screws (which come included) for a more permanent mounting.

37 Problem: Your razors keep falling to the ground Solution: These holders that keep them high & dry Defrko Silicone Toothbrush Holders (6-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Accidentally knocking your razors and toothbrushes to the floor is an easy way to get them dirty — so grab these holders. Four flexible prongs allow them to hold onto everything from combs to charging cables. And since they’re made from soft silicone, there’s no need to worry about them corroding in humid bathrooms.

38 Problem: Your desk chair is really uncomfortable Solution: This seat cushion that contours to the shape of your body bonmedico Orthopedic Seat Cushion Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your desk chair always leaves you feeling sore, try putting this cushion down. It’s filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for added comfort, while a cooling layer of gel on the top helps keep you from overheating. You can also remove the cover for a quick wash.

39 Problem: Your chairs keep scratching up your floors Solution: These leg covers that let them slide with ease OASMU Chair Leg Protectors Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only can putting these covers on your chair legs help prevent scratches on your floors but each one is also made from soft, stretchy silicone, making it easy to pop them on (no nails or drilling required). Choose from three colors: transparent, black, or brown.