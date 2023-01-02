Amazon's selling a ton of these nice home upgrades because they're so cheap & easy

For anyone that can’t resist buying just one more hat, you most likely need this over-the-door hat organizer that can hold up to 18 of them. It’s under $15 and comes with two straps that hold nine hats each, but you could definitely double up and store up to 36 on this clever organizer. The straps have adjustable metal buckles so that they can be attached to any sized door (or to a wall if you prefer) and come with all the necessary installation hardware.