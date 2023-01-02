Shopping
Amazon's selling a ton of these nice home upgrades because they're so cheap & easy
If your home could use a little bit of TLC, you’ve come to the right place. We’re sharing 45 of our favorite finds to give your place an instant refresh on a budget. Amazon’s selling a ton of these nice home upgrades because they’re so cheap and easy, which we can all appreciate. From a grout pen to make your bathroom floor look new again and a window film that’ll finally give you some privacy, to organizational tools like under-the-bed storage bags and drawer dividers, these inexpensive products will make a huge difference without breaking the bank.
01 These Command Strip Cord Bundlers So You Can Hang Stuff Without Damaging Your Walls
Keep cords neatly bundled and your walls damage-free using these Command
cord bundlers that are cheap and don’t require any tools. They’re self-adhesive and can hold up to two pounds without leaving any holes or sticky residue on the wall. To use them, simply prep the hanging surface with some rubbing alcohol, then stick the command strip down. Use the provided refill strips to reuse the cord bundlers again and again. 02 These Cable Clips For An Instant Decluttering Of Your Desk — For Less Than $10
If cables are taking over your desk — and every other surface of your home — get these inexpensive
cable clips that’ll help you get organized in no time. The 16-pack includes four different types of cable clips that all have self-adhesive backing that’s strong and sticky but doesn’t leave behind any residue. Clean the surface before sticking the clips down, then wait 24 hours before using them for best results. 03 A Door Handle Stopper To Protect Your Wall & Reduce Noise
This
door handle stopper is a genius home upgrade you never knew you needed, but will wonder how you ever lived without. If you’re sick and tired of doors constantly slamming against the wall, get these self-adhesive circles and not only will they protect your walls from sustaining giant holes, they’ll also reduce noise by up to 90%. Use them for any door in your home, from room and cabinet doors, to fridge and other appliance doors. 04 This Handy Repair Kit For A Cheap Way To Patch Up Holes Without Hiring A Contractor
Get this $12
small hole repair kit and patch up any holes in the wall like a true professional. It includes all the necessary tools as well as a primer-enhanced spackling compound to patch up holes up to 3 inches in diameter. It’s easy to use and comes with an impressive overall 4.6-star rating from over 34,000 reviewers. 05 A Sleek Cable Management Box For An Easy Way To Clean Up Cord Clutter
If your floor has turned into a major tripping hazard because of tangled cables, get this sleek
cable management box and you won’t believe what a difference it’ll make. It can fit a power strip up to 12 inches long, has multi-directional outlets, and a wooden lid that you can rest devices on while they charge. Shoppers say it’s lightweight and works well and looks nice — that’s the goal — so go ahead and add this to your cart. 06 These Touch-Up Markers To Make Old Wood Furniture Look New Again
Instead of spending money on replacing a scratched up wooden dresser, get this $8
touch up marker kit that includes six different colored markers and wax sticks. The six colors are oak, maple, cherry, mahogany, walnut, and black, so you’re provided with a range of shades to choose one that best fits your furniture or hardwood floors. To touch up scratches, discoloration and scuffs, just draw over them with the markers or wax sticks to give them new life and a total refresh. 07 A Cord Cover To Make TV Cables Invisible
If the dangling cables under your TV are constantly distracting you from even the most suspenseful movie, you need this hiding-in-plain-sight
cord cover. The high quality covers are easy to cut down to size, and you can even paint them to match your wall color so they’re fully integrated into the space. It comes with tens of thousands of positive reviews, and one customer said, “They were super easy to install, I had them up within 5 minutes. Such a simple, inexpensive way to make your wall look so much neater.” 08 A Tailored Bed Skirt That’ll Instantly Dress Up Your Bed
Give your bedroom a quick makeover and hide the unsightly clutter under your bed with this
tailored bed skirt that’s a total steal and has more than 17,000 five-star reviews. It’s made from a soft microfiber and has pleated corners for a neat and elegant look that’ll add the finishing touch of sophistication to the whole room. It’s available in five beautiful colors, including cream and darker options, such as burgundy and navy. 09 This Grout Pen To Make Your Tiled Floors Look Brand New
Don’t waste hours scrubbing your tiled floors with no success, but instead get this
grout pen that restores dirty, grimy grout to its original condition for under $10. Just wipe down the tile, shake the pen and press down the tip to release some of the paint, then go over the grout as if you were using a regular marker. Wipe off any excess paint, then let it sit for six hours to fully set and viola—beautifully clean looking tile with minimal effort and expense. 10 This Wood Polish & Conditioner With Over 26,000 Perfect Ratings
Use this
Feed-N-Wax to polish and condition faded, dried out and discolored wood furniture and floors and watch them bounce back to life. It’s made with Carnauba wax and beeswax to give wood surfaces a soft luster and to add a protective layer, so if you’re looking for a way to spruce up your home for less than $15, this is it. Thousands of people say it’s easy to apply and a little bit goes a long way, and one fan of the product even commented, “I will ALWAYS have a bottle of this stuff in my house.” 11 A Wall-Mounted Dispenser That Corrals All The Grocery Bags
Get those overflowing grocery bags under control in this sleek
wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser designed with a brushed stainless steel finish. It can hold up to 30 bags and is easy to mount on the wall or inside a cabinet. It’s the little things that make a difference, and this clever organizational tool is an inexpensive way to make your home look much nicer. Shoppers say it’s a great way to save space and definitely worth the money. 12 A Decorative Grate With Nearly 20,000 Perfect Ratings
It’s all in the details, which is why this
decorative grate is a subtle way to dress up your home. For under $15, it has a beautiful finish and design, and the good news is that there’s no installation necessary, just drop the grate into the vent. Get it in gold, textured black, oil rubbed bronze or one of the other five beautiful finishes and you’ll wonder why it took you so long to replace the ugly generic one you’ve had since you moved in. 13 This Clever Product That’s A Bean Bag & Stores Stuffed Animals
Stuffed animals are cute and all, until they begin to take over your kids’ rooms and your entire home. Tackle the problem with this storage solution that provides a place to stash all the stuffed animals and then turns into a comfy bean bag The nifty
cotton bag has a wide opening and a heavy-duty zipper to hold up to 120 stuffed animals when fully expanded, and the words “definitely recommend” come up over and over again in the thousands of rave reviews this product has gained. 14 A Stainless Steel Toilet Brush & Holder Set
This cheap accessory will make your bathroom look so much better, not to mention keep things clean and hygienic. The set includes a stainless steel
toilet brush and holder that’ll be a major upgrade from the flimsy plastic one that you may or may not currently own. The oil-rubbed bronze finish gives it a sleek look to help it blend in seamlessly, and its covered design ensures cleanliness at all times. 15 These Under-The-Bed Storage Bags To Store Out-Of-Season Clothing
These inexpensive
under-the-bed storage bags are a great way to use the space under your bed and to store away out-of-season clothing or bulky blankets that take up way too much room in your closet. Each bag has a clear zippered cover so you can quickly identify its contents, and a reinforced handle to easily move it around. If you need to eliminate clutter in your home, follow the advice of the thousands of reviewers who say these bags hold a ton of stuff and they 10/10 recommend them. 16 A Rotating Utensil Holder That Frees Up Drawer Space
This
utensil holder does it all — it rotates 360 degrees, has a removable divider and it looks nice. It’s also under $20, so there’s that. It features a non-slip base that makes it sturdy and its stainless steel construction allows for easy cleaning and means it’s super durable and will last you for years to come. Declutter your drawers and free up tons of space by organizing utensils in this streamlined holder that people say holds way more than it looks like it would. 17 This Mineral Oil To Condition Cutting Boards & Butcher Blocks
Get your charcuterie board back to its original luster using this
mineral oil that restores wood surfaces and prevents drying and cracking. Besides wood surfaces, this 100% pure food grade oil also works to restore and prolong the life of stainless steel, knives, marble and soapstone. To use it, simply pour a little bit of the oil directly onto the surface you want to condition, then rub it in with a cloth and let it sit for four hours. Repeat the treatment every three months to maintain a nice shine. 18 This Window Film That Adds A Decorative Touch & Much-Needed Privacy
You might like your neighbors, but if you don’t exactly want them to see directly into your bathroom, get this cheap
window film that gives you instant privacy. The film allows for light to filter in and adds a pretty decorative element, while allowing you to feel comfortable in your home. It’s also super easy to apply to your windows — there’s no glue or adhesive needed, the film uses static to cling to the glass and is therefore also easy to reposition or remove. 19 An Under-Shelf Basket Set To Maximize Storage Space
For anyone low on storage space, this
under-shelf basket is a great hack that adds an additional surface without any drilling or hammering. The handy metal basket simply slides onto an existing shelf, whether that’s a kitchen cabinet so you can store extra mugs or produce, or your bathroom vanity shelf that’s overflowing with skincare products. Each shelf basket is made from rust-proof metal and can hold up to 10 pounds of stuff. 20 This Over-The-Door Organizer To Eliminate Shoe Piles By The Door
Keep shoes off the floor and safely stored in this
over-the-door shoe rack that has 24 breathable pockets to hold your favorite pairs. The rack comes with three chrome hooks that can be used to suspend it off a door, and its durable construction means it can hold lots of shoes without buckling or falling. The breathable mesh pockets allow for ventilation as well as easy access so you can quickly grab the pair you need. 21 A Washable Pee Pad Anyone With Pets Will Seriously Appreciate
House training puppies just got a whole lot more stylish. Instead of using disposable pee pads, go sustainable
and elegant with this reusable pee pad that looks like a beautiful rug. It’ll basically pay for itself after a couple of uses and will look nice in your home, too. Besides its unique design, the mat is washable and has an anti-slip bottom to keep it in place. Its four layers help to control odors, prevent leaks, and ensure that all liquids are fully absorbed. 22 An Attractive Sponge Holder To Keep Yours Accessible & Dry
Give your sponge a better home than the bottom of the sink thanks to this
ceramic sponge holder that blends style and function. Place it next to the sink for a stylish accessory that doesn’t take up too much space but allows sponges to fully dry, minimizing the amount of germs that build up. The sponge holder is available in two designs and has an impressive overall 4.8-star rating from more than 5,000 reviews. 23 A Latticed Canister For Pet Treats That’s Way Nicer Than A Cardboard Box
If you’re tired of looking at the cardboard box holding your furry best friend’s treats, give it an affordable upgrade with this adorable
paw print ceramic canister. It can hold more than four cups of treats and has a bamboo wood lid to keep them nice and fresh. The canister is dishwasher-safe and available in seven colors and with matching food bowls to make your pet’s life extra stylish. 24 This Narrow Sliding Cart To Create Storage Out Of Wasted Space
Utilize every nook and cranny of your home thanks to this narrow
sliding storage cart that’s only 5 inches wide, making it perfect for that tiny space between your stove and kitchen cabinet. The plastic cart has four shelves that are the perfect size to hold cleaning supplies or pantry extras, and it snaps together for quick and easy assembly. Shoppers say it’s sturdy and has helped them to get organized, and at this price you may want to incorporate this compact cart into your home too. You can also split the cart to have two organizers, say to corral items underneath a sink. 25 A Pumice Stone With A Handle That’ll Make Your Toilet Look Brand New
Remove the limescale and hard water stains from your toilet using this
pumice stone that has a handle for easy use and more than 18,000 five-star ratings to give it the ultimate seal of approval. It works through tough, stubborn stains quickly and effectively without any additional cleaning solutions, water is all you need to use it. The pumice stone also works on tubs, sinks and tile, so if you’re looking for a cheap but highly powerful all-purpose cleaner for your home, you’ve found it. 26 A Waterproof Pet Blanket That’s Super Soft
Protect your sofa, rugs, or the back seat of your car with this
waterproof pet blanket that’s perfect for anyone house training their pet. It’s soft and fluffy for ultimate comfort for your pooch, and features soft sherpa on one side, and cozy flannel on the other. The reversible blanket has a waterproof membrane to protect your furniture and other surfaces, and it’s machine-washable for easy maintenance. 27 A Faux Leather Ottoman That Doubles As Extra Storage
Put your feet up and hide clutter before last minute guests arrive thanks to this chic
faux leather tufted ottoman. Invest in versatile pieces for your home that serve double-duty, especially if you’re limited on space. This ottoman looks way more expensive than it actually is, and it’s collapsible for easy storage when it’s not being used or during a move. The faux leather upholstery is highly durable, waterproof, and easy to clean, and one of the many happy customers wrote, “If you're looking for quality while staying on a budget, I wholeheartedly recommend this ottoman.” 28 These Vacuum Seal Bags That Reduce Volume By Up To 80%
Store bulky blankets, extra linens, and out-of-season clothes in these
vacuum seal bags that’ll reduce their volume by up to 80%, giving you tons more storage space. If your closets are overflowing to the point of being messy, get them under control with this inexpensive space-saving method. The bags have a double zip seal that doesn’t just keep air out, it also prevents any moisture, dust or bugs from getting inside. The four-pack includes a travel pump so you can squeeze in those five extra outfits you need to take on your overnight trip. 29 A Genius Stove Gap Cover To Prevent Food From Falling Into The Endless Abyss Between The Stove & Your Countertop
Place this
silicone stove gap cover over that gap between your stove and the countertop that’s too small to fit a rolling cart, but just big enough for pieces of food to fall into. This cover strip is flexible but non-slip so it stays in place, and it’s dishwasher-safe, so if it gets covered in grease splatter, simply toss it in for a quick wash. The gap cover is available in three colors and three standard sizes, but can easily be cut down to a custom size. 30 This Wall-Mounted Broom Holder To Keep Cleaning Tools Off The Floor
Finally, there’s a solution for all those brooms, mops, and dusters that pose a constant tripping hazard— this cheap but effective
wall-mounted broom holder. It features three non-slip rubber tool slots and four stainless steel hooks to maximize hanging space. Tons of shoppers say it’s well worth the money for the quality you get, and if your cleaning closet, laundry room or garage could use a little bit of help in the organization department, this’ll do it. 31 A Cooktop Cleaner That Delivers A Streak-Free Shine
Remove burnt-on messes and tough residue using this
cooktop cleaner that delivers a streak-free shine. To use the cleaner, simply apply it directly to the cooktop, rub the area with a paper towel, then buff with a cloth for a polished look. This non-abrasive cleaner is safe to use on glass and ceramic cooktops, and can be used once a month or as needed to keep your stove in like-new condition. 32 This Peel-&- Stick Stainless Steel Contact Paper For A Cheap Appliance Makeover
Update your kitchen appliances without actually purchasing new ones by applying this
stainless steel contact paper. This removable $10 paper creates the effect of stainless steel and is oil-proof and waterproof for durability. The backing has a grid design to make cutting straight lines and trimming the paper easier. To apply it, make sure the surface is clean and dry, then peel off and stick down the contact paper bit by bit, smoothing it out and removing any air bubbles as you go along. 33 An Over-The-Door Organizer That Can Hold Up To 18 Hats
For anyone that can’t resist buying just one more hat, you most likely need this
over-the-door hat organizer that can hold up to 18 of them. It’s under $15 and comes with two straps that hold nine hats each, but you could definitely double up and store up to 36 on this clever organizer. The straps have adjustable metal buckles so that they can be attached to any sized door (or to a wall if you prefer) and come with all the necessary installation hardware. 34 A Metal Toilet Paper Hanger That Looks Nice & Saves Space
Save space in your bathroom with this over-the-tank
toilet paper holder that looks nice and holds two rolls. All you need to do to “install” this compact holder is lift the tank lid and hang the bracket over the side, then put the lid back on. For under $20, reviewers say it works perfectly, it’s a great little space saver and it adds a nice touch to their bathroom. 35 These Eraser Sponges That Cut Through Dirt Without Any Scrubbing
If you’re tired of getting an arm workout every time you scrub the tub, get these
eraser sponges that effortlessly cut through dirt, grime and grease. Just wet the reusable sponge, wipe down the surface and watch the sponge absorb all the dirt. It’s odor-free and you can get at least five uses out of each sponge — and $10 gets you a 20-pack of them. Use the melamine sponges on walls, countertops, tubs, sinks and more to make cleaning so much less of a chore. 36 This Stylish Black Candle Tray That Looks Like You Paid Way More For It
Don’t you love things that look like they cost way more than they actually did? This
black candle tray is the perfect example. This reviewer agrees and wrote, “I saw a similar item at an upscale store for $250” which is literally more than 10 times the price of this piece. The candle tray holds three pillar candles and features a solid base that you can leave empty or fill with seasonal decor such as faux greenery, so it’s the perfect year-round mantel decoration or dining table centerpiece. 37 These Adjustable Drawer Dividers To Tackle That Scary Junk Drawer
Tackle that scary junk drawer once and for all with these
bamboo drawer dividers that are adjustable to fit most standard sized drawers. They come in a set of four and are available in three colors, and you don’t need to worry about them scratching the drawer interior or slipping out of place thanks to the rubber pads on each end of the divider. They come with an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 5,500 shoppers, a ton of whom say they ordered multiple sets because of how well they work. 38 A Stainless Steel Wine Chiller Set Perfect For Outdoor Entertaining
Up your outdoor happy hour with this cool
wine chiller gift set that includes an insulated wine bottle and two tumblers with lids, as well as a funnel and cleaning brush. The sleek $25 set is made from shatterproof stainless steel and its double insulated wall ensures the bottle and tumblers maintain precise temperature. Give it as a unique alternative to the standard bottle of wine gift, or get it for your next picnic or backyard party. 39 This Lazy Susan Turntable For Neat & Clean Kitchen Cabinets
Gain space and organize your kitchen cabinets using this
lazy Susan turntable that rotates 360 degrees and has removable dividers. The spinning container is made from durable plastic and its clear construction allows for easy access so you can quickly grab whatever you need. Besides storing spices in your cabinets, it would also work well for condiments in the fridge or makeup in your bathroom. Affordable, versatile and modern, it’s the organizational tool you definitely need in your home. 40 A Volcano-Scented Room Spray To Fill Your Home With A Fresh & Fruity Fragrance
A beautiful scent is a great way to elevate the atmosphere in your home, and you can’t go wrong with the fan-favorite
Volcano Capri Blue room spray. The high-end fragrance is under $30, yet it’ll fill your space with a luxurious, long-lasting scent with notes of citrus, jasmine, gardenia and orchid. The second you spray this, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a tropical paradise, all without the plane ticket price tag. 41 These Can & Bottle Stackers That’ll Make You Feel Like A Professional Organizer
Get these cheap
can and bottle stackers and feel like a professional organizer stopped by your kitchen. The 16-piece set consists of non-slip holders that you can hook together or use individually, and that can be set up in your fridge, pantry or wherever else you need them. Not only do they make beverages look neat, they help save space and keep bottles from rolling around and possibly spilling. 42 A Knife Block To Prevent Accidents & Organize Your Kitchen Drawer
Place this non-slip
knife block inside your kitchen drawer to prevent any painful accidents and to keep knives safely in place. The two-tier design accommodates up to nine knives and needs a height clearance of 3 inches. If you’re wondering whether you really need this organizer, there are over 18,000 five-star reviews that say yes, you need it. One shopper described it as streamlined and designer-looking, which is pretty impressive for an budget-friendly kitchen gadget. 43 These Vintage Coffee Mugs That Look Like Actual Vintage But On A Budget
Upgrade your chipped old coffee mugs with this set of two vintage-style
glass coffee mugs that look like a treasured family heirloom. They have a beautiful embossed design and an easy-to-grasp curved handle and work just as well for an afternoon latte as they do for a fancy yogurt parfait on a lazy weekend morning. The mugs are made from a durable, thick glass and if you’re looking for a unique addition to your glassware or a gift for your favorite coffee-drinker, this set fits the bill. 44 A Dash Toaster With An Extra Wide Slot & A Clear Window
If you haven’t jumped on the Dash appliance bandwagon yet, start with this
retro-style toaster that comes with over 7,000 perfect ratings. It has an extra wide slot so you can toast even the biggest of bagels, as well as seven browning levels and a defrost and reheat button for convenience. But perhaps the coolest feature is the glass front panel that allows you to watch the toast browning, and that’s actually removable for easy cleaning. 45 This Shower Squeegee Wiper So You Can Finally Achieve That Perfectly Clean Shower Door
Clean your shower door quickly, easily and hassle-free using this
squeegee wiper that has a non-slip handle for comfortable use and comes with a resting hook for convenient storage. The cleaning tool is made from stainless steel and features a silicone strip that not only delivers a streak-free clean, but also doesn't make that annoying squeaking noise. Instead of spending a ton of money on an bunch of different cleaning tools and products, get this one $16 squeegee and clean everything from glass doors, windows and mirrors, to tile and vanity tops.