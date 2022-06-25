Amazon keeps selling out of these 40 clever home improvement products with near-perfect reviews

If you like your home goods to be practical, efficient, and well-reviewed, then today is your lucky day. This list of clever home improvement products is not only chock full of high ratings from happy buyers, but they’re all sold on Amazon, too — so with just a few clicks of your mouse or taps of your screen, they could be all yours. And, if you’re someone for whom household maintenance and chores doesn’t come naturally (ahem, like me), then you’ll especially appreciate the guidance and confidence you can glean from the reviews, too.

So, take a look around your home — if there’s an area that needs your attention or a project you’ve been putting off, then chances are good you’ll find a solution in this list.

01 These durable motion sensor lights powered by the sun HMCITY Motion Sensor Solar Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Install these weatherproof motion sensor solar lights where they can receive sunlight, and then enjoy their three practical lighting modes: security mode, permanent on, and smart brightness mode. With wide angle coverage, they’re practical and versatile — plus, they’re super easy to install. They come in packs of two, four, or six.

02 A set of cereal containers to keep food fresh and in view Chef's Path Cereal Containers (Set of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These airtight cereal containers will make it feel like a pro organized your pantry whenever you open it. They’re transparent, so you can check your supply at a glance, and they also come with chalkboard-style labels and a white marker. After more than 46,000 reviews, this set maintains an impressive 4.7-star rating. Choose from a set of two, three, four, or five, and from three versatile sizes.

03 This expansive pack of stainless steel kitchen tools with a matching holder FineDine Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Do you have a cluttered drawer full of kitchen tools? This set of stainless steel kitchen utensils will save you from the disarray. The included holder fits each piece and the set includes versatile kitchen staples like a serving spoon, spaghetti server, ladle, tongs, and more. Even better, everything is dishwasher-safe.

04 An outlet extender that gives you a half-dozen outlets plus 2 USB ports POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon More compact than a power strip, and featuring USB ports too, this six-outlet extender also doubles as an automatic nightlight with three brightness levels. Everything is spaced so that all ports are accessible at the same time, making it a sleek and efficient way to maximize your outlets and your space.

05 A sleek and subtle cable box that hides your surge protector Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cable management box can save you lots of hassle and clutter. With measurements of roughly 12 by 5 by 4.5 inches, it’ll comfortably hold your surge protector, and it features cutouts for cords and wires to slip through. Plus, the bamboo lid fits into most decor styles, so it’ll fit right into your home.

06 This paper towel holder that won’t take up counter space Taozun Self Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Paper towels are a kitchen staple, but storing them can be cumbersome. Enter this adhesive paper towel holder, which you can apply to your wall, to the underside of your cabinets, or even to your refrigerator. It’s ready when it arrives, and all you do is peel and stick it to your desired location. One buyer dubbed it, “Holy Grail of Paper Towel Holders.”

07 These shoe storage containers that slide right under your bed Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re short on space but heavy on shoes, consider these under-bed shoe organizers. Each one holds up to 12 pairs of adult shoes (boot options are available, too), and there are handles so you can reach and retrieve shoes with ease. Plus, they zip closed and have a transparent top so you can see everything at a glance.

08 A bamboo lazy Susan for display or pantry organization Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Amazon $18 See On Amazon Great for storage or display, this lazy Susan round table is equal parts form and function. The elegant bamboo blends in with almost any decor style, and the smooth rotation means that everything you serve or store on it is always within reach. The 10-inch diameter also makes it a great choice for cabinets or pantry organizing, too.

09 These remote-controlled LED lights that can be applied to any corner of your home Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The back of your closet? Check. The underside of your kitchen cabinets? Check. The storage space beneath your sink? Check. These remote controlled LED lights provide light with the tap of a button, and they’re a cinch to install — they come with both adhesive tape or screws for your convenience. It’s no surprise over 23,000 shoppers give them five stars.

10 This sleek and simple stainless steel trash can that you can use in any room Estilo Step Trash Can Amazon $31 See On Amazon A step trash can is a subtle yet useful addition to your space — especially when it’s made of chrome-colored stainless steel, has a convenient step lever, and a classic round shape. The 5-liter size makes it perfect for slipping under a desk or inside a cabinet.

11 These adhesive grippers that keep rugs safe and secure Gorilla Grip Corner Rug Grippers (8 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon A loose or wrinkled rug is an eyesore at best and a danger at worst. Use these best-selling rug grippers to secure the corners of rugs or mats and enjoy the peace of mind and polish that they provide. Packages come with 8 to 24 pieces, so you’re set for larger rugs or multiple smaller ones.

12 A set of drawer inserts that organizes everything from socks to accessories SimpleHouseware Drawer Dividers (Set of 4) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With these drawer dividers, you’ll be able to open up your drawers and see everything inside at a glance. Each set comes with four organizers with varied and versatile compartments — so whether you need to sort your socks, your ties, your underwear, or something else completely, you’ll be set. Choose from seven colors.

13 This broom holder so even your cleaning supplies stay clean and organized Homely Center Wall Mount Broom Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your mops, brooms, baseball bats, or umbrellas are taking up precious space in your home, then you need this wall mount broom holder. It comes in two sizes, with three or four clamp-style holders, plus four or five hooks. What’s more, depending on where you mount, it can hold up to 50 pounds. Hardware for installation is included, too.

14 A simple and sophisticated desk mat to style your workspace Dwelling With Pride Desk Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep your workstation more tidy and organized with this faux leather desk mat. It’s waterproof, heat-resistant, and reversible, with each side a unique color. At 17 by 36 inches, it has plenty of room for your laptop, desk supplies, and more.

15 These pants hangers that keep your closet neat and accessible ZOBER High-Grade Wooden Pants Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon A set of these pants hangers offers an instant upgrade to your closet, so it’s no wonder that they’ve garnered thousands of glowing reviews. They’re study, sleek, and smooth, and they swivel to make it easy to grab whatever you need. Choose from three different colors of wood, and a pack of 10 or 20 hangers.

16 An expandable bamboo drawer organizer with room for utensils, desk supplies, and more Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can set up this bamboo drawer organizer in multiple ways to organize kitchen utensils, office necessities, and more. Three different styles are available, and you can opt for as few as three compartments or as many as nine. Buyers love how versatile and attractive it is, too.

17 A pair of throw pillow covers to cozy up your seating PAULEON Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your seating needs a refresh, these soft and comfy throw pillow covers will do the trick. Five sizes are available, plus they come in a rainbow of colors to match any decor style. A hidden zipper also makes it easy to remove them or switch them out, and they’re machine-washable, too.

18 This trio of attractive apothecary jars for tidying up the bathroom Tbestmax Apothecary Jars (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Line these apothecary jars up on your bathroom counter or set them on your desk for and attractive and functional display. Perfect for swabs and cotton balls, or paperclips and pins, they’re sturdy plastic, and you can choose between different sizes and among four styles for the lids.

19 A sliding spice rack organizer to sort and streamline your collection HOLDN’ STORAGE Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Is it a spice rack? Is it a spice drawer? It’s both. This handy pull-out spice organizer has a railing edge to keep everything in place, and it comes in three colors and nine sizes. Plus, all installation hardware is included (which buyers agree is a cinch).

20 These collapsible cubes with handles that pull like drawers Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon A set of these MVP folding fabric bins offers simple yet stylish storage, and you can use them with classic cube organization systems or on your shelf of choice. With six to a set and six versatile colors available, you’ll use them throughout your home (and appreciate how you can fold them down for easy storage in between).

21 A set of refrigerator handle covers to protect one of the busiest surfaces of your home OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Is your refrigerator handle currently covered with fingerprints and streaks? No judgment, it happens to all of us. If you want to avoid such smudges in the future, consider these refrigerator door handle covers with over 14,000 five-star ratings. They attach easily with hook-and-loop closure and are made of soft, machine-washable material.

22 These solar garden lights that stake right into the ground Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Line your walkway, light your garden, or simply stake these solar garden lights in your planters or on your patio. They’re weatherproof and waterproof, too, and they come on automatically so little maintenance is required once they’re installed. Choose from three colors, and sets of six or eight.

23 A pair of ergonomic pruning shears you can use in your garden and beyond Vremi Garden Pruning Shears Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not all gardening scissors are created equal. This pair of pruning shears has all the making of your next favorite set; they’re comfortable for your hands, the blades are made with rust-resistant stainless steel, and there’s an easy-to-use safety lock, too. Your plants will definitely thank you.

24 This cult favorite odor eliminator that’s a must-have for pet owners ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor Amazon $20 See On Amazon As much as we love our pets, we don’t always love the smells they leave behind. This pet odor eliminator promises to tackle even the most pungent ones, and it has a pleasant citrus smell thanks to orange oil. More than 60,000 shoppers give it five stars, and the reviews are full of success stories, with some buyers even calling it “magic!”

25 A silicone drain protector — with thousands of glowing reviews — that prevents plumbing issues OXO Good Grips Silicone Shower & Tub Drain Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pop this shower and tub drain protector in your bath or shower, and enjoy clog-free drains for months, or even years, to come. The dome shape ensures it fits over multiple styles of drains, and a weighted stainless steel feature helps it stay in place. Reviewers, who give it over 25,000 five-star ratings, especially love how easy it is to use, as it sure beats snaking a drain or calling in a plumber.

26 This magnetic basket for practical storage where you need it most Arteza Mesh Magnetic Basket Organizer (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Each of these four mesh magnetic baskets has five magnets to give them a strong hold on your surface of choice — from refrigerators to whiteboards to tool benches and more. Created with art supplies in mind, they’re roughly 6 inches long and versatile enough to use throughout your home.

27 A soda can organizer that keeps your fridge neat and tidy Greenco Soda Can Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This soda can organizer can hold up to nine 12-ounce cans of soda, so you’ll be able to keep your fridge well-stocked and well-sorted, plus you’ll save space, too. One happy reviewer summed it up, “This organizes the cans nicely and makes them visible so you don't have that awful moment of reaching into the box only to find crisp, cool, cardboard and disappointment.”

28 This stylish outdoor wall lantern that’s weatherproof Designers Fountain Wall Lanterns Amazon $14 See On Amazon Spruce up the exterior of your home with this metallic wall sconce, which comes in black, silver, or rust patina shades. Since it’s weatherproof, you don’t have to think twice about where you install it, so whether your front door, back door, or patio needs a refresh, it’ll check all the boxes.

29 A wireless doorbell system that gives you a ton of flexibility SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $28 See On Amazon When your current doorbell is not longer cutting it, this wireless doorbell set offers you customization options and convenience. With more than 50 choices for the alert sound, plus two buttons and two receivers, and a range of 1,000 feet, you’ll be able to set up the doorbell or alert that best suits you and your home.

30 A smart LED lightbulb with color-changing capabilities Govee Smart LED Bulb Amazon $10 See On Amazon Who says you have to use plain white lightbulbs throughout your home? This smart LED light bulb connects to Bluetooth so you can control millions of color options, plus scene settings, timer settings, and more. The best part? It promises to save you on energy costs, too.

31 An extensive knife set and storage block for all your kitchen needs Farberware High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block and Kitchen Tool Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This versatile knife and tool set includes multiple styles of knives, plus kitchen shears, measuring spoons, and spatulas. The included wooden block holds nearly all of it, so the tool you need will be right within reach. Choose between sets that never need sharpening, or that include a sharpener for your convenience.

32 An adjustable organizer that’s designed for storing boxed kitchen supplies YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s not just you — plastic wrap, wax paper, and foil boxes are indeed awkward to store. This box organizer is perfectly sized to accommodate them, and the shelves are adjustable so you can customize it for your collection. Even better, the coated steel frame and plastic shelves promise to hold up to 20 pounds of weight.

33 A popular rainfall shower head with 34,000 reviews Spark Pod High Pressure Rain Showerhead Amazon $30 See On Amazon Step up your routine with this high pressure rainfall shower head that’s a breeze to install. It’s sleek and attractive, and easy to clean thanks to the rubber nozzles. This pick maintains an impressive 4.7-star rating after over 34,000 reviews. Plus, with seven metallic finishes to choose from, you’ll be sure to find the perfect match for your space (dibs on the rainbow version).

34 This classic coat rack that holds all your essentials and looks good to boot Amazon Basics Wall-Mounted Coat Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon Hang this wall-mounted coat rack by your front door, and be reminded of your good taste and decorative sense every time you use it. It’s stylish, sturdy, and entirely practical, with five hooks that hold 5 pounds of weight each. Choose between seven shades for the wood backing.

35 A hanging cabinet basket that creates storage space out of thin air Spectrum Grid Storage Basket Amazon $14 See On Amazon Useful on the front or backside of your cabinets, this hanging basket multiplies your storage space without requiring any extra tools or setup — just hook it onto your cupboard door and you’ll be good to go. It’s available in three neutral colors and four versatile sizes.

36 A sleek and chic waffle weave curtain that feels like it’s from a luxe hotel Barossa Design Waffle Weave Shower Curtain Amazon $15 See On Amazon The texture of this waffle weave shower curtain is so soft that you may be tempted to dry off with it instead of your towel. Buyers rave about the upscale appearance and practicality— it can be used with or without a liner, and the heavyweight material is durable and attractive. Choose from dozens of sizes and 20 colors.

37 This matching set of bathroom jars to store necessities in style Amolliar Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set (4 Pieces) Amolliar $17 See On Amazon Few things can tie your vanity and sink area together like matching bathroom accessories. This elegant set includes a toothbrush holder, reusable soap pump, plus two jars with matching lids. Each jar is made of glass, while the lids — available in three colors — are durable stainless steel.

38 These two-toned storage bins that are pretty and practical DECOMOMO Storage Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s better than a neutral storage bin with a sturdy handle? Three neutral storage bins with sturdy handles. These best-selling baskets with over 14,000 five-star ratings come in a variety of sizes, so they can accommodate everything from books and toys to clothing and towels — and they look great on your shelves, too. They come in 17 different styles.

39 This tiered organizer with bins that slide out like drawers Simple Houseware 2 Tier Sliding Basket Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This freestanding sliding basket organizer is perfect for a counter, cupboard, or closet, allowing you to search for what you need without disturbing the rest of your storage space. Made with coated metal, it comes in five different colors (including teal). If you buy more than one, they’re stackable, too.