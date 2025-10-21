Eddie Jessup (William Hurt) is a psychopathologist undergoing radical research, experimenting with psychedelic substances while immersing himself in a sensory deprivation tank. He hopes the research may help him further understand, or perhaps even cure, conditions like schizophrenia. Eddie starts having increasingly bizarre visions, bursting with bold colors and unthinkable imagery. Those visions fuel his desire to further his research, experimenting with extensive drug use, including ones from indigenous Mexican tribes. Before long, ideas of furthering research on schizophrenia become a thing of the past, and Eddie believes his research could be the key that unlocks our understanding of consciousness, memory, time, and reality itself.

That’s the gist of Altered States (1980), directed by British legend Ken Russell (most famous for his extremely divisive 1971 film The Devils, which was banned in numerous countries). Written by three-time Oscar-winner Paddy Chayefsky (Network), the film is a bold, adventurous science fiction film that benefits from the viewer not knowing much about the plot details (trust me, I’ve only touched on the very tip of the wacky iceberg in this movie). For fans of mind-bending, high-concept sci-fi, complete with a hearty dose of body horror, there are few films more compelling than Altered States. And a brand new 4K UHD Criterion release is the best possible way to experience it.

How was Altered States Received Upon Release?

Despite how strange Altered States is, it received a strong critical reception, something that surprised the controversial director himself. “It’s been a while since I’ve gotten the acclaim I’ve gotten on Altered States,” Russell told The Globe and Mail. TIME critic Richard Corliss was effusive in his praise, saying, “This one has everything: sex, violence, comedy, thrills, tenderness,” adding, “One expected some kind of combustion from the meeting of those sacred zanies, Paddy Chayefsky and Ken Russell, but one hardly dared hope it would be so splendid.”

Not everyone was so glowing, as New Yorker critic Pauline Kael called Altered States an “aggressively silly picture.” Marjorie Baumgarten of the Austin Chronicle said the film had an “uneasy blend of extreme visuals” and “bloated dramaturgy.” Altered States' uniqueness seemed to be a boon at the box office, as the film earned $19.8 million on a $15 million budget. The film also received two Oscar nominations, for Best Original Score and Best Sound.

Why Is Altered States Important to See Now?

One of the most mind-bending sci-fi movies ever, Altered States is getting the coveted Criterion release. Snap/Shutterstock

Nobody makes a movie like Ken Russell. The filmmaker has tackled just about every imaginable genre, from musicals (The Boy Friend, Tommy), romantic dramas (Women in Love), horror (The Devils), and everything in between. For all the impressive work he’s done, Altered States is his boldest, most confounding, yet thrilling achievement. As the film progresses deeper and deeper into Eddie’s research, it turns into an even more psychedelic explosion than 2001: A Space Odyssey. That’s not to say it’s better than 2001 (what is?) but that’s the kind of thrilling ambition on display here. Altered States is the kind of movie that considers what it means to be human, the recklessness of unfettered ambition, and the eternal quest to discover the truth of our own humanity. Or, to put it more simply, you’ve not seen anything quite like this.

Criterion’s release is full of their trademark excellence, from hauntingly gorgeous cover art to a magnificent 4K transfer, enhancing an already visually stunning film and elevating it to new heights. The film looks and sounds phenomenal, and it's especially dazzling when it leans into the psychedelic visions and its boldly experimental third act.

What New Features Does the Altered States 4K Blu-ray Have?

Many of the images in Altered States are the likes of which you’ve never seen on film. Snap/Shutterstock

The new Criterion release has some excellent features, the star of which is an insightful commentary track from film historian Samm Deighan. It’s particularly useful on a repeat viewing to try and understand what in the world is unfolding in front of your eyes. There’s also a brand-new interview with visual effects designer Bran Ferren (whose work in the film is phenomenal), and archival interviews with Ken Russell and William Hurt. All in all, this 4K release of Altered States is the definitive home release of the movie, with fantastic picture and sound quality, breathing new life into this bold, crazy, and delightfully unpredictable film.

New 4K digital restoration, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New audio commentary featuring film historian Samm Deighan

Archival interviews with director Ken Russell and actor William Hurt

New interview with special-visual-effects designer Bran Ferren

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic Jessica Kiang

Altered States is available on 4K Blu-ray now at the Criterion Collection.