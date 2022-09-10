Shopping
You're missing out if you haven't tried these things people call their most amazing finds of the year
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
You know that feeling when you order something from Amazon and receive an item that changes your world? Maybe it’s a small thing to others. For example, perhaps you finally discovered the tool that makes it super fast and easy to remove pet hair from your couch, pants, and desk chair so you don’t have to be that person that’s always covered in fur. Or you bought some paint on a whim and — three hours later — are living in a beautiful home and you don’t know how you got there.
I have selected some such stories from the commerce editors at Bustle and plucked some from the reviews on Amazon. Because, right after having a transformative experience with a product, you’ll probably tell your coworkers (or everyone you know) about it. When they are tired of hearing it, you will tell your tale in the reviews, as many have done before you. That’s how the cycle goes! So read on, and don’t miss out on these fabulous things people call their most amazing finds of the year.