45 weird but genius home products under $35 with near-perfect Amazon reviews

In the comfort of your home, it’s OK to be a little weird. Sure, there are public places where this is OK, too — escape rooms, bouncy castles, nostalgic reunion tours of your favorite ‘90s acts. But the kind of weird you can be at your home is on a different level. That’s where the real magic happens, where you can stock as many bread-shaped pillows as you want, where you can have a kitchen full of monster-themed cooking tools, and flashlight gloves that are super useful but also make you feel a little bit like a robot.

And, no problem if you don’t have those things yet; that’s what this list of unusual yet functional home products will help with. There are plenty of ideas here to get you started in a quest for weird but genius things to elevate your home life. And the best part? They’re under $35 so you won’t break the bank, and they have great Amazon reviews, so you have plenty to go off of while you shop, too.

So, get your scrolling finger ready, and get comfortable. And, if you need a little help with that, might I recommend the wearable blanket or the aforementioned bread-shaped pillow?

1. This portable screen magnifier that gives a larger view of your phone

Level up your streaming game with a compact screen magnifier that gives you up to 12 inches of viewing space, or 4x magnification depending on your phone. The included speakers also allow for sound amplification, plus there’s a microphone feature, too. It’s compatible with a range of phones and brands.

2. An ergonomic mouse that makes work & play more comfortable

If you’ve ever experienced wrist pain or discomfort from computer use, then this vertical, ergonomic mouse might be a game changer. It offers your hand a more relaxed position, akin to a handshake, plus there are thumb buttons and a removable palm rest, too. Additional features also include a range of sensitivity options, and snazzy RGB LED lighting.

3. This wristband that keeps nuts, bolts, nails & more within reach

Home repairs, DIY projects, and even car fixes just got a little easier. This magnetic wristband has magnets and pockets to hold drill bits, screws, pins, and more, while still keeping your hands free. It’s also lightweight and adjustable, and easy to wear and use for hours at a time. Over 4,000 handypeople give this five stars.

4. A toilet nightlight that glows in a rainbow of colors

While at first glance this toilet night light might seem like a novelty gift, the soft glow it emits is enough to be helpful in the dark without being too jarring to bleary, tired eyes. It gives you eight different light colors to choose from (or rotating them all), and it can be easily installed on almost any home toilet.

5. A vampire-shaped garlic crusher that turns meal prep into bloodthirsty fun

If you’ve ever looked at a garlic press and thought, “Hmm, if only that was more whimsical...” this Count Gracula garlic press might be your new favorite kitchen gadget. It crushes and minces garlic cloves with a few pushes, and works with a variety of other foods, too. Plus it’s dishwasher-safe, and makes a fun kitchen-counter buddy.

6. These handy flashlight gloves for when you want to see in the dark (or let others see you)

If your hands are busy and you don’t want to hold a flashlight, why not just wear one? Thanks to these LED flashlight gloves, you can. Each glove has built-in lights, plus they leave fingers free to move, and reviewers appreciate them for everything from knitting to working under the car. Six different colors and patterns are available.

7. A clever clock that tells the time with illuminated words

When digital and traditional clocks are no longing cutting it, this light-up word clock can take over. It’s available in both a black or copper finish, and spells out the time in five minute increments. The versatile shape and size (a roughly 8-by-8-inch square) gives you plenty of options for display on the desk, shelf, or counter of your choice.

8. A pillow that passes as a gigantic loaf of bread

For those who love — as in really love — bread and carbs (or just solid lumbar support), then I have some good news. This baguette-shaped pillow lets you rest and relax with a soft and snuggly version of your favorite food. It comes in three sizes, from 24 to 40 inches, and the cover is removable for washing and care. Loaf enthusiasts rate this 4.7 stars.

9. A Star Wars-themed hologram light that glows in 16 different colors

You’ll never find yourself on the dark side with a character-themed table lamp in your home. An included remote gives you control over all the colors and features, and there are seven patterns to choose from. You can use it with batteries or the included USB charge cord, so you have lots of flexibility for its sure-to-be-impactful placement.

10. These light-up chopsticks that are part form, part function

These reusable, light saber-inspired chopsticks come in packages of four, with either a red and blue pair, or green and purple. The BPA-plastic material is food-safe, so you can indeed use these for eating, or as accessories for your favorite Star Wars costume. Batteries are included, too.

11. This charming soup ladle for scooping, stirring, and mood-lifting

Be warned, this Loch Ness Monster-shaped ladle might motivate you to make soup every day. It’s equal parts cute and clever, and there are three sweet colors to choose from: turquoise, green, and purple. The best part? You can stand it up in a pot of pan to look like Nessie is actually “swimming.” She scoops up a 4.5-star rating.

12. This cheeky pen set with a variety of medical & anatomical shapes

If you or someone you know is an aspiring — or current? — med student or orthopedic surgeon, or just likes to go all-out for Halloween, this set of medical-themed pens will be a welcome addition. With a total of 20 pens with blue and black ink, you’ll never be without an attention-grabbing writing instrument.

13. This touch-controlled moon lamp that gives lunar-themed light in the comfort of home

This 3-D moon lamp looks like a miniature version of the real, gorgeous thing. It glows in white or yellow, and there are multiple brightness levels to choose from. It’s touch controlled and charges with USB, so it’s a cinch to use and adjust. It’s available in four different sizes, from 3.5 to 7.1 inches. Reviewers describe it as “a great gift” and “oddly mesmerizing and calming.”

14. An organic mushroom-growing kit with everything you need to get started

If you’re interested in growing your own fresh, organic fungi, this indoor mushroom kit makes it super simple — all that’s required is some indirect light and twice-daily misting. Plus, if you post and tag the account with a specific hashtag, they’ll donate a kit to a classroom of your choosing to spread the fun(gi). (Had to.)

15. A wind chime with solar-powered hummingbird accents

On its own, this hummingbird wind chime makes a lovely addition to any porch or yard, but that’s not even the best part. It charges by solar power, so after the sun goes down, the hummingbirds glow in different colors. Plus, an “S” hook for super easy hanging is included, too. Reviewers are enchanted, and describe it as “very pretty.”

16. This 2-in-1 fan & clock gadget that plugs into your laptop

For a cool breeze pointed at you while working, or a steady glowing reminder of the time (or both), this multitasking fan and LED clock has you covered. It’s powered by USB, so you can keep it conveniently plugged in to a number of devices, and it has a flexible neck so you can angle it accordingly.

17. A handsome set of RPG dice for all your gaming (or collecting) needs

This set of seven dice comes in an engraved wooden box, making them an excellent gift for yourself or a fellow gamer. The set offers one each of a four-sided, six-sided, eight-sided, 12-sided, and 20-sided, plus two 10-sided dice, distinguished by standard numerals and percentages. They’re stylized too, with charcoal grey material and gold writing. The set rolls in at 4.7 stars.

18. This best-selling electric can opener that streamlines the most mundane kitchen task

No more tired wrists or splashes from awkwardly-held cans, thanks to this electric can opener. It’s not bulky like many countertop options, and it works in seconds with just a quick press of the button. Plus, it promises to leave a smooth edge so safety risks are minimized. It comes in nine different colors, and is Amazon’s number one best-selling electric opener.

19. This bathroom freshener that prevents odors before they start

This specialized toilet spray is meant to be sprayed into the toilet itself, creating a fragrant layer over the water that blocks unpleasant odors. The reviews are full of enthusiastic buyers, and there are multiple scents (like citrus, fresh sea salt, and vanilla mint), and bottle sizes to choose from. Over 4,000 folks are now breathing easier and give this 4.7 stars.

20. This incense holder that creates a waterfall display of aromatic smoke

Why use a regular incense holder when you can use a ceramic waterfall incense holder? This nifty display uses backflow incense cones (and comes with 120 of them in seven scents), so the delicate smoke flows like a waterfall. Regular incense sticks can be used too, and it comes in five different colors.

21. This best-selling lap desk created for laptops and tech accessories

Whether you need your laptop for work or play, it’s crucial that you’re comfortable while using it. This laptop desk has a cushioned bottom, so it rests easy on your legs, plus the smooth surface has a short ledge to keep your device in place, along with a space for your phone and a built-in mouse pad. There are five colors and styles available.

22. A compact egg cooker that prepares a hot breakfast in minutes

If seeking a quick and easy way to prepare breakfast, this rapid egg cooker does the trick. It can prepare up to six eggs at once, with settings for hard-boiled, poached, scrambled, and even omelettes. It takes just a few inches of counter space, and has a vintage design that’s offered in eight different colors.

23. This wearable fleece blanket that’s the ultimate in comfort & coziness

What’s better than a cozy blanket on a cold day? A wearable cozy blanket on a cold day. It has sleeves, a pocket, and even pouches for keeping feet and toes warm. You have the option of getting it with or without plush sherpa lining, and there are 19 different colors and patterns available. Reviewers like how it keeps feet toasty, and say it’s “far beyond expectations.”

24. A wrapping paper organizer that keeps your supplies safe & secure between uses

A nicely wrapped package is one of life’s greatest treats, but an unruly batch of supplies makes it a challenge to perfect. With this wrapping paper organizer, you have room for up to 18-24 rolls (depending on thickness), along with space and pockets for bows, ribbon, scissors, tape, and more. It comes in white, black, and red.

25. This digital alarm clock with a mirror surface that’s perfect for multitasking

If you’re short on space, or like your gadgets to serve more than one purpose, then this mirrored digital alarm clock might be one of your new favorite things. It’s easily visible at roughly 6-by-3 inches, and can be positioned upright with the included stand (which comes in multiple colors). There are also brightness settings so you can customize the display.

26. An MVP rice cooker that’s super easy to use & maintain

You’ll always feel a step ahead for dinner prep when you have a go-to rice cooker on hand. With multiple sizes available, from a 3-cup design all the way up to a 28-cup design, it’ll suit almost any home kitchen. Plus, a serving spoon is included, and the interior pieces are all dishwasher safe. Over 20,000 people rate it a perfect five stars.

27. A snap-on kitchen strainer that saves you space and time

This compact, clip-on strainer can be attached directly to pots and pans, so hot foods can be strained and drained without having to be transferred to a room-temperature dish. It doesn’t take up as much space as a standard colander, and it comes in four bright colors, so it’s easy to store and find.

28. This wine opener that looks like a little pirate

Wine aficionados who appreciate pirates, pirate aficionados who appreciate wine, or really, anyone who likes swashbuckling — this one’s for you. This pirate corkscrew is as efficient as it is clever. Its body is complete with a classic corkscrew, foil-cutter, cork puller, and bottle opener, and it swings in with 4.7 stars.

29. An immersion blender that spins, stirs, and froths in seconds

This multi-purpose hand blender comes with three attachments for a range of mixing, whisking and whipping. It’s compact so it’s easy to store, plus it’s corded so you never have to worry about batteries running out. It does great work for sauces, smoothies, pesto, soups, creams, and more.

30. This crabby spoon rest that holds spoons in place while you’re busy cooking

If you’ve never cooked with a crustacean-themed gadget, today is your lucky day. This crab-shaped utensil rest makes it so you won’t misplace your spoon, or clutter up your counters with extra spoon plates. The bright red color makes it easy to spot when it’s not in use, and it’s made of dishwasher-safe silicone, so it’s easy to clean, too.

31. A versatile teapot that you can use in the microwave and on the stove

This best-selling transparent glass teapot is pretty and practical. It’s made of borosilicate glass that’s heat-resistant, so it’s safe to put on the stove or in the microwave (and the dishwasher, too). It holds up to 40 ounces of liquid, and both a removable infuser and two blooming tea flowers are included. It has nearly 10,000 five-star ratings.

32. A warming Crock-Pot that can be used at home or in the office

This compact slow cooker is about to step up your leftovers game. It’s great for warming up food at home, at your desk, a dorm — anywhere where you don’t want to bother with a microwave. It holds up to 20 ounces of soups, stews, pasta, and more, and has a built-in, leakproof handle for easy transport.

33. A cool mist humidifier that fits in your car’s cup holder

This portable cool mist humidifier allows you to enjoy the moisturizing benefits of a humidifier while at home or on the go. It’s powered by USB, so it’s versatile, and it can run for up to 8 hours per charge. It’s available in three colors (white, grey, or black), and it comes in two sizes (in case you want one that stays home, too). It has a 4.5-star rating.

34. A decorative weather forecaster that’s functional & downright fascinating

Aspiring meteorologists, you may want to sit down for this one. This elegant looking piece is not just decor, it’s a weather forecasting tool. The chemicals inside the glass shift based on atmospheric pressure, helping you to predict when storms are brewing. Reviewers like that it’s easy to set up, and is beautiful as well as functional. It measures 13 inches, tip to tip.

35. This adorable & more hygienic sponge holder

While you might not be able to go straight to bed after doing the dishes, at least your sponge can. This bed-shaped sponge holder is a charming addition to your countertop, and it’s sized to hold 4-inch sponges, with the included “pillow” there to keep them secure. Drainage holes let the sponge air dry while it rests, and it has 4.6 stars.

36. A serving spoon & fork set shaped like googly eyes that adds flair to the kitchen

These monster-eye serving spoons will make every meal feel like a playful party — or, at least more fun than it did without them. When positioned in bowls, the eyes pop like googly eyes, and yes, it’s okay to be completely delighted by them. They’re even dishwasher-safe, and they’re BPA-free.

37. This glasses holder that will make it so you never lose your eyewear again

If you or someone you know is prone to misplacing glasses, this nose-shaped eyewear stand will help. It’s hand-carved from mango wood, so even when it’s not in use, it makes for an attention-grabbing display piece. It has a footprint of 2.5 by 2.5 inches and stands 6 inches tall, making it a versatile and practical size.

38. These bear paw oven mitts that make a quirky cooking accessory

These bear paw oven mitts will have everyone growling with delight in the kitchen. They’re just as functional as regular oven mitts, with silicone pads and even claws (yet they actually increase kitchen safety). They come in light brown, or in white, so you can channel a variety of bear breeds. Nearly 4,000 fans give this 4.7 stars.

39. An indoor s’mores maker so you can have your favorite summer treat any time of year

What’s stopping you from roasting marshmallows in the middle of winter? If you have this indoor electric s’mores maker, nothing will. The flameless heater can be plugged into any standard outlet, and the included roasting forks and round tray makes it easy to toast marshmallows and stack perfect snacks.

40. This mushroom funnel that makes your kitchen (temporarily) feel like a fantasy land

When a standard funnel is simply not enchanting enough, this foldable mushroom funnel will do the trick. The fungi-shaped funnel is not only adorable, it’s effective, since the mushroom’s cap flips up and its stem lets liquid flow neatly into your desired container. It’s also dishwasher-safe and Alice in Wonderland-approved.

41. A spaghetti measuring tool for quick & precise portions

Tired of cooking too much spaghetti, or not enough? With this stainless steel spaghetti measuring tool, you’ll always have exact portions. With four sections meant for — you guessed it — up to four adult-sized servings, you’ll be able to plan accordingly for a solo dinner in, or a big batch with leftovers for days.

42. This platypus-shaped spreader that you’ll reach for every morning

This adorable Splatypus spatula will bring a smile to your face, and jam to your toast. Not only is it great for spreading, but it’s also slim enough that it can reach deep into jars to scoop out contents, so no food goes to waste. And, it’s dishwasher-safe. Over 1,000 platypus (and breakfast) enthusiasts rate this 4.8 stars.

43. A grocery checklist pad that streamlines meal-planning & shopping

Never again find yourself aimlessly wandering the aisles of a grocery store (unless you enjoy that sort of thing). This magnetic grocery notepad has a pre-printed list of dozens of ingredients, plus space to write additional ones, so it’s a cinch to update at home and on the go. Multiple colors are available, along with specialized lists for vegan and vegetarian shoppers.

44. These flashlights that turn on the moment the power goes out

This pair of emergency flashlights are meant to stay in home outlets, so if and when the lights go out, they light up immediately. They’re rechargeable, holding enough power for up to 7 hours of usage, and they’re less than 5 inches long, so hands of all sizes can comfortably use them.

45. A dishwasher magnet that lets everyone know the state of the dishes

If your housemates, or your own memory, can’t be trusted, then this magnetic dishwasher label will save you plenty of hassle. There are seven designs to choose from with various colors and fonts, and each measures 7 by 2 inches so you can see it from across the room. This gets a 4.8-star rating from 15,000 fans.