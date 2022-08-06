These genius, cheap things make your home so much better with almost no effort

I’ve discovered that there are secrets to upgrading my home — and none of those secrets involve construction, moving to a bigger place, or even buying furniture. Instead, they involve affordable gadgets from Amazon. For example, do you need a brand new home office, or would a few pieces of key equipment and a simple plan transform the space you have into the best office ever?

Or when you feel like you need a monthly storage space, it’s often possible that some inexpensive and easy-to-implement storage solutions will do just as well. So read on for some clever upgrades and a whole load of genius, cheap things that make your home so much better with almost no effort.

01 These cable clips so your charger is always where you want it Blue Key World Cable Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Stick one of these six cable clips to your bedside table or desk so you don’t have to crawl around on the floor looking for your charging cable. Just stick the clip to your desk, snap the cord into the clip, and it will always be there right when you look for it. Over 13,000 people give these five stars.

02 The shoe organizer that creates order from chaos ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Create order out of that pile of shoes simply by hanging this over-the-door shoe organizer in your closet. Each shoe gets its own clear mesh pocket — and there are 24 of those — so that putting your shoes away will become a habit. It’s a great way to organize bathroom products or pantry items, too.

03 These 6 storage cubes that turn shelves into storage for anything Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These storage cubes are an easy way to turn open shelving into useful storage for everything from office supplies to underwear. They arrive folded for easy storage but unfold easily and hold quite a bit. A handle on the front makes it easy to get them off the shelves and they come in so many colors you can use them to add a pop of flair to your space.

04 The strainer that clips right onto your pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $11 See On Amazon It’s about time old-school colanders got an upgrade. Enter this flexible pasta strainer that adjusts to fit pots and pans from large to small. This handy kitchen tool lets you pour off boiling water one-handed and can be stored in a fraction of the space of a traditional strainer. Over 15,000 people give it five stars and describe it as “THE BEST KITCHEN GADGET EVER MADE.”

05 A shoe deodorizer so you can keep wearing those kicks Elite Sportz Shoe Deodorizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If a bad smell is the only thing wrong with your well-worn shoes, blast them with the scent of peppermint and the effective mix of other botanicals and essential oils in this shoe deodorizer and fix that STAT. It will bring your shoes back to civilized with just a couple of spritzes. “This stuff works! It's been over a month and there is still NO SMELL!” said one reviewer.

06 This bamboo bed skirt that gives your bed a tailored look Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Bed Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This easy-to-install bed skirt will transform the look of your room. Instead of catching a glimpse of a dusty under-bed region, you will see only tailored edges with a box pleat at every corner. It’s wrinkle-free and, since it’s three-sided, won’t interfere with your headboard. It comes in seven colors and five sizes.

07 The handy lap desk you can take anywhere AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you are a working nomad, add this lap desk to your kit. Not only does it stop your laptop from sliding off your lap while you work, but it also has a slide-out mouse tray on either side so you can give your hands a break from the glide pad and use a mouse instead. It shields you from the heat of the laptop, too, while dissipating that heat to protect your machine. It’s light, small, and slides easily into a backpack or laptop bag.

08 These three LED light pucks that improve your whole lighting scheme Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon One brilliant way to improve the lighting in your home is to focus on spotlighting. Stick one of these three LED puck lights to the underside of a kitchen cabinet, under the stairs, or on the underside of a closet shelf. It will give you light where you need it without overwhelming the room. And since these are battery-operated, remote-controlled (or tap to turn on), have adjustable brightness, and can be set to turn off after you use them, they are excellent for the job.

09 These luscious sheets that are both soft & affordable Zen Bamboo Luxury Series Bed Sheets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dress your bed in the delicious comfort of these bed sheets that are woven from 40 percent rayon derived from bamboo and 60 percent brushed microfiber. This combination is not only ultra-soft — due to the very fine fibers — but also breathable, wrinkle resistant, and fade resistant. They come in a range of beautiful colors and sizes to fit the bed you have.

10 This charging station that organizes your gear Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you have a couple of phones and a tablet or two in your house, it’s shocking how quickly that turns into a mess of wires and sloppy ad hoc charging areas. This charging station brings order to all of that. With adjustable slots to set your gear while it charges, short cords to cut down on cable mess, and an LED indicator that lets you know when your gear is charged, this will turn into a power hub for everyone in the house.

11 The shredded memory foam pillow that adjusts to the way you sleep Ontel Miracle Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon When it comes to pillow comfort, adjustability is key. Instead of trying to figure out what kind of sleeper you are, get this shredded memory foam pillow that lets you create the loft you like, squish it into the shape you need, and customize it to the way you sleep. With over 2,000 five-star reviews, this pillow is working for a lot of people. “I love these pillows,” said one reviewer. “[...] It’s easy to clean and retains its shape and support. My dog and I agree.”

12 A pair of clip-on book lights so you can read anywhere & anytime GearLight NiteOwl Book Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you want to read but the world around you is asking for lights out, pull out one of these book lights, clip it to your book, and carry on. It’s rechargeable and you can adjust the brightness to suit your needs. You can even change the color of the light from bright white for daytime use to amber so the light spectrum doesn’t keep you awake.

13 These drink dispensers that make big vessels easy to deal with The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you buy beverages in big gallon bottles, getting a tiny glass of juice can feel like a challenge. These battery-powered automatic drink dispensers, though, turn the interior of your fridge into an easy-to-navigate beverage dispensary. Just insert them into the big bottles, then touch your glass or bowl to the trigger. They will fill your glass with no effort from you at all.

14 The quick-dry bath mat that feels terrific underfoot Genteele Bath Mat for Bathroom $20 See On Amazon Step out of the shower onto this soft and velvety memory foam bath mat to make bathing safer and more pleasurable. The squishy foam mat dries quickly and is covered in a plush microfiber that comes in 26 colors and lots of sizes so you can design the bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom that feels best to your senses.

15 A 12-pack of charcoal filters for your Keurig coffee maker K&J Charcoal Water Filter Pods (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your cup of coffee has two ingredients: coffee and water. If you want to improve the flavor, improve the water. These charcoal water filter pods will improve whatever water you have by removing impurities, calcium, and chlorine so that the flavor of your high-quality coffee comes through. “These filters are good quality, they haven't given my Keurig any problems, and they fit exactly like the Keurig brand filters,” said one of the more than 38,000 five-star reviewers.

16 These wipes that keep your glasses, phone, & lenses spotless Care Touch Lens Wipes Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you are looking at the world through glass — on your glasses, phone screen, or camera lens — keeping that glass clean becomes paramount. These individually wrapped lens wipes are the easy and convenient way to stay on top of that. They are gentle, big enough to use on a phone or tablet screen, safe for coated lenses, and won’t leave any streaks behind.

17 This set of odor-removing bags packed with charcoal Comfy Mate Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hang one of these air purifying bags in your closet, car, bathroom, or laundry room — they will work to remove bad smells because they are filled with bamboo charcoal, which absorbs odors. One reviewer praised, “I have one hanging in my closet and it helps keep my clothes fresh smelling [...]. I also have 2 big dogs in my room, and it helps mediate the dog smell. You get 5 for a good price and they last for 2 years, you just put in the sun for 1 hour once a month!”

18 This stain remover that thousands of people swear by Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes (25-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pack along a few of these individually wrapped stain remover wipes because you never know when you are going to splatter pasta sauce on your best shirt or miss your mouth when drinking red wine. This is the same stuff that comes in a spray bottle and people swear by it. “This stain remover is the absolute best,” said one reviewer. “I have two young kids that make giant messes and it removes the stain in front of your eyes. My kid got raspberries on my off-white cardigan and it came out within seconds.”

19 The affordable bidet attachment that’s the best bathroom upgrade there is Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet Amazon $24 See On Amazon It doesn’t seem like $25 could change your bathroom much, but this bidet attachment is a complete overhaul to the way you experience the loo. It’s also easy to install. Every time you go, you can clean and refresh your nether parts with a shower that gets you cleaner than TP ever did. It doesn’t require power, taps the supply line for your toilet for water, and has a dial so you can adjust the spray to your liking.

20 This little air purifier that’s also a night light Pro Breeze Mini Air Purifier Amazon $35 See On Amazon This mini air purifier sits on your desk or bedside table pulling the surrounding air in and pushing it through a HEPA filter to remove 99.97 percent of airborne particles — pet dander, pollen, dust — that can cause eyes to itch and noses to run. It helps improve the smell of your air, too, by removing smoke and cooking smells. It also has a built-in LED night light so it’s great for the baby’s room or to create a relaxing environment in your bedroom.

21 This clever trick for expanding your closet space HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers Space Saving Clothes Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your closets are too small for your expanding wardrobe, try these space-saving clothes hangers to create more room. They hold five garments in the space that one hanger normally takes up. One reviewer mentioned their closet and wrote, “Everything looked so cluttered and unorganized and getting anything out was a nightmare! I found these hangers and they not only save space but make it easy to find what you’re looking for!”

22 A handy table that up-levels the bedside or next to the couch VECELO Round End Side Table Amazon $26 See On Amazon This clever side table is an ideal place to set your morning coffee or evening beverage next to your favorite armchair. It works just as well as a bedside table. It’s compact but attractive, has a canvas sling in the base to hold your laptop, to-read pile, or other necessaries, and the wood-grain top looks good and is sized just right for holding your book or alarm clock.

23 This hanging macrame shelf for storage with farmhouse vibes TIMEYARD Macrame Shelf Hanging Shelves Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use this macrame hanging shelf to create storage in the bathroom, bedroom, or anywhere. It gives you a good place to set a plant, decorative items, or personal care products, and brings with it an eclectic vibe that gives your space some character and personality. “Could not be happier! It’s exactly what I was looking for [...]. Great quality, easy to install, and very sturdy. Holds quite a bit of weight as long as you use sturdy wall hanging hooks,” said one reviewer.

24 The handy dustpan & broom that doesn’t make you bend over kelamayi Upgrade Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon This broom and dustbin set is a must-have home accessory because it makes cleaning up small spills, broken glass, and tracked-in dirt so easy. The telescoping broom handle lets you set the height to match yours, and snaps into the handle of the dustbin so the two pieces are always together and the whole kit stands on its own. There’s a handle on the dustbin to make emptying it easy, too.

25 This cordless handheld vacuum cleaner so cleanup anywhere is easy Fityou Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $36 See On Amazon A good handheld vacuum cleaner is must have in any kitchen. How else do you get spilled coffee grounds off the counter or recover from dropping rice all over the stove? This rechargeable, cordless hand vac will also help you clean the car, couch, and keyboard because it has three attachments to get into weird spaces — including a bendy hose that’s awesome for the car. It requires no disposable bags or filters. You just empty the dust container and wash the filter that’s in it.

26 A linen & room spray for a home that smells amazing Caldrea Linen And Room Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Spritz the bedding with this linen and room spray when you make the bed. Zap the rugs with it when you vacuum. Or just spray the bathroom with it when you want that space to smell better. The plant-derived scent is wonderful and there is nothing in to upset your senses or conscience. “I love the Basil Blue, Pear, Ginger Pomelo, and Lavender,” said one reviewer of the available scents. “But this scent is the best I've tried. I spritz the throw rugs before I hang them in the sun and add a little to the solution I use on the floors. The smell lingers for hours and the house smells heavenly.”

27 This deep-pile rug that’s super soft underfoot Ophanie Grey Rugs for Bedroom Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you want to dress up your room, give your feet a soft place to land when you get out of bed, or are building a cozy interior, this fluffy shag rug is the one you want. It comes in eight colors and many sizes and has a deep and super soft pile that is delicious to walk on. “Love this rug! Ultra soft is a true statement,” said one reviewer. “We use it under the coffee table since we have hardwood floors. The cat loves laying on it more than on her cat bed and we’ve swept it many times and there is no shedding.”

28 A wall rack that organizes your laundry tools TJ.MOREE Ironing Board Hanger Amazon $24 See On Amazon Where to store the ironing board is an eternal problem that is solved elegantly with this ironing board hanger. It corrals the ironing board, iron, and any other laundry tools you have into one tidy space on the wall. It’s ideal for the laundry room but would also save space in the closet or create a laundry area in a hallway.

29 An entry station that brings order & charm to coming & going buways Wall-Mounted Key and Mail Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Hang this wall-mounted key and mail holder to the wall near your entry door to give yourself a place to hang your keys and hat when you come home. It will also welcome you with a friendly greeting and has a shelf for the mail, your pocket kit, and whatever else you need to set down when you walk in the door.

30 A double-tiered display for your table or dresser MAINEVENT Farmhouse Tiered Tray with Beads Amazon $34 See On Amazon Set this tiered tray down on your dining table or dresser to create some decorative storage right where you need it. Fill it with your pocket knives, colognes, or jewelry in the bedroom. Stack the condiments in it at the kitchen table. It looks good no matter what it holds and turns your essentials into decorative elements that are within easy reach. It comes in four colors.

31 This toilet spray that stops the stink before it happens Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon With the help of this toilet spray, any unwanted odor will stay within the watery confines of the porcelain bowl. It creates a scented layer on the surface of the water that those particles cannot cross. Then, the bathroom will smell only slightly of tropical hibiscus (or whatever scent you choose).

32 The tower fan that’s small enough for your desk Dr. Prepare Tower Fan Oscillating Fan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Set this little tower fan on your desk or bedside table to create white noise and fresh air. It’s small but powerful, with two fans and an oscillating base. It has three speeds and a timer so you can dial in the breeze you need for as long as you need it. Reviewers love it. “I got this for my boyfriend since he loves to sleep with a fan and I do not. It’s pretty quiet and he claims it blows well. It’s a good fan for individual use because it blows a decent amount of air for him without blowing too hard on me. The timer is useful, too.”

33 The organizer that has a place for all your bathroom essentials iHave Toothbrush Holders for Bathrooms Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wall-mounted toothbrush holder has a place for everything that currently clutters up your bathroom vanity. It also has a built-in toothpaste dispenser so you won’t have to clean that off the counter again. There is a rack to hold toothbrushes so they stay clean. Two cups cling magnetically to the underside. A drawer holds small essentials. And the shelf system on top keeps brushes and other tools organized and handy.

34 A modern digital alarm clock that doubles as a mirror Miowachi Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon This digital alarm clock brings a stylish vibe to the bedroom as well as a mirror you can use to check your hair before you crawl out of bed. You can adjust the brightness of the display so it works for you and your environment, the mirror finish is actually useful, it has two USB charging slots, and it comes in six colors.

35 A hack for silencing your wobbly bed or other furniture Threaded Bed Frame Anti-Shake Tool for Bed (2-Piece) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your bed squeaks, shakes, or makes noise when you roll over, this anti-shake tool can silence that. It attaches to the bed and to the wall and holds that bed firmly still. It works well for other furniture that moves too much, as well. “We have a large, solid wood, four-poster bed frame that squeaked like crazy with any movement. It drove me crazy! Purchased these, installed them in a couple of minutes and the problem is completely solved!” said one reviewer.

36 This LED desk lamp with so many features , LASTAR LED Desk Lamp Amazon $28 See On Amazon Set this LED desk lamp on your desk or bedside table so you can easily see to read, work, or do crafts. It has five brightness levels so you can turn the light up or down to suit your activity. And the four light colors are great for changing the mood. The one-hour timer is perfect if you tend to fall asleep reading and there is a USB port to charge your phone.

37 These washable bed pads that are ideal for pets & babies RMS Washable and Reusable Bed Pad (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Set these washable and reusable bed pads under the pet, baby, or anyone with incontinence issues and they will help save your furniture and keep the laundry and damage to a minimum. They are soft, comfortable, super absorbent, and won’t let liquid through. “I have a 13-year-old chihuahua with bladder issues and I have to wash her bedding daily,” said one reviewer. “I was putting a disposable pee pad in her bed but she always moved it because she didn't like the feel of it. She lays right on these. They are soft and surprisingly absorbent.”

38 These 2 big boxes of sanitizing hand wipes Care Touch Hand Sanitizer Wipes Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep a few of these sanitizing hand wipes in your pocket or bag for those times when you have to touch things — elevator buttons, shopping carts, or door handles — that don’t feel sanitary. They are individually wrapped so they are stable to carry anywhere, and two boxes for a total of 220 wipes.

39 A low-key essential oil diffuser that’s also a lamp ASAKUKI 300ML Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Set this subtle essential oil diffuser anywhere in your house and it will serve as a light, fill the air with a cool mist, and infuse that mist with your choice of essential oils. It can create a calming, energizing, or healing vibe with a simple change of oil and requires only 300mL of water to reduce static electricity in the air and moisturize your hair, eyes, and skin. Choose from seven colors of light.

40 The power scrubber that gets grout clean, fast Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $17 See On Amazon The spinning head on this power scrubber spins 60 times a second so it quickly gets hard-to-clean areas spiffy. It works on the grout in your bathroom tile, the crevices of the kitchen sink, the grill, and any other small space that are annoying to clean manually. Said one reviewer, “It cleans grout and hard water stains with ease! I just cleaned the tile in my kitchen and what a difference! The whole kitchen took 10 minutes!”

41 An adjustable foot rest to make your workspace more comfortable HUANUO Adjustable Under Desk Footrest Amazon $26 See On Amazon When you are working at a desk, putting your feet up on a footrest works wonders for helping alleviate back and leg pain and this adjustable under-desk footrest lets you create the ideal height so you can get your feet in their optimum position. It also rocks back and forth to work a little movement into your workday and the textured bumps give a great foot rub as you work.

42 The laundry hack that keeps sheets from wadding up Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This strange little gizmo solves the problem of sheets that twist and wad up in the dryer, leaving you to waste your time untangling them. Just snap the corners of your flat and fitted sheets into the four corners of each of these two bed sheet detanglers and wash and dry as usual. No more knots. “Avoiding the time and energy associated with unwinding bound-up sheets that have formed into a burrito during both the wash cycle and the dry cycle is a game changer,” said one reviewer.

43 This odor absorber gel that requires no effort from you Smells Begone Air Freshener Odor Absorber Gel (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you want your house to smell good — instead of like smoke, the cat box, and stale cooking odors — this two-pack of odor-absorbing gel is probably the easiest way to get there. All you do is set it in the area you want it to clean up. It works for 90 days, helping clean up and refresh the air in an area of 450-square feet. Choose from 12 scents.

44 An adjustable TV table so you can comfortably work or eat from the couch HUANUO Adjustable TV Tray Table Amazon $34 See On Amazon Pull this adjustable tray table up to the couch, armchair, or bed and get to work. The height adjusts to three positions so you can put the surface exactly where you need it. Angle the tray to work on a laptop or tablet or straighten it when you want to enjoy a meal. There is even a slide-out cup holder.