Just the thought of a home upgrade can send shivers down the spine of any budget-conscious shopper. But upgrades don’t always have to equal expensive. In fact, this list is full of reasonably priced options that are readily available on Amazon — yep, not only are they wallet-friendly, but they’re convenient, too. No surprise, these cheap home upgrades are skyrocketing in popularity because they look so freaking good. And by “upgrades,” I’m talking about quick additions to your space that make it easier to live in, look better, or both.

Whether you want to spruce up your interior or exterior (dimmable twinkle lights on your patio, perhaps?), or you’re feeling something strictly decorative or more multipurpose (over-the-sink drying racks should really come in every kitchen), you’ll find plenty of options today. If anyone needs me, I’ll just be over here, relaxing with my super soft two-sided sherpa blanket.

01 A pair of adhesive shower caddies to hold all your bottles and brushes Orimade Adhesive Shower Caddy Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These versatile shower caddy shelves come with adhesive already applied, so all you have to do is peel and stick. Yep — no need to mess with glue or screws. Made with stainless steel that promises to be rustproof, the shelves feature a total of five hooks for hanging loofahs or razors, too. Choose from silver or black finishes.

02 This contemporary yet classic utensil holder for a pop of polish in your kitchen Estilo Stainless Steel Utensil Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon No more cluttered drawers or bursting bins when you have this stainless steel utensil holder. With a roughly 7-inch diameter, it has room for all your essential cooking tools — even the ones that don’t fit in drawers (looking at you, potato masher). What’s more, the brushed stainless steel looks good in any kitchen.

03 This drywall repair putty that’s way cheaper than hiring a pro Erase-A-Hole Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your’re living with damaged walls, this drywall repair putty should be high on your list. You can patch holes, fix cracks, and tend to other minor damage in just minutes. It promises to dry quickly, and you can sand or paint over it, so your wall will be looking new again in no time. It works on wood or plaster, too.

04 A versatile lazy Susan so you can see (and reach!) all your essentials Estilo 2-Tier Stainless Steel Lazy Susan Amazon $15 See On Amazon What’s better than a stainless steel lazy Susan? A 2-tiered stainless steel lazy Susan. With a diameter of 10.5 inches and a ridged edge that holds contents in place, you’ll be able to use it in your cabinets for jars and bottles, on tables for food and display, or even on your desk for supplies and storage.

05 A decorative storage bin that adds some sass to your bathroom Farmhouse Bathroom Decor Toilet Box Amazon $24 See On Amazon This decorative bathroom bin is just the thing if you like a bit of cheekiness (pun intended) with your storage. With “Hello Sweet Cheeks” on one side and “Nice Butt” on the other, you can switch it up depending on your mood (or your guest’s). Choose from seven styles, featuring different wood tones and lettering.

06 This contemporary floor lamp with color-changing capabilities Kikmio RGB Color Changing Corner Floor Lamp Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you love to host parties or set the mood during chill nights at home, this color-changing floor lamp will bring the energy you need. The sleek and minimalist design allows you to position it perfectly in corners, and you can control its settings via remote or app, and even sync it to your music.

07 A luxurious shower head that will make a splash in your bathroom Heatsistence Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this rainfall showerhead look good, but it feels good, too. It features high-pressure jets that each have a silicone nozzle to help limit clogs. Three sizes and four finishes are offered so you can select the perfect accent for your bathroom. And no worries if you’re not experienced with tools — none are required to install it.

08 These cable boxes that hide cords and keep you organized Chouky Cable Organizer Boxes (3-Piece Set) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This set of cable organizer boxes holds cords, cables, and power strips, plus it comes with a variety of accessories that help you keep everything straight, like holders, clips, and reusable cable ties. Each of the three boxes is a unique size, has slots for ventilation, and includes a matching lid. Choose between a black or white set.

09 These velvet hangers that make your closet feel like an upscale boutique Zober Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon With these velvet hangers in your closet, your wardrobe will look instantly refreshed and tidy. Not only does the velvet look sleek, but it has just enough texture to hold clothes in place, plus there are small indents for any thin or delicate straps. And, the hooks swivel, so you can rotate and reorganize clothing whenever and however you see fit.

10 This sleek cocktail shaker set that has everything you need to complete your home bar FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (14-Piece Set) Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can handle a variety of drinks — shaken or stirred — with this cocktail shaker set. It has essentials like a strainer, double jigger, opener, and the Boston shaker set itself. What’s more, the stainless steel material is not only sleek and shiny, but it’s also dishwasher-safe so clean-up and maintenance are a breeze.

11 These color-changing light bulbs for that perfect mood lighting Kobra LED Color Changing Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only do these color-changing light bulbs offer 16 color choices, but there are a variety of settings beyond that, too; you can control brightness levels, set fading, strobe or flash effects, manage transitions, and more. An included remote control lets you manage it all from across the room.

12 A string of LED lights to create your own home theater experience Power Practical LED TV Backlight Amazon $17 See On Amazon When positioned behind your TV or monitor, these LED backlights turn your living room into the viewing room of your dreams. The string comes in multiple lengths, and you can opt for all-white or colorful lights that give you 15 colors plus ten brightness levels. The best parts? It’s super convenient since it’s powered by USB and controlled by the included remote.

13 A smart dimmer plug that works inside or outside TREATLIFE Smart Dimmer Plug Amazon $23 See On Amazon What if you could turn on your patio lights from anywhere in the world (where you have phone service)? The dream could be your reality with this outdoor-friendly smart dimmer plug. Use it with patio lights or twinkle lights or keep it inside for lamps and other light sources. It’s great for entertaining, too.

14 A popular waterproof mat for containing pet bowl messes Leashboss Splash Mat Dog (XXL) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made of sturdy, waterproof silicone, this extra-large mat is perfect for putting under pet bowls, litter boxes, and even under your kitchen sink to prevent water damage. If you’re using it for your dog or cat supplies, the grippy surface and raised lip keep dishes from sliding around as they chow down. The best part is that it’s dishwasher-safe so cleanup is a breeze. Choose from several different colors and three different sizes to find a mat that will work with your space.

15 A waterproof speaker for easy listening in the shower Donerton Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Now you don’t have to pause that podcast when you step into the shower. This Bluetooth shower speaker not only has waterproof capabilities, but it also comes with a suction cup so you can adhere it to your surface of choice. A built-in microphone even allows you to take calls on it, too (though you might want to turn off the water first).

16 This porcelain infuser shaped like a teapot VAHDAM Porcelain Teapot Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tea drinkers, this one’s for you. This adorable teapot infuser is so charming that it’ll instantly elevate your tea routine. It has a stainless steel mesh infuser that makes it a great choice for brewing your favorite loose leaf tea. Better yet, it’s dishwasher-safe (though a heads-up that it’s not for warming water in the microwave or stovetop).

17 A pair of under-bed organizers that hold a total of 24 pairs of shoes Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you have literally dozens of pairs of shoes to store for the winter, this set of under-bed shoe organizers is for you. With handles on two sides of each organizer, plus a transparent plastic window that zips over the top, your shoes (or other belongings) will be neat, visible, and easily accessible.

18 This classic and versatile white comforter that immediately spruces up any bed Beckham Luxury Linens Comforter Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s a reason why so many hotels use white comforters in their decor: they’re simple yet sophisticated, and classic yet contemporary. This alternative down comforter and duvet fill comes in sizes that accommodate twin through California King beds and has synthetic goose feathers that are lightweight and comfy. And if white’s not your cup of tea, eight other colors are offered.

19 These motion-sensor lights that can be mounted anywhere with screws or adhesive Brilliant Evolution LED Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These motion sensor lights emit a soft glow where you need it most: on the dark stairs. Yep, you heard right — no more light-night toe stubs. Available in a set of three, each pack comes with both adhesive and screws for installation. Plus, they run on battery, so there are no plugs or cords to deal with.

20 A set of furniture risers to improve the storage and aesthetic of your space iPrimio Furniture Risers (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking to make space under a bed, chair, or table? These bed and furniture risers can give you up to 3 inches of extra space, and they promise to hold up to 10,000 pounds — per leg. They’re available in white, black, and brown, and come in sets of four, six, or eight.

21 This charging station that can handle all your devices at once Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock Amazon $34 See On Amazon This 4-in-1 charger has designated spot for up to four devices, including Kindles, iPads, smartphones, and smartwatches. The streamlined design makes it a great choice for a nightstand, desk, or for that busy corner of your home that needs some organization. It’s compatible with a variety of brands, and you can choose between silver, white, and black.

22 These timeless wine glasses that are practical and pretty Bormioli Rocco White Wine Glasses (Set Of 4) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re a wine aficionado, a novice, or somewhere in between, you’ll enjoy sipping from these white wine glasses. The thin rim is laser cut for precision, but that doesn’t mean they’re too delicate — you can still wash them in the dishwasher. “These glasses are truly wonderfully made,” one buyer said. “They are just strong enough of a glass to make you feel confident that you won't actually break them but thin enough to be considered a real great set of wine glasses.”

23 This smart switch that allows you to literally press a button from anywhere SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher Amazon $29 See On Amazon This smart button-pusher attaches to your device or appliance of choice, and uses a small automatic arm to physically press a button for you. So, you can turn on a lamp, adjust your thermostat, start up your computer, and more, from anywhere you have phone service. You can also set timers, too. Choose from sleek and subtle black or white.

24 These wall-mounted spice racks that will make your collection look like a pro’s Greenco Wall Mount Spice Rack (Set of 2) Amazon $12 See On Amazon How does a pristine, organized spice rack sound? This set of two wall-mounted spice racks will give you just that. They accommodate spice bottles up to 3.25 inches in diameter so can handle the large and round kind, keeping them easily in sight and in reach of your cooking. Made of a durable mesh material, all mounting hardware is included.

25 These airtight storage containers that keep your favorite dry ingredients fresh Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only do these food storage containers have one-size-fits-all airtight lids, but they’re stackable and they come with blackboard style labels and a white pen. Choose from sets ranging from four to 14 containers, with multiple container sizes available that suit everything from flour and coffee to pasta and rice.

26 A comfy pad that also extends the life of your mattress Favorland Mattress Pad Amazon $29 See On Amazon A mattress is not cheap, but this handy dandy mattress pad can help protect your investment and ensure you get a good night’s sleep. It’s a win-win, really. Filled with a down alternative, it’s cushy and comfortable without the pokes of real feathers. It’s also machine washable and comes in sizes to fit twin through California king beds.

27 These ceramic drink coasters that are part form, part function LIFVER Drink Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Asking, “Can you put a coaster under that?” will no longer feel like a burden when you have these stylish marble-style ceramic coasters. They have a 4-inch diameter that suits cups and mugs of all shapes and sizes, plus a black metal holder that keeps them tidy yet accessible. They’re pretty, practical, and will work well in your living room or office.

28 This bamboo bath mat that makes your bathroom feel like a spa Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll enjoy the luxury spa vibes of this bamboo bath mat whenever you use it. It’s made with five triple-treated bamboo boards and features anti-slip gaskets on the bottom. Even better, it’s suitable for indoor or outdoor use, so whether you’re looking to upgrade your bathroom, yard, or patio, you’ll be set with this piece.

29 These versatile floating shelves shaped like cubes Greenco Cube Floating Shelves (3-Piece Set) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For small storage or decorative displays, you can’t beat this trio of cube floating shelves. They’re easy to assemble and hang (hardware is included), and there are countless ways to position and style them. Choose from six colors and finishes, including a contemporary white and neutral gray.

30 This set of expandable drawer dividers you can use anywhere in your home Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re dealing with an unruly underwear drawer, sloppy silverware storage, or chaotic craft supplies, these bamboo drawer dividers will save the day. They’re adjustable and can be set between 17.5 to 22 inches long, giving you tons of flexibility with where and how you position them. It comes in three colors (grey, white, and natural bamboo).

31 These blackout curtains that darken and insulate your room YoungsTex Blackout Curtains Amazon $21 See On Amazon Yes, these blackout curtains block sunlight, but that’s just the beginning. Their thermal insulation also helps with temperature control and noise reduction, so an amazing night of sleep (or delightful afternoon nap) could just be a quick installation away. Choose from 16 colors and 11 sizes, all of which feature metallic grommets on top.

32 A mounted toothbrush holder that has a spot for everything you need for your routine Showgoca Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tired of knocking your toothbrush out of that little cup? This wall mounted toothbrush holder is a great fix. Not only does it have room for four brushes and a toothpaste dispenser, it also holds two magnetic cups. Plus, there’s a drawer for small items, and it’s designed so that the top serves as a shelf — it even has a raised lip to keep your items from sliding off.

33 These space-saving hangers that can hold 5 pairs of pants ZOBER 5-Tier Space Saving Pants Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon No matter the size of your closet, these space-saving pants hangers can make a difference. Spaced bars and rubber-coated clips keep pants, shorts, and skirts secure, while a swivel hook makes it easy for your to reach for what you need, when you need it. Grab a pack of three or six to hold 15 or 30 garments.

34 A toilet paper holder that holds your spare rolls, too TomCare Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon The last square of toilet paper doesn’t need to be an emergency when you have this freestanding toilet paper holder that keeps extras on hand. A basket shelf above your in-use roll also makes the perfect spot for baby wipes, facial tissue, or even for your phone. Choose between silver, black, or bronze.

35 This hook that’s the perfect spot to hang your garden hose Flexi Hose Metal Hook Amazon $15 See On Amazon Facts are facts; putting a garden hose away is tedious at best. Now, with this metal hose hook, the process is a lot smoother and it adds a bit of polish to your yard. It comes with necessary mounting screws, and promises to be sturdy and durable — it can hold up to 150 feet of hose, cord, or wire.

36 The coziest sherpa blanket that’s big enough to share Genteele Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon This two-sided sherpa throw is a great addition to any couch, chair, or bed, bringing both warmth and two different types of softness. That’s right, there’s a velvety soft microfiber side, and a cozy faux sheepskin side. Even better, there are eight different sizes to choose from, and 23 colors and patterns available (dibs on the hunter green).

37 A touchless soap dispenser with a sleek look that’s great for bathrooms or kitchens Everlasting Comfort Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fill this motion sensor-activated automatic soap dispenser with hand soap for easy washes or dish soap for simple scrubbing. It has a large capacity of 17 ounces, promising roughly 1,400 dispenses (not a typo), so you can fill it and forget it for weeks or months at a time. Even better, the sleek silver finish makes it versatile enough for any sink area.

38 This armchair caddy that keeps all your essentials within reach Joywell Armchair Caddy Amazon $18 See On Amazon Slip this six-pocket caddy over the arm of your couch or favorite chair and enjoy ultimate convenience. It’ll comfortably hold your devices, reading material, remote controls, and more, so everything you need is within reach and your end tables are free of clutter. One buyer said, “If these ever wear out (and I doubt they will) I will come back and order the same ones.”

39 A slim storage cart on wheels for easy storage in nearly any space SPACEKEEPER 4-Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tiered storage cart takes the best features of trendy, larger models and subtly shrinks it down to a convenient and slim size. The vented shelves make it especially great for a bathroom or laundry space, and the rollers make it a cinch to move as needed. Choose from three colors; white, black, or grey. It’ll quickly corral the clutter in a room.

40 This 3-in-1 tablet holder that can stand on its own or be mounted for better video calls CTA Digital 3-in-1 Tablet Mount Stand Amazon $31 See On Amazon Tired of your tablet tipping or sliding when you’re in the middle of using it? This tablet mount stand is here to save the day — you can use it on a table, attach it to a wall, or hang it under a cabinet. It holds a variety of 7 to 11 inch devices from most major brands, with an adjustable arm and secure grip. Your video calls are ready for this upgrade.

41 These satin pillowcases with thousands of 5-star ratings for a luxe bedroom look Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Be warned, a set of these highly popular satin pillowcases might make you feel like royalty when you climb into bed. Don’t be skeptical of the $10 price tag — these are backed by five-star ratings from over 177,000 shoppers. With a variety of colors and sizes available, you’ll be able to find the perfect set to match your existing bedding (or, you know, inspire you to go for satin sheets, too). What’s more, they feature envelope closure that makes it easy to remove, and they’re machine-washable.

42 A versatile cushion that brings charm and comfort to all kinds of seats Intelligent Design Square Chenille Tufted Chair Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon Could these tufted chair cushions be any cuter? With scalloped edges, a soft chenille cover, and practical-yet-pretty earth tone and jewel tone color choices, you’ll be tempted to add one to every seat in your home — and even a few for the floor, too. The square shape ensures that you can use them in countless ways.

43 This chic stand that elevates your plants — and your room’s aesthetic UppWell Plant Stand Amazon $28 See On Amazon Why set plants on the floor when you could set them on this adjustable bamboo plant stand? The legs can expand to give you between 8 and 12 inches of space for your pot, and it’s reversible, so plants can sit lower or higher depending on your mood. It comes with four floor pads too, so no worries about scratches.

44 A stainless steel dish drying rack that you can position right over your sink Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unroll this drying rack when you want to let dishes (or rinsed fruits and veggies) drip-dry right into your sink, and then roll it up in between uses. It takes up far less space than a bulky drying rack, and it’s more versatile, too — it even doubles as a trivet for hot pots and pans. Four sizes are available, and the stainless steel finish fits right in with any kitchen.

45 These chair leg covers that prevent scrapes or scratches on your floor Aneaseit Silicone Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Why don’t these silicone chair leg covers come with all chairs? They’re simple and subtle, and they save your floors from damage (and your ears from the cringe-y sound) of scraping chairs. Multiple sizes and colors are available to suit a variety of decor styles and spaces, including transparent, white, grey, and black.