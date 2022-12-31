These cheap, clever things on Amazon could easily cost 5x more than they do

Amazon is the place to go when it comes to finding clever products from all over the world — and it can save you big bucks (and big time) compared to trekking around retail stores. Even if you happen to be on a budget, are cutting back on spending, or are on the fence about replacing or upgrading an item, you can do that guilt-free thanks to this list. You’ll find everything from practical, everyday items to unique finds for self-care indulgence, and all are waiting for you at prices that are hard to beat.

01 This set of 4 wine glasses for less than $5 each Paksh Novelty Red Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Treat yourself to some high-end glassware with these elegant and affordable wine glasses. This beautiful stemware is crafted in Italy and will add serious elegance to any home bar. They’re made with laser-cut glass that has exceptional clarity for an elegant finished look.

02 A memory foam pillow you can customize to your preference EnerPlex Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $34 See On Amazon This memory foam pillow just may become your favorite sleep companion. It comes with extra shredded memory foam so you can add, remove, and adjust the pillow’s filling so it’s just how you like it. As you fall asleep, the pillow molds itself to your head for all-night head and neck support.

03 These multitool pens that streamline all kinds of home projects RAK Multiotool Pens (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These multitool pens are great to use for a variety of household projects on your to-do list. There are handy ruler markings, in both standard and metric. It also functions as a pen, touchscreen stylus, flathead and Phillips screwdriver, bubble level, and bottle opener, and has a bright LED light at the end for working in dim lighting.

04 A hand crank machine to make fresh pasta at home Nuvantee Pasta Maker Machine Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make fresh, homemade pasta whenever you want thanks to this traditional pasta maker. It fits right on your countertop without taking up too much space. You can adjust how thick or thin you roll out the dough by changing the setting of the knob on the side. Create any kind of noodle you want with the included pasta cutter attachments.

05 A cheese-making kit for the adventurous foodie in your life Sandy Leaf Farm Cheese Making Kit Amazon $8 See On Amazon Have all of your family and friends wanting to know the secret to your charcuterie board this year — and, psst, that secret is going to be this cheese-making kit. You can make fresh ricotta, burrata, goat cheese, mascarpone, and mozzarella in the comfort of your home. All of the supplies you need to get started are included in the kit.

06 This easy wireless doorbell that feels super tech-savvy SadoTech White Wireless Doorbell Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon This wireless doorbell is so easy to set up — just plug in the receiver where you can hear it and mount the doorbell with the included adhesive or screws. It is waterproof, so it can withstand rain and snow as each season changes. Choose from over 50 different bell chimes and four volume levels to suit your taste.

07 A splatter screen that helps keep your stovetop cleaner BergKoch Frying Pan Splatter Screen Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cut down on having to scrub grime and grease from your countertops by using this splatter screen when you’re cooking. The screen is made from a stainless steel, extra-fine mesh. It lets the heat and steam filter out while containing anything that may splatter, like grease or sauces.

08 This face mask with built-in, cold compress gel beads PerfeCore Soothing Facial Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat your skin to spa-like refreshment at home with this cold compress facial mask. Toss it in the fridge or freezer for a chilly treatment, or warm it up in the microwave for a heated remedy. Using it cold can help reduce unwanted puffiness, too.

09 An espresso maker made for the stovetop bonVIVO Intenca Stovetop Espresso Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon This stovetop espresso maker is a sleek, modern upgrade to the old-school versions. It’s made from stainless steel and has a chrome finish that ensures long-term durability. Whether you like lattes, cappuccinos, or a bold cup of espresso, this little gadget delivers a rich, tasty brew.

10 This 5-in-1 travel adapter kit for simpler trips abroad Ceptics Safest Travel Adapter Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon You get so much value for a reasonable price with this compact travel adapter kit. It is equipped with two US outlets, two USB ports, one micro USB cable, and six international outlet adapters. You can easily use this with your laptop, hair dryer, phone charger, and more for your travel adventures.

11 These LED string lights to create home theater lighting Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon Easily create an up-leveled ambiance at home thanks to these LED string lights. The true white color of these lights helps the colors on your TV screen pop out and appear more vivid, which can help reduce eye strain. The adhesive backing on the strip lets you connect it directly to the surface of your TV.

12 An insulated stainless steel beer mug with a travel lid Nuvantee Beer Mug Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your favorite beer cold for hours on end after pouring it into this insulated beer mug. It’s made from premium stainless steel that can endure getting dropped and banged around. The lid it comes with has an airtight seal to prolong the freshness of the beer, too.

13 A sturdy, compact umbrella that’s windproof EEZ-Y Golf Umbrella Amazon $16 See On Amazon This double-canopy umbrella is portable, strong, and compact. There is a push button on the handle to quickly and efficiently open the umbrella with a single finger. Its frame is made from fiberglass, making it highly durable to protect you against a variety of rough weather.

14 These chopsticks that look like lightsabers ChopSabers Light Up Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon $12 See On Amazon Unleash your inner Jedi when using these lightsaber chopsticks. Any Star Wars fan who is also a lover of Asian cuisine will appreciate this unique item. They are made from BPA-free plastic with a vibrant blue LED light inside. They come with batteries, too.

15 This 2-in-1 snow brush & ice scraper AstroAI Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get your car clear from snow and ice quickly with the help of this brush and ice scraper combo. The handle doubles as the scraper, which you can detach if you want. It is designed with integrated knuckles that easily break up ice and sleet from your car and can withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees.

16 A sleek, discreet stand for your cell phone Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon This discreet cell phone stand is ideal to use on any table surface without taking up too much space. It’s made from an aluminum alloy which will make it last through years of use. There is a small hole in the back of the stand that allows you to easily charge your phone while in its holding spot.

17 This powerful cream that moisturizes cracked & dry hands O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon Soothe your chapped and cracked hands with this rich hand cream from O’Keeffe’s. It’s especially effective when used after washing hands and before bedtime for healing relief and intensive hydration. This cream also provides a protective layer to help lock in the moisture.

18 This handy dip clip to secure your sauces in the car Saucemoto Dip Clip (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Enjoy your drive-thru haul without fumbling for sauce thanks to these dip clips for your car. They are designed to be universally compatible with any car vent. They’re also made to securely hold your favorite sauce cups from almost every fast food chain in the US. And for ketchup lovers, there is a reusable cup to squeeze your packets into as an added bonus.

19 A rapid egg cooker to speed up your morning routine Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make your breakfast routine a whole lot quicker with this rapid egg cooker. It has slots that can hold up to 6 eggs at once. With the push of a button, you will get perfectly cooked soft, medium, and hard-boiled eggs every time. It is also capable of making scrambled and poached eggs.

20 This mug warmer that will keep your coffee hot for hours Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your morning coffee will never go cold again with the help of this mug warmer. It has a switch on the back to turn it on and off. Most average-sized mugs will fit on the warming plate. It’s perfect to use for coffee, tea, cocoa, and more.

21 This grooming kit for facial hair enthusiasts GROW ALPHA BEARD Brush & Comb Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your facial hair looking its best in between barber visits with this beard grooming kit. It comes with a pair of mustache scissors, a double-sided wooden comb, a hard bristle brush made with boar hair, and a travel bag. This is ideal for doing touch-ups to keep beards looking spiffy.

22 A chopping tool to grind up different meats PGYARD Meat Chopper Amazon $21 See On Amazon Break up different types of ground meat easily while cooking by putting this meat chopper to use. This kitchen utensil has an easy-to-hold handle and wide beveled pinwheel blades that make it easy to use for meat, mashed potatoes, or tomato sauce. It’s made from durable nylon material for long-term use.

23 An infinity cube for a new take on fidget spinners Small Fish Infinity Cube Fidget Toy Amazon $11 See On Amazon Say goodbye to fidget spinners and hello to the infinity cube. This tiny toy is more than just a game, though. It also helps with finger dexterity, stress release, and can help improve your ability to focus. This tactile sensory tool can also help you stop biting your nails, cracking your knuckles, and other unwanted habits.

24 This elegant electric kettle for hot water in moments Willow & Everett Electric Gooseneck Kettle Amazon $40 See On Amazon This stainless steel electric kettle is pretty to look at, and heats up water with a quickness. The 1-liter kettle has a simple switch to turn it on, and when the water has reached its boiling point the heating component shuts off automatically. It’s perfect for pour-over coffee and hot tea lovers.

25 A pair of fleece gloves that can be worn different ways Bessteven Winter Convertible Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon You will want to use these convertible gloves nonstop during the cold winter months. They can be worn as traditional mittens, or you can pull back the top flap and wear them as fingerless gloves. If you will be using your hands a lot outdoors in the cold, these make it easy for you to be active without having to take the gloves off.

26 This minty, fan-favorite lip balm with SPF Jack Black Lip Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon Take lip care to a whole new level with this intensely moisturizing lip balm. It’s made from a blend of hydrating ingredients such as shea butter and avocado oil, along with vitamin E and green tea extract. It has a subtle mint flavor and an impressive 4.7-star rating.

27 A soccer ball that lights up for night games GlowCity Glow in The Dark Soccer Ball Amazon $40 See On Amazon This light-up soccer ball lets you keep playing the game even after the sun has gone down. The outside is made from high-quality nylon that is extremely durable. Inside, there are two LED lights that provide up to 30 hours of glow time for evening play. Whenever you kick the ball or it bounces, the lights automatically come on. When no movement is detected for 30 seconds, they shut off.

28 This reusable water bottle with an infusion chamber Infusion Pro Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make deliciously flavored water and take it with you thanks to this infusion water bottle. The 32-ounce reusable bottle is made from BPA-free plastic with a nonslip grip base. There is a removable strainer so you can toss in fruits and veggies for flavored water, or ice for cold water.

29 This space-saving colander that clips onto your pots Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Enjoy ease and convenience with this clip-on strainer. It’s made from high-quality silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit. There are two strong clips on the sides that will snap onto pots, pans, and bowls of a wide range of sizes. It makes it beyond easy to strain out liquid without fumbling with a big colander.

30 These wireless, over-ear headphones from JBL JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get cushy comfort and high sound quality with these over-ear wireless headphones. These are great alternatives for people who are not fans of earbuds. They fully charge within two hours, giving you up to 40 hours of listening time. You can also opt for a quick 5-minute recharge for two extra hours of playback.

31 A pair of electric grinders for your salt & pepper Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Upgrade your old-school salt and pepper shakers with these modern electric grinders. Fill the base with the spice you want, then choose the grind level to adjust how coarse or fine it comes out. To activate the electric grinders, simply turn them upside-down and gravity will trigger them to start working.

32 A vegetable chopper with assorted cutting tools Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $35 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper comes with a wide assortment of cutting and slicing tools that will speed up your meal prep time considerably. There is a food-safe plastic container connected to the bottom of the chopper that catches your vegetables. It also comes with two spiralizing blades so you can make veggie noodles.

33 This portable hammock you can take on your travels Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you love spending time outdoors, consider getting a portable hammock to take with you on your adventures. It is incredibly lightweight and super compact, so it won’t take up unnecessary space or weigh you down while on the go. Included with the hammock are two carabiners and two 9-foot-long straps to secure the hammock between trees.

34 These hooks that attach to your car’s headrest for easy storage Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Slide these headrest hooks onto your car seats and store your bags without worrying they’ll slide around the vehicle. These are made from extremely durable plastic, with each hook capable of holding up to 13 pounds. Their universal fit makes them compatible with almost all cars, trucks, and SUVs.

35 These silicone gloves to safely take hot items out of the oven KITCHEN PERFECTION Silicone Smoker Oven Gloves Amazon $31 See On Amazon Keep your hands and wrists safe from getting burned with the help of these silicone oven gloves. The outside is made from a double layer of waterproof silicone, while there is a thick cotton lining on the inside. They can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees and are especially handy for BBQ enthusiasts.

36 This small humidifier that looks like an adorable cactus ONUEMP Cactus Humidifier Amazon $16 See On Amazon Bask in all the cool mist benefits this small cactus humidifier brings to your home. The moisture this device adds to the air can help prevent dry skin and benefits humidity-loving houseplants. You’ll also appreciate that it has a silent airflow for no annoying background noise.

37 A glass nail file & buffer for pampered nails SixVector Glass Nail File Amazon $10 See On Amazon Take your nail care to a new level of high-end when you switch over to this glass nail file. The file is effective because there are super fine ridges etched into the surface of the glass with nanotechnology. It also comes with a protective case that will prolong the integrity of the file.

38 This cheese board & knife set made to showcase charcuterie SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $50 See On Amazon Prepare for party guests to give you endless compliments on this bamboo serving board. Make beautiful charcuterie and snack arrangements by using the different built-in features of this tray. There are slots around the edge for holding crackers and chips with a flat serving area in the middle for an array of other munchies. There’s also a hidden pull-out drawer with serving utensils.

39 A hanging set of shelves for extra closet storage MAX Houser Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This hanging, tiered closet shelf system is an ideal solution to enhance your closet space. There are six compartments for storing different items of your wardrobe, including hard-to-store things like hats and purses. Its horizontal shelves maximize storage in a small footprint.

40 This guitar amplifier designed for use with headphones VOX Guitar Headphone Amplifier Amazon $45 See On Amazon Go ahead and rock out without feeling guilty about the noise level by using these guitar headphone amplifiers. All you need to get them working is a pair of AAA batteries. There’s also an aux cord outlet so you can jam while listening along to any audio player.

41 This little scrubbing stick that helps get rid of blackheads TONYMOLY Pore Black Head Scrub Stick Amazon $11 See On Amazon This pore scrubbing stick is excellent at helping eliminate blackheads, and is also absolutely adorable. When the cap is on, it looks like a little ghost with a “boo” face. Unscrew the cap and then rub the stick over areas to gently exfoliate and remove excess oil. There are additional cute, pore-treating options available too.

42 A futuristic bath mat that has quick-drying technology TOKLYUIE Quick-Drying Bathroom Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This quick-drying bath mat is serious when it comes to absorbing water. It has a nonslip rubber bottom that adds an extra safety element for when you step out of the tub with wet feet. The outer layer is made from a blend of PVC and technical velvet that gives it an extra-fast absorbing quality.

43 This dual rolling massager for tired & achy feet TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon This dual foot massager roller is ideal for helping soothe plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and other issues that may be plaguing your tootsies. Each side is designed with five rollers that are equipped with two different types of acupressure nubs. The whole device has a slight arch to it so that it flows with the natural shape of your foot.

44 This set of shower steamers packed with aromatherapy scents Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shower time becomes spa time with the addition of these aromatherapy shower steamer tablets. There are six scents in this set: ginger and orange, lemongrass and frankincense, orange and cinnamon, menthol and eucalyptus, watermelon, and lavender. Place the tablet in the corner of your shower, turn the water on, and get ready to relax.