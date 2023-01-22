Shopping editors are calling these hidden gems on Amazon their most amazing finds of the year

When you want to find out what kind of peonies to put in your garden, you consult a landscaper. If you fancy putting a new sink in the bathroom, you’d reach out to a plumber. And if you want to know what the most useful, tried-and-true hidden gems on Amazon are, you call in the shopping editors who’ve spent countless hours combing the depths of the mega-marketplace (and trying their fair share of goods along the way).

Get that clicking finger stretched and ready because each one of the picks on this list is a bonafide winner.

01 This mini magnetic box cutter with a ceramic blade Slice Mini Box Cutter Amazon $10 See On Amazon “This mini cutter is a must-have for opening packages. It's a major upgrade to using my keys or grabbing a knife from the kitchen. It takes up little space, and I love that it's magnetic so I can keep it accessible but out of reach from little hands.” — Ileana Morales Valentine

02 These heavy-duty scissors that make quick work of kitchen jobs Joyce Chen Kitchen Scissors Amazon $17 See On Amazon “These are really sharp scissors that are strong enough to cut through chicken bones — easily — and once you get a pair for your kitchen you'll discover just how useful they are. I love these particular scissors because they are comfortable to hold, super durable, and work really well at cutting up just about anything when cooking.” — Ileana Morales Valentine

03 This versatile spatula that gets it right Mercer Culinary Fish Spatula Amazon $32 See On Amazon “Yes, this spatula is great for lifting fish out of a pan but don't let the name fool you — I use it for so much more. Flipping pancakes, burgers, you name it. The shape, the long slots, and the slight flexibility of the steel make it the superior tool for lifting food out of a pan. There are cheaper options out there, but this one is the best I've tried; I use it constantly and it looks like new. Actually, I've been meaning to order a second one because I hate to have to use another turner if this one is dirty.” — Ileana Morales Valentine

04 The microwave popper that makes it easy to customize your popcorn Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Popcorn has become my go-to snack since I've gotten this silicone popcorn maker. You add all your own toppings, so you have so much more freedom to be creative. Plus, it works as well as those single-use bags with so much less waste.” — Jen Fiegel

05 A label maker to organize all your supplies DYMO Embossing Label Maker Amazon $12 See On Amazon “Consistent jars and labels made with this label maker have made my once-chaotic kitchen cabinets so much nicer to look at and easier to navigate.” — Jen Fiegel

06 A puzzle toy that keeps cats so entertained Cat Amazing Puzzle Toy Amazon $27 See On Amazon “My cat is older and can be uninterested in play, but she's obsessed with this toy. She even leads me to it first thing in the mornings to drop dry food in for her to start hunting.” — Jen Fiegel

07 This pair of silicone spatulas that are kitchen MVPs Yetene Silicone Cookie Spatula (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Perfect for cookies, omelets, and literally anything that you're cooking on your stovetop, this set of spatulas gets used at least once a day. I love the amount of control they give, and the fact that they're easy to wash and store. I never knew a set of spatulas could make me so happy, but here we are.” — Karen Belz

08 These strong adhesive hooks that look chic ShineMe Adhesive Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon “For months, I lamented over how there wasn't a good way to hang hand towels in the bathroom. Then I stumbled across these game-changing, self-adhesive hooks. Not only have these given my bathroom the quick makeover it needed, but they've also been handy to hang bags and purses in my living room. They're surprisingly strong and I'd literally put them in every room if I could.” — Karen Belz

09 A lid organizer that tames food storage cabinet chaos YouCopia Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Having to sort through container lids was a frustrating problem that I thought had no practical solution for — until I found this. With this organizer, I never get anxious over having dinner leftovers. It seems silly, but this little gadget has saved a considerable amount of time throughout the year, and my only regret is not buying it sooner.” — Karen Belz

10 These stickers that block annoying appliance lights Birllaid Light Blocking Stickers Amazon $8 See On Amazon “Finally! A truly dark bedroom. These stickers are easy to use, come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and can be doubled for super bright lights from devices and outlets.” — Lauren Beach

11 A fun board game for wholesome nights in Marbles Otrio Board Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon “This deceptively simple game is like tic tac toe taken to an entirely different level. It's been a hit with friends and family of all ages this year and requires way more strategy than you'd think.” — Lauren Beach

12 These pan scrapers that make cleaning cast iron & more so easy Lodge Pan Scrapers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon “We've saved so much time scrubbing pans with these handy scrapers. They let you (easily) scrape off most of the baked-on gunk, saving money on sponges too. They're worth every penny.” — Lauren Beach

13 This rotating utensil holder that tidies up the kitchen FineDine Stainless Steel Utensil Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon “I had a tiny wire utensil crock that was constantly overflowing with tongs and having spatulas poke out the bottom. In a moment of frustration, I ordered this extra-large utensil crock, and I'm obsessed with it. Not only is it wide enough to fit my large collection of cookware, but I love the dividers that allow me to keep less-used utensils away from my everyday essentials. The rotation is a nice add-on to help me more quickly find my go-to spoons.” — Carolyn Menyes

14 These reusable K-Cup pods that let you use your favorite coffee iPartPlusMore Reusable Coffee Filters (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon “I don't drink a ton of coffee, so single-use K-Cups typically work fine for me, but when I was on vacation, I found a special blend of grounds that I wanted to use, and the bagged coffee was much cheaper than the K-Cups. So, I picked up a bag of coffee and added these reusable K-Cups to my cart. They're super easy to use — no need to remove any part of my Keurig, which is something I had to do with other reusable K-Cups. These little stainless steel and plastic guys also clean super easily; all I need to do is rinse them off.” — Carolyn Menyes

15 A big pack of handy eraser sponges that clean all kinds of surfaces Dr.WOW Magic Sponge Erasers (50-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon “The counters in my apartment's kitchen are an annoying shade of bright white that easily stains, so these melamine sponges have been a godsend. Just some water and a little elbow grease, and sticky spill or old stain is lifted from my counter with ease. I love that these are trimmable so I can clean small spaces without wasting any sponge. Best of all, they're super versatile. I also use these to clean my walls, tub, sink, oven, and even my chunky white sneakers.” — Carolyn Menyes

17 A set of affordable cotton napkins that look fancy Maison d' Hermine Cotton Napkins (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon “When I feel like throwing a fancy dinner party, I pull out these beautiful napkins, which come in so many designs, and there are always one or two guests who ask where I got them. The best part: they clean up beautifully in the washing machine.” — Lisa Fogarty

18 The versatile cleaner that smells super fresh Stardrops Pink Stuff Cleaning Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon versatile cleaner that smelsl super fresh“The Pink Stuff is my new favorite cleaner because it can be used everywhere — from stovetops and bathroom tile to bedrooms — and it gets everything sparkling clean but doesn't smell like a typical cleaner. It leaves a fresh scent that makes you look forward to using it.” — Lisa Fogarty

19 A body brush set to exfoliate & energize face & body Belula Body Brush Set (6-Piece Set) Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Dry brushing before my morning shower has become a favorite ritual of mine. It exfoliates the skin but also leaves you feeling energized from head to toe. This brush has a nice long handle for the hard-to-reach spots and the set also comes with a small brush for the face.” — Kate Miller

20 This chic coffee canister with an airtight seal Fellow Vacuum Coffee Canister Amazon $35 See On Amazon “Once you start grinding your own beans, there's no turning back. This sleek canister from Fellow is great for storing coffee beans — it has an airtight seal and looks nice sitting out on my counter.” — Kate Miller

21 This lightweight glass water bottle that’s sturdy & dishwasher safe W&P Porter Glass Water Bottle Amazon $28 See On Amazon “Along with phone, keys, and wallet, this is one of those items I don't leave the house without. It's lightweight, fairly drop-proof thanks to the silicone sleeve (and I've tested this a few times), and dishwasher-safe. Plus, it fits easily in my car's cupholder.” — Kate Miller

22 This multi-item charging station that streamlines the nightstand DUMTERR 3-in-1 Charging Station Amazon $24 See On Amazon “After purchasing an Apple Watch, I quickly became overwhelmed by all the messy cords taking over my nightstand. This 3-in-1 charging station turned out the be the perfect solution. I'm thrilled with how well it works and how fast it charges my devices. Now I can charge my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time using only one cable that plugs into the wall.” — Mallory Moreno

23 These sleek floating shelves that clear up counter space RICHER HOUSE Wall-Mounted Floating Shelves (2-Piece Set) Amazon $27 See On Amazon “My bathroom got a mini makeover when I installed these floating shelves. They cleared up so much counter space for a much cleaner look and feel. I especially love the sturdy metal frame and wood board these shelves are made of — for appearance and functionality purposes. The hanging towel rack is also a nice touch.” — Mallory Moreno

24 A set of blue light-blocking glasses that help reduce screen strain Hunsquer Blue Light Glasses (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon “If you work from a laptop or stare at screens all day, you need these blue light-blocking glasses. They have been a lifesaver for me. I've noticed fewer headaches when I wear these consistently throughout the day. They feel super lightweight — sometimes I forget I even have them on! They're also pretty fashionable and come in a wide assortment of styles.” — Mallory Moreno

25 The travel kettle that lets you take coffee & food prep into your own hands Brentwood Collapsible Travel Kettle Amazon $29 See On Amazon “It's geeky but true: This little travel kettle was hands down one of my most game-changing purchases of the year. When I travel, I like to be able to heat up water for tea or oatmeal in the morning, and this does the trick. The design of this thing is pretty genius. When it's all folded up, it barely takes up any room in my suitcase. Also, it is dual voltage, heats water up fast, and is easy to wash out when I'm done.” — Danielle Kraese

26 A marked water bottle that makes staying hydrated simple FIT Strong & Healthy Time Marked Water Bottle Amazon $19 See On Amazon “I bought this as a holiday gift for my sister but decided to treat myself to one too, since I'd been wanting to try a time marker water bottle for a while. I am so impressed with the quality. The wide-mouth design makes it really easy to fill and clean, and I love that it comes with a second lid. It also just feels satisfying to use and has made staying hydrated feel less like a chore. 10/10, no notes.” — Danielle Kraese

27 A big doormat that’s ideal for low-clearance doors Linka Home Large Indoor Doormat Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I needed a super thin mat to go in front of a low-clearance door. I was fully expecting to have to return this because nothing else I tried was thin enough, but this really lives up to its promises. The material is so soft and cozy, and the mat still looks like new even after a couple of cycles through the washer machine. So glad I found this!” — Danielle Kraese

28 The reusable fur remover that is super effective ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $32 See On Amazon “As the cohabitant of the furriest cat ever, the ChomChom has revolutionized my tidying. It makes quick work of de-furring my velvet couch, and I even use it on the carpet for fast cleanup (as well as to make things easier on my vacuum). I was shocked by how easy and effective it is — being reusable is an added bonus.” — Cassandra Seale

29 An affordable laptop stand for a more ergonomic workplace Skoioje Wooden Laptop Stand Amazon $16 See On Amazon “This is a convenient little laptop stand that makes my dining table ‘office’ a lot more ergonomic (I use an external keyboard and mouse too). It's simple and I love the wood as it complements my decor more than a metal style would. It also comes with a little phone stand that is adorable and puts the phone at an easier glancing level so I don't have to hunch over to see notifications.” — Cassandra Seale

30 This smart cat ball that rolls & bounces on its own Cheerble Smart Cat Toy Amazon $28 See On Amazon “For the many times I can't play with my cat as often as she'd like, this robot ball is surprisingly fun. It has several different, organic-feeling movement patterns that make it seem sort of alive, and keeps my cat occupied for hours on end. It charges up quickly with a USB and has become a go-to toy.” — Cassandra Seale

31 A quality aloe plant that livens up the home Costa Farms Aloe Vera Plant Amazon $26 See On Amazon “I once believed that there was a limit to what it was possible to buy on Amazon, but this real, live (!) aloe plant proved me otherwise. It arrived carefully packaged, with nary a leaf bent or soil spilled, and it came ready to display in a chic, neutral planter. It also happens to be the only plant I’ve kept alive for more than three months — I haven’t even needed to replace the soil — which I’d like to think is as much a testament to the quality of the plant I received as the hardiness of the species.” — Caroline Goldstein

32 This set of packing cubes that makes traveling simpler Veken Packing Cubes (6-Piece Set) Amazon $23 See On Amazon “I’m upset that I spent the last two decades of my traveling life without packing cubes, but at least I discovered them now. They’re a game-changer for organizing and compressing clothes to fit into carry-ons, especially for overpackers like me, and it makes the tedious process of unpacking (both at the destination and at home) so much simpler. I particularly like that this set comes with a laundry bag, plus a special bag for shoes.” — Caroline Goldstein

33 These gold under-eye masks that brighten & refresh Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks (24-Pair Set) Amazon $21 See On Amazon “These are the only under-eye masks I’ve tried that actually do what they promise: They visibly depuff, rejuvenate, and tighten the skin around tired eyes, and noticeably brighten up my chronic dark circles. Each pair is individually packaged, so I always stash a few in my makeup bag when I travel — they come in particularly handy for jet lag or wedding weekends — plus a few extras for friends, family, or my boyfriend, who will all inevitably ask to try them, too.” — Caroline Goldstein

34 A handy surge protector with multiple outlets & USB slots POWRUI Surge Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon “I recently moved into an older apartment with very few outlets, and this surge protector and extender has come in so handy with six outlets, two USB ports, and a phone holder on top. With it by my couch, I can charge everything I need to, as well as plug in lamps and decorate lights.” — Kelsey Lawrence

35 These over-the-door organizers that tidy up spices & supplies Simple Houseware Hanging Pantry Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon “As a lover of tiny things, whether beauty products or random odds ‘n’ ends procured at flea markets for future craft purposes, these over-the-door pantry organizers have been huge for keeping all of my figurines, beads, nail polishes, etc organized yet visible.” — Kelsey Lawrence

36 These mop slippers that are fun & effective Tamicy Mop Slippers (5-Pair Set) Amazon $10 See On Amazon “So I can never quite get those wet mop pads to stay on the mop — I feel like there’s some big secret I’m missing out on — which is part of why I love these mop slippers that let you have more control over how and where you clean. I end up bending down so often to scrub, as well as mostly using the mop pads with my feet, that it just makes sense to use these sock-like mop slippers. They pick up debris easily, and you can dance (carefully!) as you mop.” — Kelsey Lawrence

37 The ultimate international plug adapter SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter Amazon $21 See On Amazon “This thing is freaking brilliant: Meet the last international adapter you’ll ever need. One little cube hides four extendable plugs that are compatible with outlets in more than 150 countries — both input and output — so that, no matter where you go or which nation you buy gadgets in, they’re all guaranteed to work together. (Genius, right?) You’ve also got four USB-C ‘smart ports’ that can adjust their amps depending on device needs, letting you charge your tech while leaving the main outlet free. (You may need a voltage converter, though, depending on the appliance.) I’ve used it with the US, UK, and EU plugs, and it performed admirably every single time. If you’re even thinking about international travel, you need this.” — Scarlett James

38 A set of rustproof shower shelves that are super sturdy KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon “I have a metric ton of shower products and buy them in bulk, so I was incredibly skeptical that these adhesive shelves would even work in my bathroom, where I’d be mounting them onto uneven tile and overloading them with an absurd number of oversized products. (Everything the instructions tell you not to do, in other words.) Despite going rogue, I’m both thrilled and relieved to report they’ve held up so incredibly well. They’re truly rustproof and waterproof despite my lengthy boiling-hot showers, and still just as sturdy as the day I stuck them to the wall. The four included hooks are also brilliant for hanging up loofahs and razors to keep them dry between use. I’m honestly thinking about getting another set.” — Scarlett James

39 These heavy-duty silicone oven mitts that are easy to clean Gorilla Grip Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $18 See On Amazon “These uber-mitts will make meal prep a breeze. Unlike traditional cloth oven mitts, they feature a silicone shell that gives them sticky Spiderman grip on hot pans and makes them totally waterproof so you don’t have to worry about boiling pasta water soaking through if you splash a little. Inside, though, they’re lined with thick quilted cotton padding for comfort and skin-friendly heat protection. Since the cotton’s on the inside, they’re also stain-resistant, easier to clean, and won’t get charred over time. You’ll wonder how you ever grilled without them.” — Scarlett James

40 An adjustable memory foam pillow with tons of fans DreamyBlue Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $33 See On Amazon “I’ve been trying to transition away from feather pillows (allergies!) and while I had low expectations for a pillow at this price point, I was very pleasantly surprised. It comes with plenty of shredded memory foam if you like a high loft, but I removed a fair bit to make it flatter. It bunches up just right for neck support and the quilted bamboo cover is mega-soft. And the quality is just there — it’s easy to see why it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 15,000 reviews.” — Anna Anderson

41 An affordable mini heater that’s perfect for the desktop Amazon Basics Ceramic Mini Heater Amazon $17 See On Amazon “I was on about a one-week wait time for my furnace to be repaired and bought this mini personal heater to tide me over in the fall. At less than the price of brunch, I figured I couldn’t go wrong and it definitely stood up to the task — and I still use it even though my regular heat is up and running. At about 6 by 6 inches, it’s small enough to sit on my desk and is perfect for up-close heating. The design is no-nonsense — a simple on/off switch operates it — but it’s just right for staying warm on those cool but not frigid days. If you work in an office or live with someone who likes to keep the heat low, this is a must.” — Anna Anderson

42 These big storage bags that neatly store bulky items Gorilla Grip Bag Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon “I had extra blankets piled up in my laundry basket inside my closet, and they were just spilling out over everything, and it was so annoying. No idea why it took me so long to find a solution, but these storage bags are it. Cheap and simple, they contain the bulky blankets so I can store them neatly on a closet shelf. The handles make them easy to maneuver and the clear windows let you see exactly what’s inside.” — Anna Anderson

43 A pet odor remover that works on the toughest cat messes Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon “I moved into a new apartment and much to my chagrin, realized the previous tenant’s cat had been spraying in the coat closet — not a smell that’s easy to get rid of. This pet stain and odor eliminator pretty much did the trick. It took several applications but I can finally invite people over without having to apologize and explain that it wasn’t my (precious and obviously perfect) cat who was responsible for the odor.” — Anna Anderson

44 These hand towels that look nice at a budget-friendly price Bloomingville Cotton Tea Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon “I love the natural look and perfectly imperfect weave of these hand towels — reminds me of a set you’d come across in a fancy boutique but at a fraction of the cost. The hand feel is super soft, and the 100% cotton construction is absorbent but dries quickly. If you’re looking for towels that say “understated luxury,” these are a great buy.” — Anna Anderson

45 An easy-to-install door stopper that lets the cat in & out Door Buddy Pet Door Latch and Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon “My apartment is small and there isn't much room for the litter box, so I keep it in my tiny front closet. I don't like to have the door wide open all the time, and this stopper is perfect for holding it open just enough so that my cat can enter and exit the space comfortably. It's also easy to install, thanks to the included adhesive.” — Amanda Fama

46 These soap dishes that prevent soap from getting soggy MODENGKONGJIAN Self Draining Soap Dishes (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon “These soap savers are perfect for tidying up the area around your sink. They help keep my bar of soap elevated and dry to prevent puddles and sogginess — and since they arrive with three colors per pack, you can decide which shade matches your decor. Plus, the design helps excess water drip into the sink.” — Amanda Fama

47 These clear couch shields that protect from cat claws Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon “My cat loves to scratch my brand new couch, but these adhesive protectors really help deter him from doing so. They're clear and barely noticeable, and they're simple to stick onto your couch wherever you need to. Genius, really.” — Amanda Fama

48 These dishwasher-safe food storage containers that nest inside each other Joseph Joseph Food Storage Containers (10-Piece Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I'm obsessed with these nesting food storage containers that come in four different sizes and are so easy to store. I use them for all kinds of meal prep, and they're even dishwasher-safe. Genius!” — Amy Biggart

49 A budget-friendly electric toothbrush that’s dentist-recommended Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Amazon $39 See On Amazon “I bought this electric toothbrush after my dentist recommended it and it has changed my gum health so much. Honestly I've tried more expensive electric toothbrushes but this is the best one I've found.” — Amy Biggart