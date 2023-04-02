Reviewers Are Obsessed with This Clever Stuff On Amazon That Seems Expensive But Is Cheap As Hell

It’s normal to want the best for yourself and your home, but with so many products out there it can be hard to tell what’s actually worth your money. One surefire way to help you decide, however, is by going with highly rated items with tens of thousands of positive reviews. Thankfully, this list below is chock-full of exactly that.

Scroll on for clever stuff you didn’t know you desperately need, from haircare to electronics and more. And better yet, even though these items may look expensive, they’re actually super affordable.

01 This Zig-Zaggy Corner Shelf That Adds Storage & Style Amazon Greenco Corner Shelf $23 See on Amazon Reviewers love how easy it is to assemble this corner shelf that adds a touch of geometric style to your walls. In fact, nearly 60,000 of them weighed in to give it an impressive 4.5-star rating. It features five shelves and can hold up to 11 pounds of weight. Available colors: 8

02 A Luxurious Rainfall Shower Head For A Spa-Like Experience Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head $27 See on Amazon Switch out your old shower hardware for this rainfall shower head and enjoy a high water pressure shower that doesn’t use any extra water. It even infuses the water with air bubbles for a luxurious feel. The angle of the head is adjustable, and you don’t need any tools to install it, either.

03 This Set Of Shower Caddies That Adds Chic Storage To Your Bathroom Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf (2-Pack) $32 See on Amazon If you’re looking to organize your bathroom products while still keeping thoughtful decor in mind, these shower caddy shelves are for you. The shelves are made from stainless steel and require no drilling to install. Just place the adhesive strip on your desired location and hook the shelves onto it. Each shelf can support up to 15 pounds, so feel free to load them up. Available colors: 4

04 A Quick Read Thermometer With Lots Of Great Reviews Amazon Kizen Meat Instant Read Thermometer $13 See on Amazon This instant read thermometer has earned an impressive 4.7-star rating after a whopping 10,000 reviewers have weighed in, and for good reason. It has an IP65 waterproof rating and a bright LCD display great for nighttime grilling. It also features an internal magnet so you can store it on the fridge or grill when not in use. Available colors: 2

05 The Convenient Brushes That Turn A Drill Into A Deep-Cleaning Tool Amazon Holikme Drill Brush (4-Pack) $10 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a deep clean without breaking the bank, try this set of drill brush attachments that turns your drill into a powerful cleaning tool. It comes with three different nylon bristle brushes: round, flat, and detail to help you get to all the hard-to-reach places. The universal bit attachment comes included, too, and this pick has more than 67,000 reviews. Available colors: 5

06 This Mattress Cover That Can Help Keep You Cool At Night Amazon Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover $26 See on Amazon Help your mattress feel softer and cooler while protecting it with this mattress pad cover. Because of its bamboo construction, it’s extra breathable and therefore won’t contribute to overheating at night. Plus it’s well-liked by reviewers, over 4,000 of whom have weighed in to give it an impressive 4.5-star rating. Available sizes: Twin — California King

07 A Lunch Box Set That Comes With Everything You Need For Meals On The Go Amazon FineDine Insulated Lunch Box Set (8 Pieces) $29 See on Amazon When it comes to taking meals to go, this lunch box set can’t be beat. The bag itself comes with two insulated zipped compartments, a shoulder strap, and a mesh side pocket. The set includes three glass containers in varying sizes, plus an icepack, all for under $30.

08 This Frother That Can Help Anyone Become An At-Home Barista Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See on Amazon Cut down on your coffee shop spending with this milk frother that can help you make expert lattes, cappuccinos, and more at home. It features an easy-to-grip silicone handle, a stainless steel whisk, and even comes with a stand to safely store it. Better yet, it practically pays for itself in what you’d spend on a few speciality coffee drinks. Available colors: 7

09 This Luxe-Looking Silk Pillow Case That’s Great For Hair Amazon J JIMOO 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $20 See on Amazon Give your skin and hair a little TLC with this silk pillow case. It fits standard size pillows, features a zipper closure, and is machine washable. The softness of the mulberry silk offers lots of slip, which can prevent creasing on the face and breakage of the hair. Available colors: 27

10 A Clever Car Vacuum That Won’t Run Out Of Batteries Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $29 See on Amazon For any and all car messes, this portable vacuum has you covered. Not only does it come with a hose, tube, and brush attachments, but it also runs off your car’s 12v aux outlet, so you never need to worry about it running out of batteries. Store it all in the included travel case and you’re all set to tackle spills on the go.

11 The Wireless Lights That Give Rooms A Little Extra Flair Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light (2-Pack) $22 See on Amazon Few things elevate a space quite like good accent lighting, and these under-cabinet lights can make a real difference wherever you install them. And thankfully, installation couldn’t be easier, since you can use either the included screws or adhesive tape. Control these wireless LED bulbs with the accompanying remote that can adjust both dimness and timing.

12 An Espresso Maker That Brews A Perfect Cup Right On The Stove Amazon bonVIVO Intenca Stovetop Espresso Maker $40 See on Amazon Snag this espresso maker that expertly brews up to four cups at a time right on the stove. Simply add water to the base, put your grounds in the interior funnel, and screw the top on. It’s safe to use on both induction and gas ranges, and you can pour it out directly from the spout.

13 A Shaker Set That Makes Expert-Level Cocktails Amazon Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set $12 See on Amazon If you love a good ice-cold martini, consider this cocktail shaker set. It’s made from rust-proof stainless steel and the shaker can mix up to three cocktails at once. It can strain them, too, thanks to the built-in strainer at the top. To round out the collection, a jigger is also included so you can measure out perfect shots. It boasts nearly 4,000 reviews.

14 The Slim Hangers That Can Help You Save On Closet Space Amazon Zober Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) $18 See on Amazon If your closet could use a little tidying, these nonslip hangers can do the trick. They’re coated with velvet and have two strap notches each to prevent items from falling off, plus they’re very slim, which saves space in your closet. At just a dollar per hanger, they’re a bargain, too. Available colors: 8

15 This Set Of Shelves That Stores & Displays Amazon Greenco Floating “U” Shelves (Set of 3) $14 See on Amazon Add a decorative touch to any space with these U-shaped floating shelves that come in a set of three graduated sizes. They add a striking angular flair while also displaying small items like photos and home decor. Everything you need to mount them comes included, too. Available colors: 9

16 A Sleek Utensil Holder That Will Streamline Your Collection Amazon Estilo Stainless Steel Utensil Holder $12 See on Amazon Forget the overcrowded drawers that always seem to jam, because this utensil holder is here to keep your kitchen tools on hand whenever you need them. Made from stainless steel, it measures 7 inches tall and 7 inches wide for a generous capacity. It has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after over 2,500 reviewers have weighed in, too.

17 The Candle That Looks High End But Won’t Break The Bank Amazon Benevolence LA Store Fresh Persimmon Scented Candles $22 See on Amazon Lighting is a great way to set the mood and add ambiance to a space, and this scented candle is no exception. Made from soy wax with a rustic wooden wick, this candle smells of persimmon but is also available in fragrances like bergamot, sandalwood, and more. Expect it to burn for at least 45 hours.

18 A Pair Of Oil & Vinegar Dispensers That Will Class Up Your Kitchen Amazon Belwares Bottle Dispensers (2-Pack) $27 See on Amazon Not only do these bottle dispensers make it super easy to pour oil and vinegar, they also help you measure out the exact quantities you need. Pressing the button on the side allows them to draw up liquid, while the numbered markings on the top chamber denote helpful measurements like tablespoons and teaspoons, allowing you to pour it straight into the dish or pan.

19 This Useful Waterproof Cover That Protects Your Mattress Amazon Luna Full Mattress Protector $32 See on Amazon Mattresses aren’t cheap, so protect yours with confidence with this affordable mattress cover. It slips over your mattress like a fitted sheet and protects it from dust and spills, as it’s 100% waterproof. Thanks to the cotton terry topper, it won’t make noise or feel stiff under your sheets either. Grab one for twin beds all the way up to California king beds.

20 This Set Of Tool Organizers That Will Cut Down On Clutter Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder & Wall Mount Garden Tool Organizer $37 See on Amazon If you’re looking to get some serious organization done, load up on this four-pack of tool organizers. They mount to the wall with included screws and anchors and can each hold up to 35 pounds of weight. And because each holder has five spring-loaded slots and six hooks, you’ll be able to store a ton with ease. Available colors: 4

21 A Rustic Paint That Works On Furniture & More Amazon Country Chic Chalk Style Paint $27 See on Amazon Give any space a luxe-looking makeover with this decor paint that dries to a rustic, chalky matte finish and works on wood, glass, and more. There’s no primer needed, either. It couldn’t be easier to use, since it dries in 30 minutes or less. It’s well-reviewed, too, with over 10,000 users weighing in to give it a 4.6-star rating. Available colors: 50

22 These Chic Glass Coffee Mugs That Won’t Burn Your Hands Amazon JoyJolt Cadus Glass Coffee Cups (Set of 2) $24 See on Amazon Upgrade your mismatched mug collection with these glass coffee cups that come in a set of two. Made with double wall-insulted, hand-blown glass, these mugs will keep your coffee warm without scalding your hands. They’re dishwasher, oven, and freezer safe, too, and hold 16 ounces each.

23 The Edison Bulbs That Add Retro Flair To Any Room Amazon Vintage Edison LED Light Bulbs (6-Pack) $28 See on Amazon Add some stylish ambiance to your space with these Edison bulbs. The LED bulbs come six to a pack and feature the equivalent of 60 watts, even though they use just six. They’re dimmable, too, and can last for 20,000 hours before they need replacing. Snag a set in a range of warm and soft whites. Available colors: 6

24 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Make Organizing So Easy Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (5-Pack) $22 See on Amazon If packing a suitcase never turns out quite as tidy as you’d hoped, give these packing cubes a try. Each set comes with four cubes in varying sizes with a mesh top, so you can see exactly what’s in each one. It comes with a laundry bag, and not only are these great for trips, they’re also helpful for organizing out-of-season clothing at home. Available colors: 10

25 A Coordinated Set Of Classic Kitchen Canisters Amazon Home Acre Designs Kitchen Canisters (Set of 3) $38 See on Amazon Level up your kitchen with a set of matching food canisters that give your space a farmhouse feel. They’re made from painted stainless steel and feature airtight lids, which make them great for storing dry goods. They come in three different label options: rice, flour, pasta; sugar, coffee, tea; and potato, onion, garlic.

26 These Cooking Sheets That Can Help Keep Your Pans Cleaner Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (4 Pieces) $15 See on Amazon Stock up on these baking mats that come four to a set and can be used for a range of baking needs. Since they’re made from silicone they can withstand high temperatures without sticking, meaning you won’t have to dirty up your cooking sheets with sprays. They’re even imprinted with the ideal spacing for perfectly even cookies.

27 A Pet Hair Remover You Can Use Again & Again Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $30 See on Amazon Say goodbye to wasting sheets and sheets of sticky paper, because this pet hair remover uses the power of static electricity to attract fur and trap it in the chamber that empties with the push of a button. Just roll the nylon pad across the surfaces you’d like to clean and that’s it. As far as its popularity goes? Take it from more than 135,000 reviewers who took the time to weigh in — this one’s a keeper.

28 This Convenient Charging Dock That Keeps Electronics Organized Amazon MSTJRY Charging Station $34 See on Amazon If you’re someone who struggles to keep your electronics fully charged and at the ready, this charging station is for you. It stores and charges up to five devices at once, neatly stacking them sideways with vertical shelves that can be adjusted for wider electronics. It comes with five cables of varying types, including lightning cables, micro USB, and USB-C cords.

29 This Gorgeous Glass Tea Infuser That Lets You Brew A Whole Kettle At Once Amazon Willow & Everett Loose Leaf Tea Infuser $19 See on Amazon Although this loose leaf tea infuser may look fancy and expensive, it can be yours for less than $20. Simply insert the loose leaf tea of your choice into the stainless steel infuser, and heat up the water directly on the stove top. The infuser also acts as a filter so you can pour it straight from the kettle into a cup.

30 The Clip-On Ring Light You Can Take Anywhere Amazon GearLight Selfie Ring Light $24 See on Amazon For next-level selfies and professionally lit video chats on the go, add this ring light to your cart ASAP. It’s super practical because you can simply clip it on to multiple devices of varying sizes, and it recharges easily via USB. It offers varying levels of brightness, plus sun-kissed, natural, and white light modes.

31 This Soft & Stretchy Arm Band That Holds Your Phone As You Run Amazon E Tronic Edge Phone Holder $9 See on Amazon If you like listening to music or counting your steps as you exercise, you’ll want this phone holder that lets you stay hands free as you work out. It slides over your bicep with ease thanks to the stretchy material that’s also moisture wicking, so it won’t feel soggy. There’s even an opening in the fabric through which to feed headphones, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 The Kitchen Gadget That Makes Chopping Quick & Easy Amazon Brieftons QuickPush Food Chopper $22 See on Amazon Make meal prep so much easier with this food chopper. This chopper comes with three different sized stainless steel dicing plates — small, medium, and large — so you can prepare ingredients for a variety of different recipes. The bin beneath the blade also holds a whopping 8 cups and doubles as a storage container. NOTE: PRICE IS CURRENTLY $21

33 A Pack Of Genius Hangers Made Specifically For Pants Amazon ZOBER Slack/Trousers Pants Hangers (20-Pack) $20 See on Amazon Keep your closet organized on a budget with this set of pants hangers. They come 20 to a pack and feature an open design with a horizontal rod that makes slipping trousers on and off so much easier than traditional hangers. Since they’re also coated in rubber, items won’t slide off by accident, either. Available colors: 6

34 The Charcoal Powder That Can Actually Whiten Teeth Amazon Lagunamoon 100% Organic Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder with Bamboo Toothbrush $8 See on Amazon When you think of white teeth, jet black charcoal probably isn’t the tool you’d think of to help you get there, but this charcoal powder can actually do just that. It comes with a bamboo toothbrush that you can wet and dip into the powder to gently scrub away stains and reveal whiter teeth. It’s spearmint flavored to help freshen breath, too.

35 A Practical, Adjustable Tray For A Luxurious Bath Amazon Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray $33 See on Amazon This bamboo bathtub tray looks attractive thanks to its sleek, minimalist design, but it holds a wealth of practical features. It boasts a slot for a stemmed wine glass, a niche to rest your smartphone, plus a movable shelf on which to balance a tablet for easy viewing. It expands from 29.5 inches to 43 inches to fit a variety of tub sizes, too. Available colors: 4

36 This Transformative Contact Paper That Gives Surfaces A Faux Marble Finish Amazon practicalWs Glossy Marble Paper $6 See on Amazon You don’t need to spend a ton to re-do your surfaces or backsplashes, and this marble contact paper proves it. It comes with an adhesive backing and can be measured and cut to your exact size specifications. Reviewers report that it’s easy to remove, too, so you can constantly keep updating your style.

37 These Mason Jars That Are Great For Storing Food Amazon Paksh Novelty Mason Jars (4-Pack) $17 See on Amazon Add a touch of charm and coordination to your kitchen with this set of four Mason jars. They’re made from BPA-free glass and metal, and they’re dishwasher safe. The lids are airtight and leak-proof, too, making them perfect for storing, canning, fermenting, and more.

38 The Clever Gadget That Makes Tough Jars So Easy To Open Amazon EZ Off Under-Cabinet Jar Opener (2-pack) $19 See on Amazon If you’ve ever struggled to get the lid off of a jar, this jar opener is for you. It’s super easy to install, too; just peel off the adhesive and stick it underneath any surface, then screw it in. Using the nonslip triangle wedge, you can insert cans and bottles of many sizes to generate enough tension to twist them open with ease.

39 A Set Of Wool Dryer Balls That Offer A Chemical-Free Alternative To Dryer Sheets Amazon Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $25 See on Amazon Load up your next load of laundry with these wool dryer balls instead of using dryer sheets or fabric softeners. They can help reduce wrinkles, prevent static, and even soften your clothes all without chemicals. They come with six balls to a pack and a canvas storage case is even included, too.

40 This Tiny Metal Tool That Keeps Your Grill Clean Amazon Sage Owl Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Scraper $18 See on Amazon Giving your grill a deep clean might seem like an expensive task, but you can get it done on the cheap with this grill scraper. Made from durable stainless steel, it works on many different grate sizes and shapes thanks to the varying notches around the perimeter. The bristle-free design helps to ensure you won’t shed brush fragments into your BBQ, too.

41 The Smart Alarm Clock With Lots Of High Tech Features Amazon SMARTRO Digital Projection Alarm Clock with Weather Station $35 See on Amazon Make your mornings just a little easier to manage with this alarm clock with so many features that make it seem way more expensive than it is. It projects the time onto the ceiling or wall with a rotating laser-like light so you can check the time from multiple view points. It also displays the weather forecast, has a USB port, and can set two separate alarms at once.

42 The High-Definition Makeup Mirror That Helps With Application Accuracy Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Vanity $20 See on Amazon Level up your makeup routine with this backlit vanity mirror that lets you get up close and personal for precise application. It features three different levels of magnification and a rotating base so you can get the perfect angle. Plus, the sides fold in for easy storage. Available colors: 4

43 The Nourishing Cuticle Cream For Pampering Your Nails Amazon Onsen Secret Cuticle Cream $10 See on Amazon Give your hands the attention they deserve with this cuticle cream. Thanks to its precise applicator tip, it applies evenly to your cuticles without dripping. And because it’s loaded with powerful ingredients like Vitamin E, shea butter, aloe vera, and more, it will leave your skin feeling soft and moisturized.