Reviewers Are Obsessed with This Clever Stuff On Amazon That Seems Expensive But Is Cheap As Hell

It’s normal to want the best for yourself and your home, but with so many products out there it can be hard to tell what’s actually worth your money. One surefire way to help you decide, however, is by going with highly rated items with tens of thousands of positive reviews. Thankfully, this list below is chock-full of exactly that.
Scroll on for clever stuff you didn’t know you desperately need, from haircare to electronics and more. And better yet, even though these items may look expensive, they’re actually super affordable.
01 This Zig-Zaggy Corner Shelf That Adds Storage & Style
Reviewers love how easy it is to assemble this
corner shelf that adds a touch of geometric style to your walls. In fact, nearly 60,000 of them weighed in to give it an impressive 4.5-star rating. It features five shelves and can hold up to 11 pounds of weight. 02 A Luxurious Rainfall Shower Head For A Spa-Like Experience
Switch out your old shower hardware for this
rainfall shower head and enjoy a high water pressure shower that doesn’t use any extra water. It even infuses the water with air bubbles for a luxurious feel. The angle of the head is adjustable, and you don’t need any tools to install it, either. 03 This Set Of Shower Caddies That Adds Chic Storage To Your Bathroom
If you’re looking to organize your bathroom products while still keeping thoughtful decor in mind, these
shower caddy shelves are for you. The shelves are made from stainless steel and require no drilling to install. Just place the adhesive strip on your desired location and hook the shelves onto it. Each shelf can support up to 15 pounds, so feel free to load them up. 04 A Quick Read Thermometer With Lots Of Great Reviews
This
instant read thermometer has earned an impressive 4.7-star rating after a whopping 10,000 reviewers have weighed in, and for good reason. It has an IP65 waterproof rating and a bright LCD display great for nighttime grilling. It also features an internal magnet so you can store it on the fridge or grill when not in use. 05 The Convenient Brushes That Turn A Drill Into A Deep-Cleaning Tool
If you’re looking for a deep clean without breaking the bank, try this set of
drill brush attachments that turns your drill into a powerful cleaning tool. It comes with three different nylon bristle brushes: round, flat, and detail to help you get to all the hard-to-reach places. The universal bit attachment comes included, too, and this pick has more than 67,000 reviews. 06 This Mattress Cover That Can Help Keep You Cool At Night
Help your mattress feel softer and cooler while protecting it with this
mattress pad cover. Because of its bamboo construction, it’s extra breathable and therefore won’t contribute to overheating at night. Plus it’s well-liked by reviewers, over 4,000 of whom have weighed in to give it an impressive 4.5-star rating. Available sizes: Twin — California King 07 A Lunch Box Set That Comes With Everything You Need For Meals On The Go
When it comes to taking meals to go, this
lunch box set can’t be beat. The bag itself comes with two insulated zipped compartments, a shoulder strap, and a mesh side pocket. The set includes three glass containers in varying sizes, plus an icepack, all for under $30. 08 This Frother That Can Help Anyone Become An At-Home Barista
Cut down on your coffee shop spending with this
milk frother that can help you make expert lattes, cappuccinos, and more at home. It features an easy-to-grip silicone handle, a stainless steel whisk, and even comes with a stand to safely store it. Better yet, it practically pays for itself in what you’d spend on a few speciality coffee drinks. 09 This Luxe-Looking Silk Pillow Case That’s Great For Hair
Give your skin and hair a little TLC with this
silk pillow case. It fits standard size pillows, features a zipper closure, and is machine washable. The softness of the mulberry silk offers lots of slip, which can prevent creasing on the face and breakage of the hair. 10 A Clever Car Vacuum That Won’t Run Out Of Batteries
For any and all car messes, this
portable vacuum has you covered. Not only does it come with a hose, tube, and brush attachments, but it also runs off your car’s 12v aux outlet, so you never need to worry about it running out of batteries. Store it all in the included travel case and you’re all set to tackle spills on the go. 11 The Wireless Lights That Give Rooms A Little Extra Flair
Few things elevate a space quite like good accent lighting, and these
under-cabinet lights can make a real difference wherever you install them. And thankfully, installation couldn’t be easier, since you can use either the included screws or adhesive tape. Control these wireless LED bulbs with the accompanying remote that can adjust both dimness and timing. 12 An Espresso Maker That Brews A Perfect Cup Right On The Stove
Snag this
espresso maker that expertly brews up to four cups at a time right on the stove. Simply add water to the base, put your grounds in the interior funnel, and screw the top on. It’s safe to use on both induction and gas ranges, and you can pour it out directly from the spout. 13 A Shaker Set That Makes Expert-Level Cocktails
If you love a good ice-cold martini, consider this
cocktail shaker set. It’s made from rust-proof stainless steel and the shaker can mix up to three cocktails at once. It can strain them, too, thanks to the built-in strainer at the top. To round out the collection, a jigger is also included so you can measure out perfect shots. It boasts nearly 4,000 reviews. 14 The Slim Hangers That Can Help You Save On Closet Space
If your closet could use a little tidying, these
nonslip hangers can do the trick. They’re coated with velvet and have two strap notches each to prevent items from falling off, plus they’re very slim, which saves space in your closet. At just a dollar per hanger, they’re a bargain, too. 15 This Set Of Shelves That Stores & Displays
Add a decorative touch to any space with these U-shaped
floating shelves that come in a set of three graduated sizes. They add a striking angular flair while also displaying small items like photos and home decor. Everything you need to mount them comes included, too. 16 A Sleek Utensil Holder That Will Streamline Your Collection
Forget the overcrowded drawers that always seem to jam, because this
utensil holder is here to keep your kitchen tools on hand whenever you need them. Made from stainless steel, it measures 7 inches tall and 7 inches wide for a generous capacity. It has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after over 2,500 reviewers have weighed in, too. 17 The Candle That Looks High End But Won’t Break The Bank
Lighting is a great way to set the mood and add ambiance to a space, and this
scented candle is no exception. Made from soy wax with a rustic wooden wick, this candle smells of persimmon but is also available in fragrances like bergamot, sandalwood, and more. Expect it to burn for at least 45 hours. 18 A Pair Of Oil & Vinegar Dispensers That Will Class Up Your Kitchen
Not only do these
bottle dispensers make it super easy to pour oil and vinegar, they also help you measure out the exact quantities you need. Pressing the button on the side allows them to draw up liquid, while the numbered markings on the top chamber denote helpful measurements like tablespoons and teaspoons, allowing you to pour it straight into the dish or pan. 19 This Useful Waterproof Cover That Protects Your Mattress
Mattresses aren’t cheap, so protect yours with confidence with this affordable
mattress cover. It slips over your mattress like a fitted sheet and protects it from dust and spills, as it’s 100% waterproof. Thanks to the cotton terry topper, it won’t make noise or feel stiff under your sheets either. Grab one for twin beds all the way up to California king beds. 20 This Set Of Tool Organizers That Will Cut Down On Clutter
If you’re looking to get some serious organization done, load up on this four-pack of
tool organizers. They mount to the wall with included screws and anchors and can each hold up to 35 pounds of weight. And because each holder has five spring-loaded slots and six hooks, you’ll be able to store a ton with ease. 21 A Rustic Paint That Works On Furniture & More
Give any space a luxe-looking makeover with this
decor paint that dries to a rustic, chalky matte finish and works on wood, glass, and more. There’s no primer needed, either. It couldn’t be easier to use, since it dries in 30 minutes or less. It’s well-reviewed, too, with over 10,000 users weighing in to give it a 4.6-star rating. 22 These Chic Glass Coffee Mugs That Won’t Burn Your Hands
Upgrade your mismatched mug collection with these
glass coffee cups that come in a set of two. Made with double wall-insulted, hand-blown glass, these mugs will keep your coffee warm without scalding your hands. They’re dishwasher, oven, and freezer safe, too, and hold 16 ounces each. 23 The Edison Bulbs That Add Retro Flair To Any Room
Add some stylish ambiance to your space with these
Edison bulbs. The LED bulbs come six to a pack and feature the equivalent of 60 watts, even though they use just six. They’re dimmable, too, and can last for 20,000 hours before they need replacing. Snag a set in a range of warm and soft whites. 24 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Make Organizing So Easy
If packing a suitcase never turns out quite as tidy as you’d hoped, give these
packing cubes a try. Each set comes with four cubes in varying sizes with a mesh top, so you can see exactly what’s in each one. It comes with a laundry bag, and not only are these great for trips, they’re also helpful for organizing out-of-season clothing at home. 25 A Coordinated Set Of Classic Kitchen Canisters
Level up your kitchen with a set of matching
food canisters that give your space a farmhouse feel. They’re made from painted stainless steel and feature airtight lids, which make them great for storing dry goods. They come in three different label options: rice, flour, pasta; sugar, coffee, tea; and potato, onion, garlic. 26 These Cooking Sheets That Can Help Keep Your Pans Cleaner
Stock up on these
baking mats that come four to a set and can be used for a range of baking needs. Since they’re made from silicone they can withstand high temperatures without sticking, meaning you won’t have to dirty up your cooking sheets with sprays. They’re even imprinted with the ideal spacing for perfectly even cookies. 27 A Pet Hair Remover You Can Use Again & Again
Say goodbye to wasting sheets and sheets of sticky paper, because this
pet hair remover uses the power of static electricity to attract fur and trap it in the chamber that empties with the push of a button. Just roll the nylon pad across the surfaces you’d like to clean and that’s it. As far as its popularity goes? Take it from more than 135,000 reviewers who took the time to weigh in — this one’s a keeper. 28 This Convenient Charging Dock That Keeps Electronics Organized
If you’re someone who struggles to keep your electronics fully charged and at the ready, this
charging station is for you. It stores and charges up to five devices at once, neatly stacking them sideways with vertical shelves that can be adjusted for wider electronics. It comes with five cables of varying types, including lightning cables, micro USB, and USB-C cords. 29 This Gorgeous Glass Tea Infuser That Lets You Brew A Whole Kettle At Once
Although this
loose leaf tea infuser may look fancy and expensive, it can be yours for less than $20. Simply insert the loose leaf tea of your choice into the stainless steel infuser, and heat up the water directly on the stove top. The infuser also acts as a filter so you can pour it straight from the kettle into a cup. 30 The Clip-On Ring Light You Can Take Anywhere
For next-level selfies and professionally lit video chats on the go, add this
ring light to your cart ASAP. It’s super practical because you can simply clip it on to multiple devices of varying sizes, and it recharges easily via USB. It offers varying levels of brightness, plus sun-kissed, natural, and white light modes. 31 This Soft & Stretchy Arm Band That Holds Your Phone As You Run
If you like listening to music or counting your steps as you exercise, you’ll want this
phone holder that lets you stay hands free as you work out. It slides over your bicep with ease thanks to the stretchy material that’s also moisture wicking, so it won’t feel soggy. There’s even an opening in the fabric through which to feed headphones, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 7 32 The Kitchen Gadget That Makes Chopping Quick & Easy
Make meal prep so much easier with this
food chopper. This chopper comes with three different sized stainless steel dicing plates — small, medium, and large — so you can prepare ingredients for a variety of different recipes. The bin beneath the blade also holds a whopping 8 cups and doubles as a storage container.
33 A Pack Of Genius Hangers Made Specifically For Pants
Keep your closet organized on a budget with this set of
pants hangers. They come 20 to a pack and feature an open design with a horizontal rod that makes slipping trousers on and off so much easier than traditional hangers. Since they’re also coated in rubber, items won’t slide off by accident, either. 34 The Charcoal Powder That Can Actually Whiten Teeth
When you think of white teeth, jet black charcoal probably isn’t the tool you’d think of to help you get there, but this
charcoal powder can actually do just that. It comes with a bamboo toothbrush that you can wet and dip into the powder to gently scrub away stains and reveal whiter teeth. It’s spearmint flavored to help freshen breath, too. 35 A Practical, Adjustable Tray For A Luxurious Bath
This
bamboo bathtub tray looks attractive thanks to its sleek, minimalist design, but it holds a wealth of practical features. It boasts a slot for a stemmed wine glass, a niche to rest your smartphone, plus a movable shelf on which to balance a tablet for easy viewing. It expands from 29.5 inches to 43 inches to fit a variety of tub sizes, too. 36 This Transformative Contact Paper That Gives Surfaces A Faux Marble Finish
You don’t need to spend a ton to re-do your surfaces or backsplashes, and this
marble contact paper proves it. It comes with an adhesive backing and can be measured and cut to your exact size specifications. Reviewers report that it’s easy to remove, too, so you can constantly keep updating your style. 37 These Mason Jars That Are Great For Storing Food
Add a touch of charm and coordination to your kitchen with this set of four
Mason jars. They’re made from BPA-free glass and metal, and they’re dishwasher safe. The lids are airtight and leak-proof, too, making them perfect for storing, canning, fermenting, and more. 38 The Clever Gadget That Makes Tough Jars So Easy To Open
If you’ve ever struggled to get the lid off of a jar, this
jar opener is for you. It’s super easy to install, too; just peel off the adhesive and stick it underneath any surface, then screw it in. Using the nonslip triangle wedge, you can insert cans and bottles of many sizes to generate enough tension to twist them open with ease. 39 A Set Of Wool Dryer Balls That Offer A Chemical-Free Alternative To Dryer Sheets
Load up your next load of laundry with these
wool dryer balls instead of using dryer sheets or fabric softeners. They can help reduce wrinkles, prevent static, and even soften your clothes all without chemicals. They come with six balls to a pack and a canvas storage case is even included, too. 40 This Tiny Metal Tool That Keeps Your Grill Clean
Giving your grill a deep clean might seem like an expensive task, but you can get it done on the cheap with this
grill scraper. Made from durable stainless steel, it works on many different grate sizes and shapes thanks to the varying notches around the perimeter. The bristle-free design helps to ensure you won’t shed brush fragments into your BBQ, too. 41 The Smart Alarm Clock With Lots Of High Tech Features
Make your mornings just a little easier to manage with this
alarm clock with so many features that make it seem way more expensive than it is. It projects the time onto the ceiling or wall with a rotating laser-like light so you can check the time from multiple view points. It also displays the weather forecast, has a USB port, and can set two separate alarms at once. 42 The High-Definition Makeup Mirror That Helps With Application Accuracy
Level up your makeup routine with this
backlit vanity mirror that lets you get up close and personal for precise application. It features three different levels of magnification and a rotating base so you can get the perfect angle. Plus, the sides fold in for easy storage. 43 The Nourishing Cuticle Cream For Pampering Your Nails
Give your hands the attention they deserve with this
cuticle cream. Thanks to its precise applicator tip, it applies evenly to your cuticles without dripping. And because it’s loaded with powerful ingredients like Vitamin E, shea butter, aloe vera, and more, it will leave your skin feeling soft and moisturized. 44 The Eco-Friendly Dish Cloths That Make Clean Up So Easy
Stock up on these
Stock up on these

Swedish dishcloths which come 10 to a pack and can absorb up to 20 times their weight. Because these dishcloths are washable and reusable up to 100 times each, they're a great environmentally friendly option. Plus, they're safe to use on nearly any surface.