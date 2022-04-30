Of the home trends skyrocketing in popularity, these make the biggest impact for cheap

When we’re considering home upgrades or decor changes, the reality is that most of us have to contend with a budget. As awesome as it would be to be able to simply wave a wand and have everything we want, stores don’t really work that way (unfortunately). Thankfully, the internet is here to help, which brings me to this list of popular home goods. Clicking “Add to Cart” may not be quite as magical as waving a wand, but it’s a very close second.

Each of these trendy pieces is skyrocketing in popularity and will make a big impact in your space without breaking your budget. So if you’d like to make a few upgrades or changes around your home and get the most bang for your buck, these are the items that deserve a closer look.

1. This sleek and sophisticated cocktail shaker set

Channel your inner James Bond and enjoy your favorite cocktails shaken, not stirred. This stainless steel cocktail shaker set includes a shaker with a built-in strainer and a measuring jigger. It also promises to be leakproof, rust-resistant, and dishwasher-safe, so you can be the host or hostess with the most and still clean up with ease.

2. This large cutting board with room for all your prep tasks

With this 18- by 12-inch cutting board, you’ll be able to chop, slice, and dice to your heart’s content without spilling onto your countertop. The heavy-duty, anti-slip plastic is durable and versatile yet still dishwasher-safe (as long as you have room for it), plus the black color feels modern and stylish to boot.

3. A splatter screen that protects your stove top — and you

Prevent potential misses and burns with this frying pan splatter screen. Available in four sizes ranging from 9.5 to 15 inches, it’s designed to rest on your pots and pans while food cooks, allowing steam to escape yet stopping oil and grease from doing the same. When you’re done, pop it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

4. These super comfy pillowcases with over 15K 5-star ratings

Can you really put a price on a good night’s sleep? In addition to being super soft and cozy, these pillow cases (which come in sets of two), are available in a variety of hues that will match almost any space. One shopper summed up what many others echoed in reviews, “For the cost, I was amazed at the quality! Very luxurious!”

5. A stand that puts your vinyl record covers on display

What better way to showcase the cover of the record you’re currently playing than with a vinyl record stand? Not only that, but it’s a stylish and sleek decor piece. The stand is solid wood, and available in three colors; natural, vintage brown, and walnut. CD cases fit, too.

6. This under-$30 wireless doorbell set with thousands of rave reviews

How does a blue doorbell that plays your favorite chime sound? What about a green doorbell that has a silent mode? This wireless doorbell comes in multiple colors, offers more than 50 chimes, and has an operating range of up to 1,000 feet. Simply screw or adhere the push button, plug in the receiver in your outlet of choice, and you’ll be good to go. Over 27,000 shoppers give it five stars.

7. A half-moon pillow for lumbar and leg support

If you’re tired of constantly adjusting and folding and re-adjusting your pillow, then consider this foam bolster pillow instead. Side, back, and stomach sleepers can all use it, as well as those recovering from injury or surgery. And if it’s been well-loved (because it will be), the cover can be easily removed and washed.

8. A handheld milk frother for barista-level drinks at home

Step up your home coffee game with a milk frother that whips foam in seconds — it quickly pays for itself by saving trips to the coffee shop. Use it with any kind of milk to create lattes, cappuccinos, shakes, and more. It also includes a sleek display stand, and it’s battery operated, so you’re not limited by outlets and cords. There are six colors to choose from.

9. A duvet cover set that’s wrinkle-resistant

This duvet cover set provides your bedroom with an instant upgrade that you’ll be able to enjoy every single day, and you’ll love that its super-soft microfiber is wrinkle-resistant. As one buyer put it, “This set is an essential set for your bedding collection. It has a real hotel look and feel.” Choose between three sizes and five versatile colors.

10. This dimmer that allows you to set the mood with your twinkle strands

If you own a set of LED twinkle lights and you’re not currently using a dimmer, I’m sorry to say that you’re missing out. But you can easily remedy such a situation with this USB switch and dimmer that includes 20 different settings, plus an included remote control. Use it with fairy lights, TV back lights, light strings, and more.

11. These clever organizers that add storage to the back of your doors

Store everything from spices and sandals to grooming products and cleaning supplies with these over-the-door organizers. Pop one in your pantry, use one in your closet, or add one to the back of your bathroom door for storage galore. Each organizer has 24 pockets, and hanging hooks are included, too.

12. A set of versatile mason jars for canning, storage, and more

Few things are as practical and useful as these glass mason jars. If you’re into canning and fermenting you might already be familiar, but if you’re not, they’re still great for keeping foods stored in an airtight container. Use them for packing lunches, making overnight oats, parfaits, and more. They’re dishwasher-safe and reusable, too.

13. A mounted paper towel holder that saves counter space

If you’re keeping your paper towels on the counter, then you might want to sit down for this one. A wall-mounted paper towel holder makes it easy to grab what you need and frees up precious counter space. Plus, the neutral bamboo wood fits with a variety of decor styles. All necessary hardware is included, and according to buyers, it’s easy to install.

14. These airtight containers that are perfect for on-the-go meals

This pack of seven airtight plastic containers comes with coordinating lids for easy packing and snacking. Even better, they’re safe for the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, and the transparent plastic material makes it easy to see the contents. Use them at home, or take them with you when you’re out since the airtight seal keeps everything safe and secure.

15. A bamboo charcuterie board to make the cheese plate of your dreams

Elevate your next gathering — or a random Wednesday night — with this large bamboo charcuterie board. The versatile rectangular shape lends itself to all kinds of spreads with built-in side trays adding to the display. Plus, subtle handles make it easy to grip and carry from room to room.

16. This magnetic screen that lets fresh air in while keeping pests out

Few things are more enjoyable than a summery breeze, but not when it brings extra bugs with it. This magnetic screen door lets the air flow through your home while providing a barrier to bugs. The magnetic closure allows for hands-free opening and closing, and it’s easy enough that even pets can get the hang of it.

17. A practical pack of automatic night lights so you can illuminate every corner of your home

These automatic night lights turn on when it’s dark and turn off once they sense light. They’re great for bathrooms and bedrooms as well as countertops and hallways, and you even have a choice between warm white light or cool white light. But the best part? They promise a lifespan of 10,000 hours.

18. These furniture leg sliders that protect your floors from damage

When you have these chair leg covers, you don’t have to worry about scratches or damage on your floors. They slip on furniture and chair legs in seconds and are nearly invisible when in use. Choose between clear, black, or walnut sets, all with a durable felt pad on the bottom.

19. A fun light-up letter that changes colors

Whether you’re decorating for a party or for yourself, these LED marquee letter lights make a bright and colorful statement in any space. With 16 different color choices and four lighting effects (like fade and jump) and an included remote control to manage it all, you’ll be tempted to buy the whole alphabet.

20. The Squatty Potty bathroom stool that provides comfort and convenience

Few $20 gadgets promise life-changing benefits, but the Squatty Potty does. Simply position it in your bathroom and reap the ergonomic, practical, and health-related benefits. As one buyer put it, “This little stool has revolutionized my bathroom habits ... My body feels RIGHT when I use this stool.”

21. A portable pump for those huge 5-gallon water jugs

Have you ever tried to change one of those 5-gallon water jugs? They are not easy. Enter this portable dispenser pump that allows you to empty the jug without the struggle of flipping and positioning it. It comes in white and black, and it’ll make life so much easier.

22. An anti-fog shower mirror that will streamline your routine

This clever anti-fog mirror makes it possible to combine some of your morning or evening routine steps into one. Need to shave? No problem. How about rinsing off a face mask? Sure. Or tweezing while the steam is prime? Of course. It comes with an adhesive hook that makes for easy hanging, and the mirror itself can be removed as needed.

23. These vanity lights that bring a touch of Hollywood glamour into your home

Want to feel like you’re getting ready in a luxurious dressing room? These LED vanity mirror lights are a cinch to install thanks to their adhesive backing and give off adjustable brightness that you can customize with a touch-dimmer. The entire string is 10 feet long, and you can cut it for a perfect fit.

24. This sleek and slim outlet cover with a power strip

If you’ve ever had to adjust your furniture to accommodate a cord or plug, then you know the struggle of inconvenient outlets. This ultra-thin outlet cover and power-strip makes it possible to keep furniture flush against your wall while still allowing cord access thanks to the power strip. And, even better — there are multiple cord lengths and outlet numbers available. It’s no surprise this pick maintains over 27,000 five-star ratings.

25. These solar-powered lights to illuminate your deck

Hang these solar deck lights outside and enjoy both settings; warm white for everyday and color-changing for a little fun. They turn on automatically when it gets dark and just 4 to 5 hours of sunlight promises up to 10 hours of illumination. Plus, they’re water- and heat-proof, so no worries when rough weather rolls through.

26. These stove gap covers that prevent messes before they even start

Why don’t stove gap covers just come pre-installed in homes? Until the future arrives, get these to prevent crumbs and splatter and debris from landing in that space between your stove and counter tops. With over 27,000 five-star ratings, one shopper summed it up, “They wipe up nicely, and I throw them in the dishwasher every couple of weeks for maintenance. The best part? NOTHING falls in that little gap anymore! :)”

27. This drawer you can add into your fridge for better organization

If your current fridge layout is not cutting it, consider adding a drawer organizer to your shelf. The versatile size fits most standard fridges, and it’s made with food-safe BPA-free plastic, too. Inner divots are great for keeping eggs or other round foods from rolling, and you can always check on the state of your food through the transparent walls.

28. This memory foam rug set for an instant upgrade to your bathroom

This memory foam bathroom rug set is both form and function; the color ties your space together and the cushy material adds comfort when you’re standing at the sink or stepping out of the shower. The set includes a bath mat with anti-slip backing, contour mat, and toilet seat cover.

29. An elegant candle that comes in luxurious scents

There’s a reason that a classic candle is always in style; the vibe just can’t be matched. In the case of this soy candle, you also have your choice of aromas, with options like bergamot & jasmine or lavender, mint, & sage. Light it for the scent or for the flame, it’s a win either way with the chic, minimalist jar.

30. A wall shelf organizer that keeps your essentials at the ready

What if your keys were always by your phone, which was always by your wallet, which was always by the dog leash? That dream can be your reality with this wall shelf organizer. It installs with included adhesive, so no tools are required. It also makes for a great bedside table replacement if you’re looking to save space in a bedroom or dorm room.

31. A stylish wine rack that instantly gives you some cred

Keep your wine collection looking neat and tidy with this wooden wine rack that holds up to 10 bottles. It suits most decor styles, and since it’s freestanding, you can use it almost anywhere in your home. It folds up for storage when not in use, too. One buyer raved, “It is sturdy, and no assembly required. All of my wine bottles fit perfectly. Very happy with my purchase!’

32. This tiered lazy Susan that keeps small items accessible

Never lose something at the back of your cupboard when you have a lazy Susan that displays all of its contents. This style has two tiers, giving you extra space, and you can pick between three adjustable heights for the top shelf. If you need more structure, there’s a version that includes bins, too.

33. A cushy mat that protects floors and makes chores more bearable

Keep your feet happy and your floors clean with an anti-fatigue floor mat. With three versatile sizes to choose from and three colors available, you’re covered (pun intended) for any spot in your house that needs a little extra cushioning (like your kitchen sink, standing desk, or laundry room). It’s even non-slip and waterproof.

34. A magnetic bar that can hold tools, cutlery, craft supplies, and more

No more bulky knife blocks taking up counter space or pointy scissors floating around in your junk drawer. This sleek and sturdy magnetic bar is wall-mounted for safekeeping a variety of tools, knives, keys, screws, and other magnetic essentials. It’s great for saving space, staying organized, or both.

35. These silicone ice trays that make delightfully round ice

Have you ever looked in your freezer and thought, “Dang, I wish my ice was more round”? Well, these round ice molds will help you make circular ice. It’s a small thing but the visual impact is huge. There’s something so satisfying about perfect balls of ice, so grab a set in your color of choice and dress up your next cold-brew, iced tea, or water bottle.

36. A mini food processor to streamline your food prep

Home chefs, this one’s for you. This mini food processor packs a punch that rivals the big guys, but it takes up a fraction of the space. Also, it’s smaller footprint actually makes you more likely to use it because it’s easier to pull out from a cabinet or down from a shelf. It holds up to three cups and does everything from chopping and dicing, to mixing and pureeing. Even better, the container, blade, and lid are dishwasher-safe.

37. This storage ottoman that’s part form, part function

What’s better than a sleek and stable ottoman that you can prop your feet on? A sleek and stable ottoman with storage inside. This cube-shaped version can be folded down in between uses, and it comes in nine different colors, with options for faux leather or linen material.

38. A set of acrylic floating shelves for instant decor

Floating shelves are polished and practical, and they’re a great way to create space literally out of thin air. This set of acrylic floating shelves comes with all necessary hardware for hanging (which buyers say is super easy), plus you can opt for a set of two, three, four, or six white shelves, or a set of three black shelves.

39. This shoe rack that keeps your entryway tidy

If you’ve ever had to scramble to find your shoes when you’re trying to get out the door in the morning, this shoe rack could be a game-changer for you. It’s available in both natural wood and dark mocha colors, and there are options with two, three, four, and six shelves. It’s great for closets, or positioned by the front door.

40. This floating corner shelf with multiple tiers

Be honest, are you really using that corner to the best of its ability? If you need more stylish surface space for photos, decor objects, trinkets, and more, then consider this floating corner shelf. With three colors and four shapes to choose from, you’ll be able to find the perfect match for your space.

41. This mini bookshelf that nestles right into your favorite corner

Now, if you want to fill a corner without mounting anything to a wall, look no further than this mini corner bookshelf. It comes in black, white, and brown, and also looks great as a nightstand, end table, or even as bathroom storage. Happy buyers confirm that it’s easy to put together, too.