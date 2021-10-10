If you're lazy but want your home to look good, you'll love these 45 things under $35 on Amazon

The very last thing I ever want to do is organize my closet. Or maybe it’s clean the kitchen? No, wait! It’s live through the chaos and expense of a bathroom or kitchen remodel. On the other hand, I do love to curl up on the couch in a home that looks clean and gorgeous. And that’s why I have spent so much time discovering hacks to make cleaning, organizing, and even redecorating super fast, cheap, and easy. If you are lazy like me but want your home to look good, you’ll love these 45 things under $35 on Amazon.

One terrific hack for creating a space that’s both organized and looking good is to use your everyday items as decor. These wall racks, for example, display towels or wine bottles so they are within easy reach while also decorating the walls. Another trick I like is to find functional items that are beautiful enough to serve from, even at a party, so I don’t have to get out anything special when people come over. These elegant yet practical pitchers are a perfect example. And updating a tired kitchen or bathroom does not have to involve sawdust and demolition. Sometimes a simple thing like updating the cabinet hardware will change the look of a place and takes only a few minutes to do.

Check out the rest of these tips, hacks, and solutions for a home that looks great and functions well.

1. This hack to keep the bathroom floor dry

That trail of water that drips off the shower door and onto the floor every time you take a shower is such a pain to clean up every day. These two shower seals will stop that and are super easy to install. Just cut the width to size and slide one on. It will keep water in the shower and not trap any, so it won’t drip when you open the door.

2. A mosquito net for a dreamy bedroom look

Hang this mosquito net from the ceiling and let it surround your bed to create a dreamy, romantic look while it keeps bugs off of you, if that’s potentially a problem. It’s the real deal, closes completely, and creates a bug-free zone. It works for a patio chair or other spot where mosquitos can be a problem, too.

3. These grippers so you can stop fixing the rugs

If the pets are scrambling your carpets or curling rugs are a tripping hazard, stick these rug grippers to the four corners of the rug and and press them to the floor. They’ll now stay put. A moveable, reusable gripper on the floor side lets you move the rugs to clean but won’t let them slide when the cats are doing their daily parkour.

4. The easy-to-install blinds for quick room darkening

Just cut these paper blinds to size and peel and stick them to your windows to create a quick fix for too much sun or not enough privacy. They darken the room thoroughly without drilling into the window frame or requiring the help of a professional installer.

5. These floating shelves that turn storage into art

Install these three floating shelves in geometric shapes next to your bed and use them to store an alarm clock and books. Or hang them above the sink to keep lotions within reach. Or just put some pretty plants in them. Turning your everyday items into art is a great way to simultaneously store things and decorate your walls.

6. A set of stackable & airtight food containers

Move all your dry goods into these stackable containers for a tidy kitchen or pantry. The set includes seven clear containers in a variety of sizes to hold items like cookies, rice, or spaghetti, and will fill the space in your cupboards efficiently while keeping everything fresh and dry because the lids seal tightly. The wide openings makes them easy to fill, and they come with reusable labels.

7. This bidet for a luxury bathroom on the cheap

A bidet takes your bathroom from standard to deluxe quickly, and if you choose this bidet attachment, getting there is inexpensive and quick. It’s an attachment that uses your current toilet’s water supply to create a delightful derrière shower whenever you want it. You’ll also save on toilet paper, too.

8. The big mason jar for dispensing lots of drinks

Don’t want to spend the evening mixing cocktails for everyone who comes to the party? Mix up a full gallon of something delicious in this big jar with a spout and set it on the counter. Everyone can refill their own. It’s great for keeping iced tea, fruit-infused water, or lemonade in the fridge, too.

9. A bamboo paper towel dispenser

Mount this bamboo paper towel dispenser under a counter or to the wall and you will never have to struggle to get a towel off the roll one-handed again. It’s sturdy, beautiful, durable, and makes cleaning up small kitchen messes so much easier.

10. These lights that turn any mirror into a lighted vanity

You don’t have to drop a small fortune to get a lighted vanity that shows you how you’ll look in daylight. Just peel and stick this strip of vanity bulbs to the mirror you have. The 14 bulbs are big, bathe you in 6000K light — the kind make-up artists like — and dim down to 10 percent so you can use the mirror for ambient lighting, too.

11. A simple gold mirror that’s perfect anywhere

Hang this 12-inch diameter mirror anywhere a blank wall would look better with a reflection. It’s perfect for an entry for a quick glance on your way out, in a dining room that needs a bit of art, or anywhere. It’s easy to hang from any standard picture hook and has a timeless gold finish.

12. These tumblers that mimic a beer can

Pour your favorite beverage into these glasses that are shaped like beer cans and you will probably like that drink much more because it will look so cute. These high-quality drinking glasses are shaped like a classic soda or beer can and hold 16 ounces — or a pint of beer.

13. The desk tray that brings order to your papers

Rein in the paperwork with a classic, three-tiered desktop filing system so you always know what you need to do and what’s ready to file. These three trays stand in a corner of the desk and keep papers out of your way until you have time to deal with them.

14. A complete flatware set that comes with an organizer

If your flatware could use an upgrade or you’re missing pieces, this complete set is classically designed, has everything you need, and comes ready to drop in the drawer in its own organizer. The stainless steel pieces are dishwasher-safe, and you get four each of dinner forks, salad forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.

15. These carafes for everything from water to milk to tea

These two carafes are so easy to keep in the fridge with fruit-infused water, iced tea, milk, or whatever else you like to drink, and the tight-sealing plastic lids keep them from spilling. When you are setting a table or having a party, though, they come right out of the fridge and look beautiful on a buffet. Just take the lids off.

16. The soft-as-silk sheets that keep you cool

Silk seems like it would be the ultimate luxury in sheets but it can actually feel pretty hot. These microfiber sheets, though, are as silky as silk yet keep you cool. They are also so affordable you could own 10 colors for what silk costs. In fact, there are so many colors, and they are all so beautiful, that you might have trouble choosing.

17. These genius motion-activated light sockets

Screw one of these two clever sockets into a light fixture and screw your favorite lightbulb into it. You have just converted your hall, garage, attic, or laundry room light into a motion-sensitive one that comes on when you approach and turns off when you leave — no wiring required. The lights only come on when the room is dark and you can adjust how long they stay on.

18. The color-changing lights that transform movie watching

Stick these backlights to the back of your TV, and you’ll be amazed at how much they improve your movie nights. They are easy to install — just peel and stick them to the TV and plug them into a USB port — and they will come on with the TV and glow behind it in the color you choose with the simple-to-use remote. You get 10 feet of lights, which is enough for lighting a 60-inch TV.

19. These chair leg covers that stop the noise

Slide these covers over the feet of your chairs and silence that awful scrape that happens when you move them on hardwood floors. You don’t have to fuss with adhesives that eventually fail because these stretchy, silicone covers fit snugly, and the felt is securely attached to them. There are 32 in this set, which is probably enough to cover every chair in the house.

20. A simple solution to that snarl of plugs & cables

Wires, power strips, and power bricks are not a pretty sight, and they can be dangerous for pets and small children. This simple cable box hides them in a tidy box and stops anyone from chewing or playing with them. There are big entry points in the back for wires to get in and out, plenty of ventilation, and a secure lid that’s easy for an adult to remove to plug or unplug.

21. This set of furniture repair markers & crayons

You might think your furniture or floors need to be repaired by a pro because of that scratch, water spot, or ding, but you’d be shocked at how effective this solution that’s easier and much cheaper. Just fill the deep scratch with one of these crayons in a color that matches or color over scuffs and discolorations with the markers. You can mix the colors for a perfect match.

22. The burner covers that save you from scrubbing the stovetop

There is really no reason to waste your free time scrubbing your stovetop when prevention is so easy. Just cut these heat-resistant burner covers to fit and put them under your burner grates. When spills happen, these reusable covers are conveniently dishwasher-safe. They are nice and thick, and they come in a stylish silver material that’s safe around temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

23. These fridge handle covers so you never have to wipe off fingerprints

Does anyone enjoy repeatedly cleaning the handles of the fridge? Of course not. That’s why you might want two sets of these door handle covers so you never have to do that again. Just toss one pair in the wash when you decide the covers need to be cleaned. They attach easily with hook-and-loop closure and look spotless for weeks. Problem solved.

24. This peel-&-stick subway tile that is so easy to clean

This peel-and-stick subway tile is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest kitchen remodel you will ever undertake. And, when you are done, it looks so good most people will have no idea that it isn’t real tile. The material resists heat and mositure, and it easily wipes clean.

25. The organizer drawers that create quick order anywhere

Tuck this two-tier organizer under the sink, in the fridge, or in a corner of the counter to keep everything from beauty products to potatoes organized and within reach. The bins slide out completely, assemble easily, and its perforations let products dry or aerate.

26. These satin pillowcases that are gentle to hair & skin

These satin pillowcases look gorgeous on your bed, elevating the room to something deluxe and decadent. But the reason to dress your bed in them is how they treat your skin and hair. They are silky-smooth so they don’t tug or break hair or wick moisture away from your skin or hair. Plus, they come in 23 vibrant colors to choose from.

27. These reusable storage bags that are freezer-safe

Store everything you once put into single-use plastic freezer bags in these reusable silicone bags instead. You’ll save a lot of money in the long-run and help keep plastic out of landfills and oceans. These bags are leakproof thanks to airtight seals, and they’re safe to use for storing food in the freezer.

28. These stainless steel shower shelves that are easy to install

Wherever you need storage — in the shower, bathroom, or kitchen — these three shelves are an easy solution. Peel and stick the strip of hooks that come with them to the wall and snap the shelves in. The two roomy shelves and soap holder are waterproof and rustproof. When you move or change your mind, run a hairdryer over those stick-on hook strips and they will pull right off.

29. This lighting kit that creates elegant lighting anywhere

Light the underside of your kitchen cabinets, the interior of shelves, around your desk or bed or whatever solution your space and imagination concoct with this under-cabinet lighting kit. They stick on easily, plug in, and turn on with a switch. You’ll get four 20-inch light strips that can be connected together however you like.

30. A lazy Susan for organizing small kitchen items

This 14-inch bamboo Lazy Susan makes serving tea or coffee or storing spices so much easier and convenient. Just set it down, set your tea service, spices, or anything you want to be able to easily access from all sides on it, and you can turn to reach what you want.

31. This compact trash can with a foot pedal & soft-close lid

This is the perfect trash can for a bathroom. It’s sized just right for tight spaces, has a step-on lid for hands-free disposal, allows you to set it in a stay-open mode, and closes softly. It keeps the pets out of the trash, traps odors, and has a removable plastic bucket inside to make taking the trash out super easy.

32. The mug hooks that make room in your cupboards

Screw these mug hooks to the underside of your cabinet shelves and hang mugs instead of stacking them inside for more storage that’s easier to access. These three racks give you a total of 12 hooks that also work anywhere in the kitchen to hang sponges, gloves, aprons, or utensils. They come in four colors and the hanging hardware is included.

33. A soft fleece blanket for a cozy spot anywhere

This waffle-fleece blanket is deliciously soft, according to almost 11,000 people who give it five stars, probably while curled up under it on the couch. It comes in 23 colors and six sizes so there is sure to be one you can’t resist. And it goes right into the washer and dryer without losing any of its brushed microfiber coziness.

34. This wall-mounted towel or wine rack for functional decor

Hang your towels on the wall in the bathroom instead of springing for decor and show off your towel collection while making it easy for everyone to dry themselves. Or hang these versatile shelves in the kitchen and use them to store wine bottles. You can hang the two three-level pieces side-by-side or one on top of the other to suit your space.

35. These ceramic coasters with a marbled finish

Sometimes the material you choose for a task makes all the difference. Some coasters let your drink slide around in the puddle created by its own condensation but these six coasters are made from ceramic, which absorbs water. The cork underside protects your furniture and a metal stand keeps them handy yet organized. The marbled finish looks elegant on any tabletop.

36. A stainless sponge caddy that looks great in the kitchen

Match your appliances while organizing the sink area with this stainless steel sink caddy that boasts storage space for your sponges, dish brush, and dish soap all in one tidy space that collects water to keep it off your counters.

37. This plug-in wall sconce for easy lighting anywhere

Whether you need a lamp for your desk or for reading in bed, this sconce is a quick, simple, and stylish solution. Mount it to the wall or set it on a surface and plug it in. The retro look and black shade have an understated style and the sconce rotates to point the light where you want it.

38. A beautiful plant you never have to water

There is no doubt that plants create a homey atmosphere but if caring for these finicky — and often messy — creatures is not your bag, set one of these decorative, kill-proof taro plants down anywhere with no concern for its light needs. The leaves are made of plastic, the pot is made of paper pulp, and there are stones in the pot for convincing realness.

39. The bumpers that silence your noisy cupboard doors

The sound of cupboard doors slamming closed is not only jarring, it makes the kitchen seem less finished than it is. But the solution is so simple: Stick these rubber bumpers where the cabinet hits the frame and it’ll soften that loud noise. You’ll get a pack of 100, which should be enough to do all your cupboards and drawers.

40. These cabinet pulls for a quick kitchen update

One secret of kitchen design is that changing the cabinet hardware, which is easy and inexpensive, can sometimes have more impact on the look of the kitchen than changing the cabinets. These simple, modern pulls in a matte black might be all your builder cabinets need.

41. This grout pen so you don’t have to clean the grout

Cleaning grout is a thankless job that often gets you nowhere because it just doesn’t want to come clean. But this grout pen will restore your grout to white, and it’s more like coloring than cleaning. Just draw over the grayed grout with this marker and wipe off any that gets on the tile.

42. These honeycomb organizers for your drawers

Imagine pulling your drawer open and being able to scan every pair of socks you own in order to choose the pair you want today. First step? Install this drawer organizer that conforms to the space you have. Just cut it to fit and snap the pieces together. Then fit your socks, underwear, cosmetics, watches, or whatever you store in there into the cubbies.

43. A set of linen storage bins that quickly creates order

This three-pack of medium-sized storage bins will create order in any closet, office, or playroom. They assemble quickly, have sturdy handles, stack, and feature clear label slots so you can identify what’s inside. They are covered in a linen fabric and come in a choice of five colors.

44. These leather pillow covers for a quick décor change

Tired of the accent pillows on your couch or bed? Give the place an entirely new look by zipping these two faux leather throw pillow covers right over your soft florals or outdated colors. They are available in eight sizes and clean easily by just wiping them with a damp cloth.

45. A reed scent diffuser that’s easier than candles

If you like to light candles to create a scent in your home, you will love these reed diffusers because they do the same task without spilling wax, threatening to burn the house down, or requiring that you find a lighter. Just stick the reeds into the scent and wait while they pull it slowly into the air. Choose from over a dozen scents.

46. This tall shoe rack for your entire collection

Assemble this shoe rack in your closet or entryway and organize your shoe collection so you can find the pair your want when you want it without tearing through the closet or leaving a pile of cast-off detritus. It’s easy to assemble and you can leave out shelves to make it exactly the height you want.