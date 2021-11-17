75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.

It can be hard to determine what people actually want, especially when shopping for someone you don't know as well or if you're shopping for someone who seems to have everything they could ever need or want. Luckily, Amazon has tons of great options that solve little problems, make your life a little more luxurious, or make you a little more stylish.

From a kit that will help make the perfect cocktail, to shower products that help you exfoliate, to everyday essentials that people didn’t even know they needed (like a multitool that you can bring on-the-go), we found 75 great products from Amazon (all under $25!) that are thoughtful and universal. Each of these items are great quality, too, so your recipients will think you’re an amazing family member/friend/coworker and super rich, even if you may not be.

Check out all the awesome products we found right here:

1. A luxurious scented candle that smells like fall

Light this rose and sandalwood scented candle and you’ll feel extra cozy during the coldest months of the year. This candle has the perfect combination of sweet and musky scents, and it’s made from 100% natural soy wax and essential oils, so you’ll feel better about burning it for as long as your heart desires like. If rose and sandalwood aren’t your preferred scents, this candle comes in other wintery varieties such as pine wood, ginger bread cookie, and lavender & lilac.

2. A leather wallet that comes in tons of colors

Since you likely bring your wallet everywhere, it’s worth it to buy one that’s durable and classy. Look no further than this leather option that comes with a magnetic money clip and in 17 different colors. It’s only four-by-three inches big, making it an ideal compact wallet to fit in your pocket, and it comes with just enough slots for the important cards you need by your side at all times.

3. A Bluetooth speaker you can bring in the shower with you

Turn your tub into a concert hall with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. This speaker will give you a super loud, clear sound even when water’s involved, making it perfect for jamming out in your shower, at the beach, or by the pool. It has great power too; it can maintain a Bluetooth connection up to 100 feet away and has over 10 hours of playtime in its battery life.

4. A lamp that gives your room a celestial vibe

Adults and kids alike will love this hyper-realistic moon lamp with a color-changing light. This lamp acts as both a nightlight and a unique decor piece for any space and comes on attractive, minimalist its own stand. It changes to 16 different colors, allowing you to set the mood with just a click of the remote control or by activating its convenient touch control.

5. A cast-iron pan that will elevate all your meals

Anyone can feel like a pro in the kitchen with this pre-seasoned cast iron pan. This nine-inch skillet makes searing, frying, and sautéing easier and better with its incredible heat retention and ability to cook your foods more evenly. These durable pans are meant to last forever, too, making them an ideal gift for both amateur cooks and those who are already experts in the kitchen.

6. A set of metal whiskey stones that’ll keep your drinks cold

If you hate a watered-down cocktail, these whiskey stones are a must-have; they allow you to have an ice-cold drink without ice cubes melting in said drink. These stainless steel cubes are can be used again and again, just keep them in your freezer for when mixology duties call.

7. These whiskey glasses with a 4.9-star rating on Amazon

Whiskey lovers will thank you for this set of two “official whiskey tasting glasses” from Glencairn. These glasses have over 5,000 Amazon reviews and an astonishing 4.9-star average thanks to their easy-to-drink-from mouth and wide glass bowl that helps appreciate the body of the whiskey. Dubbed “the official whiskey glass,” these are even found in distilleries and bars all over the world!

8. A wireless charging pad for all of your devices

Whether tech products are your thing or you need an easier way to charge your devices, this wireless charging pad is a must-have for your home or office. This charger is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and other smartphones and wireless headphones. It charges your device quickly and seamlessly, without needing to plug anything in.

9. These funky dress socks that’ll spice up the work day

Fun dress socks like these are a great way to jazz up an otherwise ordinary outfit. This pack of six comes with different colored and patterned pairs that are not only stylish but comfortable and breathable, too. There’s eight different packs to choose from, so there’s definitely a combo of colors and patterns to get you through the work week.

10. A beard grooming kit that has all the essentials

While facial hair may look good, it can be difficult to maintain. This beard kit is ideal for those who desperately need to groom — it comes with all of the essentials, including beard shampoo, balm, oils, a comb, brush, and trimming scissors. Everything comes in a convenient storage bag, too, so you can keep all of your supplies in one place. The end result, according to reviewers, is a beard that’s soft, healthy, and handsome.

11. This kit that keeps your shoes looking good as new

Never worry about dirtying your beloved kicks after getting this shoe cleaning kit. This set comes with a soft hog hair brush, a microfiber cloth, and a cleaning solution with coconut and jojoba extracts, all of which can keep your leather, suede, canvas, nubuck, and nylon shoes clean.

12. These travel-sized scents to spray before you “go”

These on-the-go, before-you-go Poo-Pourri sprays are perfect for someone who’s always away from home. Just spray one of these five sweet-smelling scents in the toilet before you do you business, and you won’t have to worry about leaving any unpleasant smells behind when you’re traveling or in the office.

13. A shower set for the Marvel fanatics

Any Marvel fan will love this bath and body essentials gift set, no matter which superhero is their favorite. This set comes with deodorant and body wash that smell amazing and will make you feel like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Captain America, or Iron Man (or all four!), depending on which hero-themed set you think is the most super.

14. A fancy manicure set that has everything you need

Keep your cuticles looking clean-cut with this manicure set that anyone should have at home. This 16-piece, stainless steel set comes with nail clippers, a cuticle trimmer, a nail file, tweezers, a nail cleaning knife, and other essential tools you need to go to the salon to utilize, all wrapped up in a convenient leather carrying case.

15. A two-pack of beanies that will keep you warm and stylish

As the days get chillier, you’ll need a cozy beanie to keep your head and ears warm. This pack of two oversized, slouchy beanies come in 10 different color combinations, allowing you to match these soft knit beanies to your jacket or simply just your mood.

16. A vintage-looking lamp for your desktop

Any room could use this vintage-looking Edison bulb table lamp to spruce it up. This lamp has a touch control base with three different brightness levels, and is a small but powerful and stylish utility item ideal for desks, side tables, bookshelves, and nightstands.

17. A set of Moleskin journals to jot down your thoughts

Whether you’re into daily journaling or just need a place to jot down grocery lists, anyone can benefit from this pack of three Moleskine cahier journals. These 64-page journals come in ruled, squared, dotted, and blank, as well as 10 different colors, so they can be purchased according to your needs. Their compact size and sturdy cardboard covers make these the perfect notebooks to carry around with you wherever you go.

18. A luxe fountain pen with a classic design

There are few things classier than a nice fountain pen, like this one. This pen comes in eight different colors and three different point types that will make writing feel like a luxurious experience. The metal pen is hefty yet slim, making it easy to write with. it even comes in a stylish tin, making it a particularly presentable gift.

19. A kitchy Cup Noodles-spin on a classic Yahtzee game

While this Cup Noodles-themed Yahtzee game may seem like it’s just for kids, adults will definitely love it too. This is a great novelty gift item that’s fun no matter how old you are, and the game pieces replicate ingredients from the iconic instant lunch: chicken, beef, shrimp, lime, corn, and carrots.

20. These gloves that still let you scroll through your phone

Anything with dual purpose is a great gifting item, like these winter gloves with touch screen capabilities. These gloves are perfect for cold weather with their warm inner lining and elastic wrist cuff that keep the elements out. But they also have conductive material on the thumbs, forefingers, and middle fingers that let you maneuver a tough screen without having to take off your gloves.

21. These mugs that make Moscow Mules look bar-worthy

No Moscow mule is complete without an iconic copper mug, and this set of two is perfect for your friend who can’t get enough of this cocktail. These handcrafted, 16-ounce hammered copper mugs have a thumb rest so your hands stay warm and comfortable while your drink stays ice cold.

22. This challenging, snarky 100-piece puzzle

3D puzzles are all the rage these days, and not only is this 52-piece reindeer-shaped puzzle a fun challenge to put together, it has a functional use once you’re done assembling it. Yep, this puzzle turns into a functioning clock. Add it to your desk or bookshelf for a rustic piece of decor.

23. An attractive oil diffuser that will help you relax

This oil diffuser is a great way to relax after a long day. It has an ultrasonic diffuser that efficiently distributes your favorite essential oils throughout your room. It also works as a a cool mist humidifier and a nightlight, helping you achieve a nice, calming environment before bed.

24. These sophisticated containers for salt & pepper

If you’re constantly in the kitchen cheffing something up, these salt and pepper containers are a great addition to your countertops. These simple, eight-ounce jars (that come in white or turquoise) store the spices you need in a pinch, and work as an aesthetically-pleasing decor item as well.

25. A charcuterie set with all the essentials (and then some)

Anyone who loves to entertain needs this deluxe charcuterie board in their life. This 14-by-11-inch bamboo board is perfect for storing all sorts of meats, cheeses, spreads, and fruits. Unlike other charcuterie boards, this comes with a special section for holding crackers, and a four-piece cheese cutting and spreading tool set.

26. A tumbler that makes the perfect cup of tea

This tumbler with an infuser basket and steeping lid has an insulated double wall that keeps tea piping hot much longer than traditional mugs and tumblers. The attached stainless steel basket makes brewing your favorite loose-leaf tea easy too, there’s no need to worry about other gadgets. Plus, when you’re done brewing, the lid doubles as a tray for the infuser.

27. A throw blanket that’s mindblowingly soft

This faux fur throw blanket has over 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers calling the softness of this item “mindblowing.” This blanket is incredibly soft and thick, so it’s sure to keep you cozy during long winter nights. Despite being the warmest, softest thing ever, this blanket doesn’t shed and is machine-washable, making it an easy addition to your couch or bed.

28. A multitool that you can safely store in your pocket

This multitool does it all, and it does it all well; this device has a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon. This 21-in-one multitool comes with pliers, a knife, a bottle opener, a scale, a can opener, a screwdriver, and way, way more, all of which will help you in a flash. Purchasers say this is even better than pricier multitools and rave about how sturdy the tool is as well as the self-locking device that tucks away other tools when they’re not in use, reducing the likelihood of injury.

29. A set that turns anyone into a mixologist

This cocktail shaker set comes with a stainless steel shaker, a jigger, a strainer, a muddler, a pair of ice tongs, a mixing spoon, and two liquid pourers, turning you into a bartender instantly. This set is easy-to-clean and the sleek storage rack will look great on any countertop or bar top.

30. A versatile digital watch with tons of cool features

This digital sports watch is so much more than an accessory. This stylish timepiece is water resistant so you can even wear it while showering or swimming. It also comes with tons of handy features like a stopwatch, backlight, alarm, and calendar. The bright face of this watch is also quite large, making it easy to ready when you’re on the go.

31. These iPhone lenses that will transform your pics

This iPhone lens kit is the ultimate must-have for the person who turns into a photographer when they open their camera app. The set comes with three different lenses, including a wide-angle, fisheye, and macro, all of which screw into a clip-on contraption you can attach to your phone. Bring this with you wherever you go in the accompanying handy little traveling case.

32. A fun toy for fidgeting hands

If you can’t seem to focus during long days at work, this fidget toy just might help. This aluminum cube is a good thing to keep at your desk. Buyers report it helps to keep their brain focused and stress levels down.

33. A travel mug with 91,000 five-star reviews

This travel mug is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 114,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall. Why are people so obsessed with this tumbler? It’s not just the sleek black appearance — it’s the leak-proof design and easy sipping lid that can be opened with the simple press of a button. This miraculous travel mug can keep your coffee, tea, cocoa or whatever hot for up to five hours and can keep drinks cold for 15 hours because of the vacuum insulation.

34. A plant mister that will keep your garden perky

This adorable, vintage-looking plant mister is a necessity for keeping indoor and outdoor plants hydrated. The thick glass comes in six great colors so you can mist in style. Unlike actual vintage pieces, this mister is equipped with a plastic, rust-free nozzle and has a comfortable grip so you can water the plants all day long.

35. These shea butter-infused lip balms with SPF

Save your chapped lips before it’s too late with this three-pack of lip balms in a minty-fresh scent. These balms comes equipped with SPF 25 to protect your lips from the sun all year ‘round, while the shea butter helps keep your kisser moisturized.

36. A diffuser that will make any room smell heavenly

These classy reed diffusers are the best way to make any space look and smell good. The reeds provide long-lasting scents that will make your home smell like pomegranate, black cherry, lavender, or any of the other 14 fragrances available, and reviewers note the scents can last a long, long time.

37. A classic chess set that’s made of wood

This chess board is a gift anyone of any age or any skill level will enjoy — it’s beautifully handcrafted. The board can even fold in half, making it easy to transport anywhere you go. Plus, there are storage compartments inside it to hold all of the game pieces securely in place, making clean-up a breeze.

38. A sleep mask that’s equipped with Bluetooth

A sleep mask is great for blocking out any pesky light in the middle of the night, but this sleep mask come with an added bonus: Bluetooth-enabled headphones. The breathable, padded mask claims to block out 100% of light, while the headphones have up to 10 hours of play on one charge.

39. These soft slippers that you’ll never want to take off

Slippers are an essential in the cold months, and this pair of memory foam-lined slippers are some of the coziest around. They have a soft, plush inside and a warm lining that will keep your toes toasty. But these slippers also have a practical, rubber sole helps you grip the floor when shuffling around the house or yard.

40. A body lotion with moisturizing shea butter

Battle dry skin with this body lotion that features soothing shea butter and argan oil. These ingredients work to retain moisture in your skin and ensure it stays hydrated from morning ’til nighttime — an essential product (and gift!) for the season.

41. A comfy wool turtleneck that comes in great colors

A simple sweater in your closet is a must-have, much like this comfy turtleneck sweater that comes in four great colors. It’s made of warm, soft, and breathable merino wool, and the slim cut looks sleek and stylish on anyone.

42. A mug warmer to ensure you’re drinking piping hot coffee

This mug warmer is truly the best gift for any hot beverage drinker. With three different temperature settings and an automatic shut-off function, this warming platform is guaranteed to keep flat-bottomed mugs piping hot for as long as you want to sip on them.

43. A set of fan-favorite, high-end resistance bands

Whether you’re figuring out a workout routine or already have one in place, this set of resistance bands will become your new best friend. These five bands have different resistance levels that you can use depending on your level of strength training and come with a convenient carrying case. These are a proven favorite with over 71,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — some reviewers even call these the best thing they’ve ever bought on the site.

44. This set of bamboo cutting boards that make meal prep easy

Meal prep just got a whole lot easier with this set of three bamboo cutting boards. These different-sized boards have antimicrobial components, are stronger than nomral wood, will help your knives last longer, and can be used for cooking and serving because they’re just so darn beautiful.

45. A sleek, neutral toiletry bag that’s really roomy

This sleek toiletry bag can fit all of your essentials — and then some. This canvas and leather bag comes in six neutral colors, is water-resistant, and can hold a massive amount despite its compact size. This bag has a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon, largely due to the three small mesh pockets inside, large inner zip-up compartment, and an exterior zipper that make organizing and storing your toiletries convenient.

46. A wireless charger that powers your phone so fast

Kiss your old chargers goodbye after admiring the seamlessness of this wireless phone charging stand. This model is compatible with most smartphones and charge them quicker than regular cords. The design of the wireless charger is sophisticated, compact, and simple, making it a great desktop accessory.

47. This luxe leather keychain that you can customize

This customizable leather keychain is sleek and smart. It comes in nine leather colors, three hardware colors, two foil colors, and any sort of text up to 10 characters, so the options are endless for personalizing this gift that your loved ones will use every day.

48. A fancy all-in-one iced coffee maker

If you love coffee but you’re sick of paying for someone else to make it for you, this iced coffee maker will be a life-saver. It brews in under four minutes, which is much faster than the drive-thru. This iced coffee makers comes with everything you need to make the ideal cup, including a perfectly-sized scoop, reusable filter, and a tumbler for on-the-go caffeination.

49. This set of hand towels that truly absorb moisture

These Turkish hand towels are the perfect replacement for all of the dish and hand towels in your home. They’re both decorative and useful, with their aesthetically-pleasing hues and large, lightweight, absorbent design. Miraculously, these tend to get softer with each wash, unlike other towels which fray and get less absorbent.

50. A set of marble coasters with a convenient holder

Coasters are the perfect thing for those who love to entertain, and these marble ones are sure to make any frequent host or hostess happy. These six coasters are stylish and easily absorb condensation, while their anti-slip, cork bottom protect coffee tables and countertops.

51. This set of fun and colorful drinking glasses

You’ll be psyched to offer your guests a beverage when you have these colorful acrylic drinking glasses in your cabinets. These cups are BPA-free, can be thrown in the dishwasher, are extremely lightweight, and won’t break. The bright, fun colors also mean you won’t have to double-guess who’s sipping from which glass.

52. These bath salts that turn your tub into a spa retreat

If you’re going to need a way to really, truly calm down, these bath salts are calling your name. This Himalayan pink salt concoction infuses your bath water and creates a relaxing bathing experience that smells like vanilla and sweet, floral ylang-ylang — it’s the perfect gift for anyone that needs to chill.

53. A stylish leather tray to hold all your knickknacks

This unique leather catchall tray will look great in any space, especially in your entryway or bedroom. It comes in 10 different colors and three different styles, so it can suit your decor no matter what. This tray is also super durable, and can be buttoned up to form a box or lay flat as a larger tray.

54. This sleek flash drive that holds up to 128 gigabytes

Flash drives seem to be the things we always need but can never find around the house, which is why everyone needs a sleek one with tons of storage, like this Samsung option. This 128-gigabyte flash drive is one you can trust with your files, especially when traveling, because it’s waterproof, temperature-proof, shockproof, X-ray-proof, and magnet-proof.

55. This milk frother for the best at-home lattes

There’s no need to run to Starbucks to get a hot coffee topped with rich, creamy frothed milk — you can make your coffee extra fancy at home with this milk frother. This is the best-selling tool of its kind on Amazon with over 66,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Buyers love how easy this frother is to use and that it’s much quieter and easier to clean than a blender.

56. A discreet card holder with tons of pockets

This sleek cardholder is perfect for keeping the necessities close by. This simple, slender, and discreet cardholder has four slots for the cards you need on a regular basis, a clear window for your ID or work badge and even comes with a center pocket to hold any bills that you may need. It’s also equipped with RFID-blocking technology, so you can be sure your information is secure.

57. This alarm clock that doubles as a mirror

Your nightstand will be complete with this alarm clock resting on it — not only can you use it as a digital clock with alarm and snoozing functions, but it also comes with two USB charging ports and a mirrored surface that you can use to get ready in the morning — after pressing “snooze” a few times, of course.

58. A hideaway for all the clunky cords in your home

Messes and knots of cables in your home or office is far from attractive, which is why this cable management box is great for anyone looking to clean up their space. This simple storage box conceals cords in a neat and orderly fashion, with slits on the side of it to keep them all streamlined.

59. These nesting mixing bowls you’ll use every single day

Whether or not you’re a frequent chef or baker, you’ll love these versatile nesting mixing bowls. These four bowls come in four cool, neutral colors and are equipped with handles and pouring spouts that make baking, cooking, and prepping tasks easier than other bowls. They’re also dishwasher-safe and will stack neatly in your cupboard, making them a practical item for any kitchen.

60. A wine decanter that will elevate your dinner parties

This luxe wine decanter is a must for any wine snob or person who just loves to entertain. This fancy crystal carafe helps any of your favorite white or red wines escape from their bottles and breathe, letting all the flavors and aromas of your wine come through. In addition to making your vino taste better, this is an aesthetically-pleasing accent on your dinner table.

61. This convenient, lightweight stand for your tablet

Scrolling through Twitter or watching YouTube videos has never been so easy with this handy tablet stand. This adjustable and lightweight stand has over 49,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating because of its universal use and incredibly sturdy build. Reviewers note using this stand for everything, from making reading recipes easier while cooking to turning their tablet into a laptop by turning it sideways.

62. A gym bag that people of all ages will love

What’s more useful than a drawstring bag? Very few things. This classic Adidas drawstring backpack works for all ages and can be used for the gym, school, work, hiking — basically anything you need it to be for. It features two breathable mesh pockets on the sides, allowing you to grab a water bottle, phone charger, or snack with ease. The front pocket has a zipper, too, which makes grabbing small items like your wallet easy while keeping them secure.

63. A retro-looking portable radio with great reception

This AM/FM radio looks like a blast from the past but has crisp, clean modern audio quality. This portable radio gets great reception and is perfect for bringing with you on-the-go. It runs either using an AC adapter or on batteries, so it’s an incredibly practical, useful item to have in your home in case of emergencies.

64. A set of bamboo pillowcases that keep cool

These bamboo pillow cases are not only soft and comfortable, but they’re extremely breathable, too, with tiny gaps in the fabric, making them ideal for hot sleepers. These come in 12 different colors and are extremely durable while being silky smooth, meaning you can wash them in a machine but still wake up without frizzy hair.

65. This rolling pin that ensures you’ll have flawless dough

Your pizzas, pies, and cookies will be nice and uniform once you start using this clever rolling pin. It has colorful, removable discs that adjust the rolling pin to four different levels of thickness, ensuring your dough turns out evenly. This handy rolling pin also has measurements etched in the wood so you can get your baking done to exact specifications.

66. A cozy, soft 100% cashmere wool scarf that’s only $20

When dressing warm for winter, don’t leave out your neck. This 100% cashmere wool scarf will keep your neck nice and toasty, all without risking ruining your outfit due to its subtle and classic color and design options. It’s super soft and 72 inches long, so you can wrap it around multiple times, ensuring that no skin will be left to brace the elements.

67. The warmest, fuzziest throw blanket ever

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this sherpa throw blanket; it has over 54,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. What makes it so great? It’s beyond soft, with one side covered in a velvety smooth fleece and the other in a warm and fluffy sherpa. This blanket is on-trend and stylish for your home, too, because it’s available in 27 different colors, ranging from neutral navy and gray to shades of eye-popping red and teal.

68. These cozy joggers that you’ll want to live in

These fleece joggers that come in 14 different colors are an essential simple, soft pair of lounge pants. These pants are cozy enough to lay around in, but also look sophisticated enough to dress up on days where you need to leave the comfort of your couch.

69. This gadget that can make perfect eggs every time

Cooking perfect eggs can be difficult, but this genius egg cooker makes the process easier. It can make up to six eggs at one time, and with a handy measuring cup and easy-to-follow instructions, even the most novice cooks and kids can make fantastic soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled eggs. This handy gadget can also make poached eggs, omelets, and scrambled eggs.

70. An exfoliating bar soap to complete any shower routine

No bathing routine is complete without an exfoliating body bar like this one from Baxter of California. This bar helps rub away dead skin cells, leaving skin smooth and smelling like cedarwood and oak moss. Reviewers rave that one bar can last as long as three months, making this a total bargain.

71. This bamboo bath mat that will keep your floor extra dry

Typical cotton bath mats can get gross pretty easily, but this waterproof bamboo mat is so easy to clean and dry. This mat is has special grippers that cling to the floor and make it slide-resistant, and will keep your feet and floors dryer than other mats. Its simple design also makes it look fantastic in any bathroom.

72. The perfect pair of slides to throw on whenever, wherever

These PUMA slides are the perfect everyday shoe for lounging, grocery store runs, the beach — basically anywhere. They are lightweight and cushiony, making them your new go-to shoe that you’ll want to throw on no matter where you’re off to.

73. A comfortable hoodie that reviewers are obsessed with

This Hanes pullover hoodie comes in two dozen colors and eight different sizes (Small — 5X-Large), making it a great go-to option no matter your style. Amazon shoppers love this hoodie. It has over 77,000 five-star reviews. Why? Well, it’s comfy! Plus, this cotton-polyester sweatshirt is made using recycled water bottles, so it’s an eco-friendly option you can feel good about while you look good.

74. These multipurpose bandanas that come in vibrant patterns

Bandanas are truly one of the best accessories, and their versatility is unmatched. This cotton bandana set from Levi’s can be used as hair accessories, scarves, protective face coverings, belts — the options are truly endless for these colorful patterned squares.

75. A set of shower steamers so you can relax while you bathe

Turn your everyday shower into a spa-worthy experience with this set of six shower steamers. These are packed with essential oils for aromatherapy and include lavender, peppermint, vanilla & sweet orange, menthol & eucalyptus, pomegranate & rose, and lemongrass & coconut for a variety of relaxing bathing experiences. Reviewers note buying these over and over again because they smell so great and come in giftable packaging.