Coronavirus outbreak: top 5 handshake alternatives

5. Vulcan salute

The move: Hold your hand so it's parallel to your body. Separate your middle and ring fingers.

The reference: Live long and prosper! This gesture was pioneered by Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy.

How it makes you look on a scale of 1-10: 8. A top ice-breaker!

What the WHO says about it: No official advice, but it does promote gestures that involve no touching similar to this one. The body advises that respiratory viruses like the new coronavirus can be passed by shaking hands and touching the eyes, nose and mouth.