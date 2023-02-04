Clever things that make your home & car 10x more organized with almost no effort

Walking into closet chaos is never a fun way to start the day. Neither is cooking in a disorganized or getting ready in a bathroom that’s stuffed with clutter. I mean, even a messy car can make giving someone a ride a moment to avoid. Fixing this level of messiness can seem overwhelming, but creating order from chaos is often a simple matter of owning the proper storage solutions so that your space begins to become decluttered and streamlined as you use it.

To help you achieve this, here are all the clever things that make your home and car 10 times more organized with almost no effort.

01 These backseat organizers that help keep passengers entertained Helteko Backseat Car Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Strap one of these backseat organizers into your car and put an end to “Are we there yet?” as the only way to pass the time. It has pockets for snacks, toys, and beverages. There’s a see-through sleeve that can house a tablet for movie viewing. Another big pocket can house a book or drawing paper. It keeps the road-trip sundries organized, tidy, and within easy reach, so you can focus on driving.

02 A change organizer so feeding the meter is easy JOYTUTUS Car Change Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Turn your pocket change into easy-to-access toll or parking meter money with this car change organizer. You will never veer all over the road counting change before a toll or spend 10 minutes hunting under the car seats to feed the meter. This thing will dispense precisely the right change into your palm with no effort.

03 The expandable under sink organizer that fits your space & stuff Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Transform that under-the-sink mess of hard-to-find cleaning supplies and personal care products into a space that stores everything neatly so you can find it — and double the storage space at the same time — with this expandable under-sink organizer. The height, width, and depth all adjust to fit your space and the items you want to store and it’s super easy to install.

04 These cable clips so you can find your charging cords INCHOR Cable Clips Cord Organizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Stop chasing errant cables under the bed and desk. Secure them in place with this set of cable clips so they are always waiting for you when you need one. They peel and stick to a desk or any surface and hold five cords firmly in one and three in the other. “This is great for cords that fall and look messy,” said one reviewer. “It keeps my charging cords organized while also making them easier for me to access. [...] This is something you don’t think you will need but definitely do!”

05 The genius hooks that hang anything in your car FJCTER Car Vehicle Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These headrest hooks are the cheapest car upgrade that you will love to own. Hang the grocery bags from the back of the headrest and they won’t spill all over the back seat. You will always have a place to hang your bag, stash your keys, and more. It takes just a second to hook them over the headrest poles and they will be there, ready for use, forever.

06 A sign to communicate the dishwasher status Brothers Bench Clean Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Sign Amazon $9 See On Amazon When it comes to domestic life, communication is key. And this little dishwasher magnet sign makes communicating the status of the dishes in the dishwasher super easy. When you run a load, slide it to clean so no one adds dirty dishes to the machine. When you unload it, slide it back to dirty so everyone knows it’s OK to put dishes in there again.

07 These hangers that can handle 8 tanks ZEDODIER Tank Top Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Got a lot of tank tops? This clever idea will store them all in your closet where you can see them without taking up the entire closet rod. Each tank top hanger takes only the space of one standard hanger yet holds eight tanks so the arms don’t slide off. This is a pack of two so it will store 16 tanks, tees, bras, or other similar items.

08 This stylish bin for collecting compost Granrosi Compost Kitchen Bin Amazon $40 See On Amazon Your garden loves you for feeding it all the kitchen scraps. And this kitchen compost bin makes it easy to do. The lid has a filter to keep the smell contained. The big handle makes it easy to port your scraps out to the composter. It looks decorative on the counter, too, so you don’t have to find room for it under the sink.

09 The solution to your broom closet woes Berry Ave Broom Holder & Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your mops or long-handled tools are taking up more space than you have for them, mount this broom holder and garden tool organizer to a wall and snap them into the five dedicated slots. They won’t fall over, eat up the closet, or disappear into the garage. The six hooks flip out when you need to hang something on them and retract out of the way when you don’t.

10 A trunk organizer for everything you cart around FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every time you drop groceries, your gym bag, and sundries for a road trip into this car trunk organizer, you will pat yourself on the back for purchasing it. It makes it easy to organize everything you carry, keeps it all from flying around the back, and has pockets and spaces for the items you like to keep permanently in the car. The tie-down straps secure it.

11 This car organizer that holds everything within reach High Road Front Seat Car Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you travel with gear — laptop, water bottle, sunglasses, and more — this front seat car organizer makes it easy to keep them at hand and organized. When someone joins you in your car, it will be easy to flip them all around to the back seat to clear your passenger seat. It has several big interior compartments — including a laptop sleeve and water bottle sling — and mesh pockets on the outside for smaller items.

12 A registration & insurance holder that’s easy to find DMLuna Car Registration & Insurance Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stash your essential documents in this slim registration and insurance holder and slip it into the glove box to reduce stress if you get pulled over or in an accident. The color makes it easy to grab and the interior organization makes your papers easier to find since they are all secured in clear, see-through slots. It comes in 23 colors so you can choose one that will be easy to spot in your car.

13 These magnetic measuring spoons that are so well designed YellRin Magnetic Measuring Spoons (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This set of magnetic measuring spoons is so carefully thought out, you will wonder how you survived with lesser tools. The eight spoons cling to each other magnetically so they are silent in your drawer, always connected, and easy to separate. On one side, the spoons are round, perfect for measuring liquids. On the other, the spoon is a slender oval that fits easily into spice jars. Each spoon is clearly labeled and the set comes with a magnetically connected leveler so you get an accurate measure.

14 A sleek & small trash can that fits in a cup holder JUSTTOP Car Trash Can With Lid Amazon $11 See On Amazon Drop this swing-top car trash can into a little-used cup holder and solve the problem of what to do with wrappers and other pieces of small trash so they don’t end up on the floor. It hides the trash, looks good in your car, and is easy to empty. It could easily serve the same purpose on your desk. There are seven color options.

15 A portable first-aid kit with everything you need First Aid All-Purpose First Aid Emergency Kit Amazon $21 See On Amazon You never know when you might fall, cut yourself, or get stung by a bee so keep this all-purpose first-aid emergency kit in your car, bike bag, backpack, camping kit, or bathroom so you have what you need when an injury occurs. It’s small and light but the 298 pieces include everything from bandages to painkillers and ointments — as well as a few necessary tools. “The perfect first aid kit,” said one reviewer. “It had a ton of band-aids, painkillers, gauze, antibacterial cream and so much more! There’s even a first aid pamphlet on how to bandage certain wounds.”

16 The big storage bins with a viewing window Budding Joy Foldable Clothes Storage Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bring order to your storage area and skip right over labeling boxes by moving your off-season clothes, blankets, and other storage-bound soft goods in these foldable clothes storage bins with a viewing window so you can see what’s in them. They are huge — and hold 90 liters each — and are easy to lift with the big side handles. “These storage bags have greatly simplified the challenge of storing winter clothes in summer and same for summer clothes that I store in these during winter,” said one reviewer.

17 The solution to your food storage lid problems YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon End that endless search for the lid to the storage container you want by organizing them into this food container lid organizer. It adjusts to fit your collection, stands them on edge to save space, and makes it easy to see and find the one you want. Dropping them into this from the dishwasher is just as easy as tossing them into a drawer yet the entire process will be more efficient.

18 The versatile phone holder that’s so clever Loncaster Car Phone Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn your phone into a heads-up display on your dash with this car phone holder. It clings to the dash so you can see the navigation without taking your eyes off the road to glance at the vent area. It has a cord holder and a tray you can use to keep coins. It works well on a counter or desk, too. “I was able to place this right behind my steering wheel on the dash,” said one reviewer. “It does not block my view and helps me keep my eyes on the road better than looking at my car’s built-in GPS.”

19 These spinning hooks for keeping utensils within reach SHBaizoy Under Cabinet Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $0 See On Amazon Hang your most-used utensils where they will be easy to find and grab with these under-cabinet hooks that spin so you can quickly find the right tool. It's easy to install because it comes with a peel-and-stick base and works well to hold mugs or in the bathroom to hold personal care tools, too. This is two sets and each one holds four items. “They hold a surprising amount of utensils,” said one reviewer. “We have limited counter space, so this was a perfect solution.”

20 A slim storage cart you can fit almost anywhere SPACEKEEPER Slim Rolling Storage Cart Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stash this rolling storage cart under your desk, in a corner of the bathroom, or next to the bed to keep all your essentials stored nearby. The three shelves fit into a 5-inch space yet hold a surprising amount. Three hooks snap on where you want them and you can remove a shelf to make it fit where you need it. The smooth, locking casters make it easy to access, even if you store it snugged between two appliances.

21 The elegant apothecary jars for bathroom storage AOZITA Apothecary Jar Dispensers (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom sundries into decorative items — while making it easy to find what you need — by storing all in these four apothecary jars, right out on a shelf or the vanity. Even humble items like cotton swabs and toothpicks look good in them. “I love these dispensers,” said one reviewer. “I use them for dental floss, hair pins, needles, and rubber bands. [...] They are very sturdy and can fit into small spaces.”

22 This handy dispenser that’s a better way to store plastic wrap & foil SpaceAid WrapNeat 3-in-1 Wrap Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This clever box organizer for plastic wrap, foil, and wax or parchment paper is so elegant. Get rid of those annoying boxes — and their ineffective cutters — altogether and slide the rolls into this bamboo container instead. An effective cutter slices your product neatly without yanking. It comes with 21 preprinted labels so you can decide what goes in each slot.

23 A car visor organizer that keeps everything handy SEMBEM Car Sun Visor Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Turn that space on your visor into a filing system for your most-used in-car essentials with this sun visor organizer. It has slots for cards and keycards, your insurance and registration, wallet, a pen, your sunglasses, and more. And there’s a big pocket for your phone or anything else you like to keep handy. It comes in seven colors.

24 This complete set of airtight food storage bins for the pantry Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Set Amazon $70 See On Amazon This big pack of matching food storage containers will organize everything in your pantry so that it doesn’t go stale and you can find it all easily. The snap-closed lids seal pasta, snacks, grains, and cereals in and humidity and bugs out. The various sizes stack and use the same lids to maximize your storage space and reduce your irritation. They come with rewritable labels. “Our family can find the items in our pantry easily now,” said one reviewer. “The clear containers and labels make it so much easier.”

25 A smart utensil organizer that takes less space Joseph Joseph Compact Cutlery Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fit lots of flatware into a small space with this compact cutlery organizer that nests the utensils so they are easy to find and access. It’s perfect if you have a drawer that’s too small for other purposes or own lots of flatware. Little icons printed on the slots identify what goes in which slot. “Our silverware used to take up a whole drawer,” said one reviewer. “Thanks to this we now use half the drawer to store all our travel cup lids.”

26 A pair of lazy Suzans for efficient storage anywhere Tiblue Lazy Susan Round Clear Rotating Turntable (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This two-pack of clear, rotating turntables is a great storage solution in so many places. Set it in a cupboard to make spices and oils easier to find. Put one in the fridge so condiments don’t get lost in the back. Use it on a bathroom vanity to store personal care gear. They are also great for making cosmetics easy to locate. They rotate smoothly and have a tall (3.5 inch) lip so nothing flies out.

27 This hack so you never lose your phone under the car seat again Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler Amazon $25 See On Amazon End the annoying in-car hassle of dropping things between your seat and the console by filling that space with this seat gap filler. It slides in easily over the seatbelt clasp and between the seat and console and eliminates that key and phone-eating hole forever. “These paid for themselves the first time I dropped my credit card in my car and didn’t have to spend thirty minutes trying to find it under the seat,” said one reviewer. “I also no longer have three-month-old desiccated French fries on my floor.”

28 A label maker you can drop in your pocket JADENS Label Maker Machine Amazon $37 See On Amazon Label everything easily with this little label maker machine and your phone. Just download the app, type your label, and print it — via Bluetooth — to the labels in it. You can choose your font, print symbols, and use the in-app templates to add QR codes, bar codes, and more. “This little printer is far nicer than I expected,” said one reviewer. “It is holding up great, the battery lasts a very long time on a single charge, [and] it shuts itself off when left unattended. Best of all is the print is clear and dark so it will last for years.”

29 The solution for storing water bottles mDesign Plastic Free-Standing Stackable 3 Bottle Storage Holder Amazon $27 See On Amazon Storing all the water bottles and thermal coffee flasks that modern life requires is surprisingly challenging. This two-pack of stackable bottle organizers fixes that, though. Set them on a shelf in a cupboard — or in the fridge for loaded bottles — and they will lie down without rolling around, allowing you to store more in less space while still being able to find them all.

30 A helpful splash guard for the kitchen faucet Kitchen Sink Silicone Splash Guard Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protect the splash zone around your faucet with this clever silicone splash guard that redirects the water into the sink where it can do no harm to your counters or fixtures. It slides easily over the faucet base and looks surprisingly good while giving you a sleek and grippy place to toss the sponge or stand the dripping soap bottle.

31 These coasters for your car’s cup holders Aiawoxc Car Cup Holder Coasters (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add some pretty to your car while making it easier to clean the cup holders by slipping these cup holder coasters in there. They fit neatly but have a finger indent to make getting them out easy. The soft, thick rubber keeps metal cups from rattling, too, so your car is quieter. They come in 11 colors and patterns.

32 The hangers that store pants so much more efficiently DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Hangers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Upgrade to these high-quality stainless steel S hangers with a snake-like design that holds five items on one hanger. They are ideal for hanging pants, scarves, towels, ties, and other hard-to-hang items and save lots of space. “This is a game changer!” said one reviewer. “I just bought more because I need to organize my closet and these work tremendously!”

33 The pan organizer that makes cooking more streamlined DecoBros Kitchen Counter & Cabinet Pan Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get rid of the hard-to-wrangle piles of pans, lids, platters, and other items in your cupboards, and turn those into easy-to-access order with this pan organizer. When items are stored on their side, you can grab the one you want without removing the entire pile. Or stand them up and give every pan or platter its own shelf. “This has made such a difference in my cabinet. Pans are now so easy to access rather than being stacked,” said one reviewer.

34 This well-designed sink caddy for a tidy counter Wetheny Kitchen Sponge Sink Caddy Amazon $16 See On Amazon Create an orderly sink-side storage station with this sink caddy that has a rack for brushes, a draining shelf for sponges and the soap bottle, and a rod to hang a washcloth. The slide-out tray on the bottom traps runoff water so it doesn’t foul your counters and it all fits in a small and tidy footprint.

35 The organizer that gives all your tools a home ZEAKOC Power Tool Organizer Amazon $34 See On Amazon Stop digging around in a giant toolbox, injuring your hands on loose screws and sharp tools, to find your gear. This power tool organizer mounts everything to the wall so you can see it, access what you want, and keep all your power tools charged. It has shelves for your toolboxes and sockets sets and four holsters for power tools. “Went from a tool tote bag to this wall-mounted storage,” said one reviewer. “Much handier and easier to see what I need and always know exactly where things are.”

36 The solution for sandwich bag storage HappyHome Ziplock Bag Organizer Amazon $32 See On Amazon Instead of fighting with half-full boxes that rise up and make closing the drawers a challenge, move all your zip-top bags to this bag organizer. Your drawers will be tidy and you will be less frustrated. Also, the bamboo is beautiful and the bag-size labels are laser engraved on it so this solution is visually pleasing. “Holy smokes. I LOVE this thing,” said one reviewer. “My drawer was full of crushed boxes, some of which were empty. No more!”

37 These smart spice racks that stick magnetically to the fridge Vetacsion Moveable Magnetic Fridge Spice Racks (4-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Build a spice rack in that otherwise unusable space on the side of your big fridge with these magnetic spice racks. Just stick them on, load them with spices, and cook away. This is a four-pack and the super-strong magnets will hold lots of spices, even oil and vinegar bottles. “Great way to move bottles and spices off the counter and make a bit more room,” said one reviewer. “They are very sturdy and will hold even the heaviest bottles.”

38 The cap organizer that’s super clever Yeefeoch Hat Rack Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your cap collection has taken over every flat surface, this hat rack organizer will rein them in. Attach the fabric base to your closet rack or a coat hanger and let the 10 clips hang down. Then clip your hats in. They will be safe, orderly, and easy to find — and put away. “Not just for hats, for bras too, or any other clothing item you can think of,” said one reviewer. “Great product concept.”

39 A multipurpose place to put your bag when you’re driving WLLWOO WLLWOO Car Net Pocket Handbag Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon Solve the eternal dilemma of where to stash your bag, backpack, wallet, phone, and laptop bag in the car by slinging this handbag holder over the headrests. It fits a small bag or laptop perfectly, along with pockets for a wallet, water bottle, and other items. It can also create a barrier between the back seat and front to keep the dog from leaping through. And there is a sleeve in the back for installing a tablet so back-seat passengers have entertainment. “I [used] it to put my dog's collar, extra leash, some toys, his vest, [...] or other things [...] on my seat or on the floor of my car. [This] keeps everything organized.”

40 These storage baskets that stack & look amazing AOZITA Kitchen Counter Basket (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Store fruits, vegetables, and canned goods on the counters without giving up any counter space with these kitchen counter baskets that have a solid top and a reach-in front opening you can set things on top of them. Or they stack, one on top of the other, so you can create a root cellar in the pantry for potatoes, onions, and other vegetables that don't like the fridge. “These bins have created so much extra storage space, that the organization in my pantry has been completely transformed,” said one reviewer.

41 A plug extender that gives you all the power HANYCONY Multi-Plug Outlet Extender With Night Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give yourself all the power and plugs you need, right where you need them, by plugging this outlet extender into a convenient plug and securing it with a screw. It has five standard plugs, three USB plugs, and one USB-C plug so you can power everything from that one spot. There is also a nightlight so you can see what you are doing in the dark. “Perfect!” said more than one reviewer.

42 The battery storage suitcase that’s a game-changer Aptbyte Battery Organizer Storage Case Amazon $0 See On Amazon Bring order and precision to your battery collection so that you always know what you have on hand — and which batteries have power — with this battery storage case. It holds 269 batteries of various types and sizes and has a built-in battery tester so you never waste time installing dead batteries. “My world is now in order,” said one reviewer.

43 A spinning spice rack with a small footprint New England Stories Revolving Spice Rack Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Get your spices out of the cabinets and onto the counter where you can see them with this revolving spice rack set. It holds 20 jars and only takes up a footprint on the counter that’s 7.5 inches in diameter. The jars are clear and it comes with 340 preprinted (and 46 blank) labels that stick on the lids, where you can read them when you spin it. “My spices are more accessible now than in my cabinet where I had them previously,” said one reviewer. “Plus, with the labels like this, I can find the spices I need WAY faster.”

44 This tidy bathroom solution for toothbrushes & toothpaste iHave Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser & Toothbrush Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get the clutter off the bathroom vanity and put it on the wall in this compact toothpaste dispenser and toothbrush holder. Toothbrushes snap into their own dedicated holders, under a dome where they will stay clean. And that dome is a water glass! Putting toothpaste on a brush is a matter of sticking it into the port. There are also slots at the top for your shaving tools or brushes.